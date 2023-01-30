Does Joel Let Ellie Have a Gun in HBO’s The Last of Us? Answered

Image Source: HBO

If you’ve been following along with HBO’s The Last of Us, you’ll already be well aware that Ellie has been asking the likes of Joel and Tess for a gun, pretty much from the moment they set foot outside the Quarantine Zone. There’s been a lot of moments of danger since their journey began, so you may just be wondering if Joel caves and agrees to this. Here’s everything you need to know about if Joel lets Ellie have a gun in HBO’s The Last of Us.

Does Joel Agree To Let Ellie Have a Gun in HBO’s The Last of Us?

Three episodes of the show have been aired, and Ellie has been trying to convince Joel to let her have a gun in every possible opportunity, thusfar. Unfortunately for the sarcastic teenager, Joel has denied each and every one of Ellie’s pleads for a gun, ultimately because he sees it being more of a nuisance than a help. Where the show currently is in The Last of Us’ story, Joel just doesn’t trust Ellie, yet, and sees her as an annoying kid.

Image Source: HBO

However, near the ending of episode 3, Ellie ends up stealing a gun from Bill and Frank’s house, quickly shoving it into her backpack before Joel noticed. This means that despite Joel not allowing her to have a gun, Ellie has acted out and disobeyed his orders, just as any normal teenager would do to their caregiver every once in a while. So while Joel hasn’t directly given her a gun, Ellie does currently have a gun in her possession, as of episode 3.

This is a slightly different route than what the game took, with Ellie not receiving a gun until much later down the track of their journey, where the two find themselves surrounded by enemies. Joel trusts her to help cover him and take out opposing FEDRA soldiers using a rifle from the highground, while he attacks from down below, where they are scouting.

Image Source: Naughty Dog & Sony

After the two manage to make it out of this situation alive, Joel finally entrusts Ellie with her own pistol, stating that she’s to use it in emergencies only. This was quite a significant moment in the game, as it showed that Joel finally trusted Ellie enough to watch his back and help defend him from danger.

It will certainly be interesting to see if HBO’s adaptation changes things up a little bit and removes this scene now that Ellie already has her hands on a gun of the same size, or if Joel somehow ends up discovering this, and taking it away from her until she earns his trust. After all, this gun has much more significance to Joel since it belonged to Bill and Frank, prior to their deaths. It would make sense that he’d only entrust it to Ellie once he feels close to her.

That’s everything you need to know about if Joel lets Ellie have a gun in HBO’s The Last of Us. For more helpful guides, lists, news, and entertaining quizzes, feel free to check out the rest of our content. We have plenty more The Last of Us topics to help you navigate the apocalypse and avoid the deadly cordyceps virus, so be sure to scroll down and have a look at our related posts below.

