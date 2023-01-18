Destiny 2: Best Scout Rifles For PvE, PvP, Gambit (2023)

Image Source: Bungie.net

Scout Rifles continue to be kind of in a weird place, but end game activities in Year 5, including the new Vow of the Disciple Raid added in The Witch Queen, have given the weapons some time to shine. Let’s go over the best scout rifles for PvE, PvP, and Gambit in Destiny 2 for 2023.

Best Scout Rifles in Destiny 2 (2023)

Best in PvE & Gambit

Dead Man’s Tale (Kinetic, Exotic) – Can be purchased from Xur.

(Kinetic, Exotic) – Can be purchased from Xur. Hung Jury (Kinetic) – Possible drop from completing Nightfall strikes.

(Kinetic) – Possible drop from completing Nightfall strikes. Polaris Lance (Energy, Solar, Exotic) – Purchased from Exotic Kiosk.

(Energy, Solar, Exotic) – Purchased from Exotic Kiosk. Tarnished Mettle (Energy, Arc) – Obtained from Season of the Plunder Activities.

(Energy, Arc) – Obtained from Season of the Plunder Activities. Trustee (Energy, Solar) – Possible drop from completing encounters in the Deep Stone Crypt Raid.

(Energy, Solar) – Possible drop from completing encounters in the Deep Stone Crypt Raid. Vision of Confluence (Energy, Solar) – Possible drop from completing encounters in the Vault of Glass Raid.

(Energy, Solar) – Possible drop from completing encounters in the Vault of Glass Raid. Vouchsafe (Energy, Void) – Can be purchased from War table in the Helm.

(Energy, Void) – Can be purchased from War table in the Helm. Doom of Chelchis (Energy, Void) – Possible drop from completing encounters in King’s Fall Raid.

(Energy, Void) – Possible drop from completing encounters in King’s Fall Raid. Perses-D (Kinetic, Stasis) – World Loot Drop.

(Kinetic, Stasis) – World Loot Drop. Nightwatch (Kinetic) – Obtained from the New Light Quest.

Scout Rifles in PvE have always been solid choices to use. With the return of Grandmaster Nightfalls, Scout Rifles now see more play to give players a better range to shoot enemies rather than close and personal.

New additions include, Perses-D, Doom of Chelchis, and Tarnished Mettle, all of which are top-tier choices for certain builds. Tarnished Mettle in particular works hand in hand with Arc 3.0 setups.

Dead Man’s Tale was re-vamped last year, but even with a re-work, the gun still dominates everything. Add Vorpal Weapon to it, and you’ll have a powerful primary weapon to use in endgame content.

Trustee became craftable in Season of the Seraph, taking it to new heights with perks like Incandescent and more. A must-have weapon for Solar 3.0 setups.

Best Scout Rifles in PvP in Destiny 2 (2023)

Dead Man’s Tale (Kinetic, Exotic) – Purchased from Exotic Kiosk.

(Kinetic, Exotic) – Purchased from Exotic Kiosk. Hung Jury (Kinetic) – Possible drop from completing Nightfall strikes.

(Kinetic) – Possible drop from completing Nightfall strikes. Long Arm (Energy, Arc) – Possible drop from Spire of the Watcher Dungeon.

(Energy, Arc) – Possible drop from Spire of the Watcher Dungeon. Polaris Lance -Purchased from Exotic Kiosk.

-Purchased from Exotic Kiosk. Contingency Plan (Energy, Arc) – World Loot Drop.

(Energy, Arc) – World Loot Drop. Symmetry (Energy, Arc, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk.

(Energy, Arc, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk. The Jade Rabbit (Kinetic, Exotic) – Can be purchased from Exotic Kiosk.

(Kinetic, Exotic) – Can be purchased from Exotic Kiosk. Trustee (Energy, Solar) – Possible drop from completing encounters in the Deep Stone Crypt Raid.

(Energy, Solar) – Possible drop from completing encounters in the Deep Stone Crypt Raid. Aisha’s Embrace (Energy, Void) – Possible reward from Trials of Osiris.

(Energy, Void) – Possible reward from Trials of Osiris. Jaruraca (Kinetic, Stasis) – World Loot Drop.

Destiny 2 is full of long-range maps where Scout Rifles can shine, and the ten listed above are easily the best choices in PvP.

Like in PvE, Dead Man’s Tale is still the dominant force throughout the game, and has been the most-used weapon in Trials of Osiris for months now. Jade Rabbit was in a similar position until it was eventually nerfed this past season.

New additions include Jaruraca, Long Arm, and Aisha’s Embrace, all very solid secondary options if the Exotic Scout Rifles aren’t available.

Symmetry has been slowly rising to the top of the ranks as recent buffs allow the weapon to shine ever more brightly with Arc 3.0 builds.

Overall, with a few more buffs, Scout Rifles could rise to become the most-used weapons in the game when Lightfall drops.

That’s all for our best scout rifles in Destiny 2 for PvE, PvP, & Gambit. If you’re interested in learning more weapon recommendations, check out our all-encompassing lists below:

