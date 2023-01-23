Destiny 2: Best Rocket Launchers for PvE, PvP, Gambit (2023)

Rocket Launchers in Destiny 2 have had kind of an up and down history. For a while, they were the champion of PvE damage before the cluster bomb nerf, then spent years in obscurity, and now, they are kind of back again after some recent buffs. In any event, let’s go over the best rocket launchers for PvE, PvP and Gambit in Destiny 2 in 2023 as of The Witch Queen.

Best Rocket Launchers in Destiny 2 (2023)

Best for PvE & Gambit

Image Source: Bungie.net

Ascendancy (Power, Solar) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk.

(Power, Solar) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk. Deathbringer (Power, Void, Exotic) – Purchased from Exotic Kiosk.

(Power, Void, Exotic) – Purchased from Exotic Kiosk. Eyes of Tomorrow (Power, Solar, Exotic) – Rare drop from completing the final encounter in the raid, Deep Stone Crypt.

(Power, Solar, Exotic) – Rare drop from completing the final encounter in the raid, Deep Stone Crypt. Hezen Vengeance (Power, Solar) – Possible reward from completing encounters in the Vault of Glass raid.

(Power, Solar) – Possible reward from completing encounters in the Vault of Glass raid. Gjallarhorn (Power, Solar, Exotic) – Complete the exotic quest, And Out Fly the Wolves.

(Power, Solar, Exotic) – Complete the exotic quest, And Out Fly the Wolves. Royal Entry (Power, Void) – Vanguard Strike rank-up packages.

(Power, Void) – Vanguard Strike rank-up packages. Bump in the Night (Power, Stasis) – Obtained from Season of the Haunted activities.

Rocket Launchers in PvE are in a great spot right now. With an incoming nerf to Linear Fusion Rifles, it looks like the upcoming Lightfall DPS meta will shift to Rocket Launchers, and there’s plenty to choose from.

New additions from last year include Bump in the Night and Royal Entry, great choices for high DPS against bosses. Bump in the Night is arguably the strongest Legendary Rocket Launcher in the game currently, as its perk, Chill Clip, can deal double the amount of damage to a boss than any other Rocket could.

Gjallarhorn is still leading the charge as the best overall Rocket Launcher in the game, as it has great DPS, and more importantly, buffs other Legendary Rockets in proximity. It will be a staple in the upcoming DPS meta going into Lightfall.

Best Rocket Launchers for PvP in Destiny 2 (2023)

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Any legendary with tracking or in the Precision Frame works fine

Deathbringer (Power, Void) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk.

(Power, Void) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk. Eyes of Tomorrow (Power, Solar, Exotic) – Rare drop from completing the final encounter in the raid, Deep Stone Crypt.

(Power, Solar, Exotic) – Rare drop from completing the final encounter in the raid, Deep Stone Crypt. Truth (Power, Void, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk.

(Power, Void, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk. Wardcliff Coil (Power, Arc, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk.

(Power, Arc, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk. Gjallarhorn (Power, Solar, Exotic) – Complete the Exotic quest, And Out Fly the Wolves.

Rockets in PvP are always tricky to discuss. Power ammo is scarce, so consistently using them is not likely. That said, the ones listed above are a great choice for when you do obtain Power ammo.

However, since you’re only given one shot, you’re probably better off using an LMG or a Sword, which will grant more ammo and more opportunities to kill someone.

That’s all for our best rocket launchers in Destiny 2 for PvE, PvP, & Gambit in 2023. If you’re interested in learning more weapon recommendations. Check out our all-encompassing lists below:

