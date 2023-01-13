All Fallout 76 Hairstyles, Listed With Pictures
Lookin’ good.
Bethesda’s really ramped it up with their character customization in the recent Fallout games. This game is no exception, as players have a wide variety of choices when creating their avatar. That said, here are all of the hairstyles in Fallout 76.
Once you’re done molding your character’s face and fixing up the tiny details, you have the option of selecting their hairstyle. There are around 70 different styles to choose from across both the male and female avatars, so there’s definitely something in there for every player.
When changing hairstyles in Fallout 76, you’ll pull up a long list of different options. Just scroll over them for their preview, and select the one you want to go with.
Unlike previous games in the series, Fallout 76 lets you change your character’s appearance during any time in your playthrough. You won’t have to be stuck with the same avatar throughout the entire game. This also means that you can change your hairstyle at any time, too.
How to Change Character Appearance
Say you do wind up wanting to change how your character looks like in Fallout 76. Changing your appearance is a bit different than equipping new clothes and armor. What you’ll need to do is open the map with the menu button, then use LB or L1 to navigate to the menu.
Select the Change Appearance option to start modifying how your character looks like. There seems to be no limit to how many times you can change your avatar’s appearance, so use this option in Fallout 76 to your heart’s content.
All Hairstyles
Here are all the hairstyles in Fallout 76, sorted according to their gender:
Male Hairstyles
Female Hairstyles
Those are all of the hairstyles in Fallout 76. For more tips and tricks on the game, be sure to check out our expansive wiki.