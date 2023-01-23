Image via Fatshark

The worst thing to come out of 2003 since R. Kelly sang Thoia Thoing.

One minute you’re having fun with your friends in Warhammer 40K: Darktide, hacking away at zombies, then all of a sudden you’re back at the menu and apparently disconnected from the servers, too. You’ve just been struck by Error Code 2003, but thankfully, there’s a solution. To get everything back up and running, here’s how to fix Darktide Error Code 2003.

How To Fix Error Code 2003 in Warhammer 40K: Darktide

Give Your Router and Modem a Restart

The tried and true method to a simple problem: reset the hardware. It does show results, and it doesn’t hurt to start with this, anyway. Regardless of which platform you’re playing Warhammer 40K: Darktide on, do a complete system reboot.

For the modem and router (if you have one), find the power cable and give it a gentle tug. Wait 60 seconds, then you can plug it back in.

Repair the Game Files

If rebooting your hardware didn’t work, we’ll have to perform a much more in-depth troubleshooting method. It’s almost certain that you have a corrupted file here and there that’s causing Error Code 2003 in Darktide. Thankfully, Steam has an option to repair the game.

Boot up Steam and find Warhammer 40K: Darktide in your library. In the Library, right-click on Darktide. In the drop-down menu, choose Properties. Go into Local Files. You’ll see an option called “Verify integrity of game files…”. Selecting it will force Steam to scan for any dubious files, delete them, then replace with fresh copies.

If you’ve purchased Warhammer 40K: Darktide on console, you’ll want to consider reinstalling the game. It’s only around 50GB, so it shouldn’t be too much of a hassle, especially if you have a physical copy.

There you have it, folks: how to fix Darktide Error Code 2003. It’s one of the least annoying error codes you can get in the game compared to Error Code 2001; Error Code 2007 doesn’t even have a true solution. If you’re experiencing Error Code 2003, count yourself lucky.

