How to Fix Beaver Error in Destiny 2

Destiny’s an always-online game, and that means that at times when traffic really spikes, Destiny’s servers can take a bit of a beating and raise all kinds of different error codes. In this guide, we’ll run you through how to fix the Beaver error code in Destiny 2.

What Does Error Code Beaver Mean?

Players have been reporting that they’ve received Error Code: Beaver when trying to log into the Destiny servers. According to the Bungie.net help page, this error is caused by a failure to connect your console to another player’s console via the internet.

“This can be caused by connection quality issues (such as packet loss, ISP saturation, or general internet congestion). It can even be caused by certain WiFi setups, faulty in-home wiring, or other issues that require on-site support or expert investigation. However, they are most commonly caused by router or network configuration issues.”

How to Fix Destiny 2 Beaver Error

According to Bungie’s help page, these kind of issues are most common when two consoles are trying to connect to the internet through one router. Therefore, if you and your friends are both trying to play online in the same house, that might be your issue.

Another potential cause is Strict NAT settings. These can be changed by accessing your router’s settings on your computer, though you’ll need to refer to the manual for instructions on how to log into this. Changing your NAT settings to moderate or open can alleviate many issues associated with the Beaver error code.

Finally, Bungie states that connection quality issues can also lead to Error Code: Beaver. If you’re playing over WiFi, Bungie suggests using a wired connection into your router with an ethernet cable if that’s at all possible.

Hopefully anything Bungie can do to alleviate the issues on their end will be done in the near future, but for now, attempt the steps above and see if this fixes it for you. Sit tight, Guardians. It won’t be much longer to wait.

