Just like Meltan, the funny-looking Gimmighoul made its debut in Pokemon GO right before a Switch release. Fortunately, this creature can be evolved outside of Pokemon GO, unlike that Steel-type Mythical ‘mon. Here’s everything you need to know about how to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Here’s the moment you’ve been waiting for. Gimmighoul evolves into Gholdengo in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet when a trainer has 999 Gimmighoul Coins in their bag and the Chest Form of this creature levels up. Now, it’s time to figure out how you get to that point.

Finding Gimmighoul in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

First off, you’ll need to capture a Gimmighoul in its Chest Form to evolve it in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It appears as a treasure chest, and as you approach, a battle will begin just like any wild encounter. Whittle down its health and paralyze or put the Gimmighoul to sleep to have the best chance at catching it.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Gimmighoul are located at the top of the watchtowers you come across all over the Paldea region. They’re scattered pretty much all over the world, so keep a look out for them as you’re traveling. Climb the ladder all the way to the top, then interact with the chest to start a battle to catch them.

It’s worth noting that you’ll likely see many Gimmighoul in their Roaming Form. This is simply the little ‘mon running around outside its chest. Gimmighoul is uncatchable in this form outside of Pokemon GO.

Once you have this Pokemon in your party or box, it’s time to start collecting Gimmighoul Coins.

How to Get Gimmighoul Coins in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

This Pokemon that hides out in treasure chests can be found in many places throughout Paldea. However, we suggest heading to the ruins south of the Lost Platos Pokemon Center. Walk around for a while, and you’ll encounter them here and there.

It’s also worth noting that defeating or catching Gimmighoul at the most will earn you 60 coins per Pokemon, much better than the single Sinistea Chips dropped by those Ghost-types. Still, that doesn’t mean you’ll get 60 coins per encounter. It still may take 20 or more encounters to finally reach 999.

That’s all there is to know about how to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It’ll certainly take a while to get to 999, so don’t let the grind discourage you.

