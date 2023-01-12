How to Do Antony Spin in FIFA 23

Image via EA Sports

Skill moves come in all shapes and sizes, and FIFA 23 is no different. Every once in a while, though, a particular player graces us with their very own special skill move. Such is the case with Manchester United winger Antony, whose infamous spin usually garners negative attention. Now, you can potentially annoy your opponents by doing the very same. That’s why we’re here to tell you how to do the Antony spin in FIFA 23.

Antony Spin Controls in FIFA 23

Performing the Antony spin is quite simple, but there is one requirement: whichever player you’re attempting it with will need a five-star skill rating. Aside from that, it’s a simple matter of timing. Here’s how it’s done:

Receive the ball. Players cannot perform this move while standing over the ball, it must be passed to them. As the ball nears, press the right and left shoulder buttons at the same time. R1 + L1 on PlayStation, RB + LB on Xbox.

That’s it. Antony, or any other player you choose to do this with, will spin around once and then the move will end. There’s no telling if it’ll throw potential opponents off, though. You’ll have to figure that out for yourself. Check out the short video below to see how it looks.

Video Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Just a simple, fluid, maybe even satisfying motion. Pointless? Perhaps. Worth a try? At this point, why the heck not.

Regardless, that’s all you need to know about how to do the Antony spin in FIFA 23. For more tips and tricks, though, Twinfinite is the place to be. Make sure you check out our guides covering other skill moves such as the heel to heel flick and McGeady spin, as well as endless content at the links below.

