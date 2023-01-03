Image Source: Sony

Are you experiencing error code CE-33992-6 on PlayStation? It’s nothing to worry over—just a general network error. However, unlike other PlayStation network errors, this one doesn’t specify the source. If there’s any hope of fixing it, let’s do some network troubleshooting. Here’s everything you need to know in order to fix the CE-33992-6 PlayStation error.

How to Fix Error Code CE-33992-6 on PlayStation

Since error code CE-33992-6 is nothing more than a general network issue on PlayStation, troubleshooting it is rather straightforward.

Check Sony’s network services. Before you do anything, double-check that the PlayStation Network services aren’t currently down as this may be the reason you’re experiencing the issue. If it turns out that PSN is down, then you’ll just have to sit tight until the services are back online. Restart your modem and/or router. If you’ve visited PSN’s server status and see that everything is in working order, then there’s little doubt the network issue is coming from your end. Give your modem/router a restart and try again. Pull the power cable, wait 60 seconds, then plug it back in. Switch to a wired connection. Sony recommends you maintain a 5Mbps download speed, at minimum. If you have less-than-stellar Wi-Fi, the connection may be unstable. There’s an Ethernet port at the back of the console that you can run an Ethernet cable to.

And that’s all she wrote, folks: how to fix CE-33992-6 PlayStation error. For more troubleshooting guides, check out our walkthrough on how to check Steams server status. However, if it’s gameplay you’re looking for, find something to play among the 50 best PS4 multiplayer games of all time.

