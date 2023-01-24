Image via Studio Wildcard

Just like regular wood, Fungal Wood is incredibly useful in Ark: Survival Evolved due to the numerous crafting recipes that ask for it as an ingredient, from tools to saddles. Naturally, you should harvest as much as possible in a single go, but where should you look? It just so happens we have what you’re looking for: Fjordur Fungal Wood locations in Ark: Survival Evolved.

Where To Find Fjordur Fungal Wood in Ark: Survival Evolved

Fjordur Fungal Wood Location #1: Asgard

Image Source: Studio Wildcard via Twinfinite

In Asgard, there’s a large purple forest you can venture into that has a great source of Fungal Wood. You can get there quickly by using the portal to Asgard in Ark Survival Evolved. It actually isn’t too far from where the teleportation panel is located.

Face the teleportation panel and turn 180 degrees. See the mountain to your right? Run straight past that and you’ll see another mountain in the distance. On the other side is a purple forest full of small plants featuring blue bulbs, located at 33.5 LAT, 45.5 LON. Use a hatchet on them to collect Fungal Wood.

Fjordur Fungal Wood Location #2: Broken Meadows

Image Source: Studio Wildcard via Twinfinite

For an easy source of Fungal Wood, head to 67 LAT, 80 LON, which places you in Vannaland. You’ll be just outside the Broken Meadows, along the coast of the island. Leave the coast to the marked location and dive right into the water. Don’t worry—no diving gear is required!

What you’re looking for are giant, flat mushrooms, the kind you’d see growing on trees. Using a hatchet, simply give it a few whacks and the Fungal Wood is yours.

Fjordur Fungal Wood Location #3: Vardiland

Image Source: Studio Wildcard via Twinfinite

Off the northeastern coast of Vardiland, you can find more Fungal Wood in the waters below. Travel to coordinates 54 LAT, 47.5 LON and dive into the water. Now, seeing as this particular area is so deep underwater, you should have some sort of underwater mount and scuba gear, in addition to a hatchet.

Travel down into the trench below and look along the walls for giant, flat mushrooms sprouting from the underwater cliffs. Hacking away at those gigantic mushrooms is a really good source of Fungal Wood.

Now you know everything there is on great Fjordur Fungal Wood locations in Ark: Survival Evolved. You might find patches of Fungal Wood here and there, but these spots in particular offer excellent sources of varying degrees of difficulty. The easiest location is definitely Broken Meadows if you’d like to avoid diving too deep.

