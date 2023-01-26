Here’s Why SIVA May Never Come Back Into Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie.net

SIVA is always a hot topic to discuss within the Destiny 2 franchise. For years now, Bungie has teased the potential return of the evil nano-technology in multiple seasons. However, in a recent interview with PC Gamer, Bungie’s Narrative team has revealed why SIVA potentially may never return to the Destiny franchise.

For the short and sweet answer, the Narrative team stated that they felt as though “SIVA was a story told in Rise of Iron and was finalized in Rise of Iron. While SIVA is cool, it would be looking backward.” This was in response to how the Narrative team is trying to move forward with the story to look toward Neomuna and Lightfall. While there’s always a possibility of it returning in a future season whenever the Warmind is involved, ultimately, they want to make sure it makes sense narratively, so it fits into the overall story.

While it’s not a flat-out “No, it’s never coming back,” it’s still upsetting to hear that it’s not being considered anytime soon. The Destiny 2 player base, specifically the veterans of Destiny 1, have anxiously been waiting for the return of SIVA for years now. It hasn’t helped that Bungie has teased its return numerous times, such as making SIVA-themed ornaments for Exotic armor and weapons or even bringing back the fan-favorite SIVA weapon, Outbreak Prime, now known as Outbreak Perfected.

The one plus we can take away from this is that the team does consider SIVA each time they discuss bringing back elements of Destiny 1 into Destiny 2. Hopefully, we’ll see SIVA return one day, but unfortunately, it won’t be anytime soon.

Related Posts