All Fallout 76 Hairstyles, Listed With Pictures

Bethesda’s really ramped it up with their character customization in the recent Fallout games. This game is no exception, as players have a wide variety of choices when creating their avatar. That said, here are all of the hairstyles in Fallout 76.

Once you’re done molding your character’s face and fixing up the tiny details, you have the option of selecting their hairstyle. There are around 70 different styles to choose from across both the male and female avatars, so there’s definitely something in there for every player.

When changing hairstyles in Fallout 76, you’ll pull up a long list of different options. Just scroll over them for their preview, and select the one you want to go with.

Unlike previous games in the series, Fallout 76 lets you change your character’s appearance during any time in your playthrough. You won’t have to be stuck with the same avatar throughout the entire game. This also means that you can change your hairstyle at any time, too.

How to Change Character Appearance

Say you do wind up wanting to change how your character looks like in Fallout 76. Changing your appearance is a bit different than equipping new clothes and armor. What you’ll need to do is open the map with the menu button, then use LB or L1 to navigate to the menu.

Select the Change Appearance option to start modifying how your character looks like. There seems to be no limit to how many times you can change your avatar’s appearance, so use this option in Fallout 76 to your heart’s content.

All Hairstyles

Here are all the hairstyles in Fallout 76, sorted according to their gender:

Male Hairstyles

Greaser

Boot Camp

Balding

Midlifer

Hombre

Tough Enough

Combover

Creeper

Trailer Smash

Slick N’ Sleazy

Blast Back

Soldier of Fortune

Math Teacher

Dishonorable Discharge

Heavyweight

Short Crop

Stunning Intellect

The Merc

Firebrand

Trailblazer

Urban Ranger

Asphalt Jungle

Anchorage

Professor

Dapper

9 To 5

Rebel

Shaggy Suave

Bedraggled

Casual Kempt

Waster

Chem Friendly

Drag Out

Pompadour

Alpha Male

Colonial

Topknot

Ronin

Garage Band

Antihero

Betnik

Female Hairstyles

Anchorage

Poodleskirt

Sound and Fury

Enlisted

Rude Ridge

Water Maiden

Unladylike

Short Crop

The Merc

Stunning Intellect

Natural Beauty

Public Defender

No Nonsense

Frazzled

Wendy the Welder

The Sophisticate

So Sultry

Parisian Bob

Summa Cum Laude

Unscrupulous

Crazy Morning

Rough Nite

On The Go

Nuclear Breezed

Femme Fatale

Fairy Tails

Young At Heart

Picket Fences

No Apologies

Agent X

Miss Noir

Evening Out

Elegant

Those are all of the hairstyles in Fallout 76.