Hogwarts Legacy Preload & Unlock Times for All Editions and Consoles

Avalanche Software’s hotly anticipated Hogwarts Legacy is available for preorder right now and comes in three different editions: physical/digital, Deluxe, and Collector’s Edition. If you’ve already preordered your copy, you may be wondering what you’ll actually get to play or at least preload ahead of time. We’ve got the details on Hogwarts Legacy preload and unlock times for all editions and consoles down below.

The ability to preload Hogwarts Legacy on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S has already begun as of Jan. 25, 2023, regardless of which edition you purchased. As for PS5 and PC, there hasn’t been an official time yet, but rather a window of time.

Hi again! Preloading typically occurs at least 72 hours before the release date, depending on the platform. We'll know more specifics closer to the release. We appreciate your patience in the meantime! — WB Games Support (@WBGamesSupport) January 12, 2023

According to the official WB Games Support Twitter account, preload dates for PS5 and PC will start at least 72 hours before the game’s release.

Hogwarts Legacy Unlock Times For All Platforms and Editions

As for Hogwarts Legacy’s unlock times, it varies depending on your version of the game. For those of you who purchased the Deluxe Edition or the Collector’s Edition, it comes with three days of early access, meaning you’ll get to hop into the game a whole three days before the game’s official release. The unlock times are as follows:

Basic Physical/Digital : Midnight Local Time, Feb. 10, 2023

: Midnight Local Time, Feb. 10, 2023 Deluxe Edition : Midnight Local Time, Feb. 7, 2023

: Midnight Local Time, Feb. 7, 2023 Collector’s Edition: Midnight Local Time, Feb. 7, 2023.

And there you have it, folks: all preload and unlock times for Hogwarts Legacy on every edition and console. The download size for each version of Hogwarts Legacy varies wildly. On PS5, it’s 80GB; Xbox Series S is 50GB; Xbox Series X is 77GB; and PC is 85GB. It’s a decently sized game and now’s the time to clear up some space.

