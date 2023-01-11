How To Register as a CEO in GTA Online

Image source: Rockstar

GTA V Online gives players the ability to live out their crime lord dreams in the wonderful world that is Los Santos. If you’re an avid player of the beloved Online mode, you may be wondering how to become a CEO in Grand Theft Auto Online. Well, here’s exactly how to do that!

How To Become a CEO in GTA Online

It’s a lot easier to become a CEO in the game than it is in real life. However, before you proceed, you need to buy an executive office within the game. It will cost ya, though. The cheapest one is 1,000,000 dollars and is Maze Bank West. On the other hand, Arcadius Business Center is $2,250,000, and Lombank West is $3,100,000. And finally, Maze Bank Tower is $4,000,000.

Image source: Rockstar Games

You buy them right from Dynasty 8 Executive right on your character’s phone. Once you have one, there will be a slew of benefits for becoming a CEO, and you’ll also be able to decorate and fill up your safehouse with whatever you want to fit into it.

Once you meet these requirements, follow these instructions to become a CEO in GTA Online:

Open the Interaction menu by pressing the M key on the keyboard, Touchpad on the PlayStation controller, and the View button on the Xbox controller. Select SecuroServ from the list. Then choose Register as a CEO.

Image source: Rockstar Games

After becoming a CEO, you’ll be granted the ability to purchase “special cargo” for your warehouses that you can sell later to earn profits. On top of that, CEOs can spawn vehicles anywhere and anytime to commute easily.

That’s all there is to register to become a CEO in GTA online within GTA V. Before you leave, make sure to check out our other GTA Online content, such as Best GTA V Graphics Settings, and Best Cars in GTA V: fastest cars, best drift & more.

