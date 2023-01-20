Complete Destiny 2: Forsaken Voice Actor Cast

Nolan North – Cayde-6

Unfortunately Nathan Fillion won’t be reprising his role as the beloved Hunter Vanguard in Destiny 2: Forsaken. In his place, though, we have Nolan North taking up the reigns as Cayde-6. North is primarily known for lending his voice to Nathan Drake in Uncharted, along with many other acting credits including The Last of Us, Shadow of War, and Mafia III. He also voices Ghost in Destiny. Fun fact: he also played Spencer’s dad in Pretty Little Liars.

Matthew Mercer – Human Male

With Destiny 2: Forsaken, our Guardians finally get a voice again, and if your character is a human male, he gets to be voiced by Matthew Mercer. Mercer is another prolific voice actor, best known for his voice work as McCree in Overwatch, Yusuke in Persona 5, and Levi in Attack on Titan. He’s also the host of Critical Role, the popular DnD show.

Crispin Freeman – Awoken Male

Crispin Freeman takes on the role of the Awoken male Guardian in Forsaken, and if you listen closely, you might hear hints of his Winston voice from Overwatch. Freeman also voiced the Awoken male player in the original Destiny, and is known for his dubbed work in various anime like Ghost in the Shell and Howl’s Moving Castle.

Susan Eisenberg – Human Female

Susan Eisenberg also lent her voice to the human female Guardian in the original Destiny, and she’s back to reprise her role in Forsaken. Prior to this, she voiced Wonder Woman in Injustice 2, as well as Jona Sederis in Mass Effect 3. Interestingly, she also voiced Sela in the ‘Zuko Alone’ episode from Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Grey Griffin – Awoken Female

Griffin is probably easily recognized as the voice of Selina Kyle, or Catwoman as we know her, in Batman: Arkham City and Injustice. If your Guardian is an Awoken female, you’ll get to hear her deliver all those epic lines.

Peter Jessop – Exo Male

Peter Jessop has definitely been around the block, and you might recognize his voice from several games released in the last decade. He played Paladin Danse in Fallout 4 from two years ago, Sovereign from the original Mass Effect, as well as Albert Wesker from the first Resident Evil game. In Destiny 2: Forsaken, he’ll be voicing the Guardian as an Exo male.

Robin Atkin Downes – Spider

Spider is a new NPC introduced in the Forsaken expansion, and even though he’s a Fallen, he’s here to help you out on your adventure as a vendor. Spider is voiced by Robin Atkin Downes, who was also the voice of The Riddler in Telltale’s Batman: The Enemy Within, and Kaz from Metal Gear Solid V. That’s right, he’s the one who delivered the epic line, “Why are we still here? Just to suffer?” Or, “They played us like a damn fiddle!” Take your pick.

Brandon O’Neill – Uldren Sov

Brandon O’Neill is rather new to the video game space, but does have a few credits in some movies. He played Dom Estacado in The Hit List back in 2011, and also starred in Waxie Moon in Fallen Jewel. In Destiny 2, he plays Uldren Sov, brother to the queen Mara Sov.