Dead Space Remake Release Time: What Time Does the Game Come Out? Answered

Image Source: EA Motive

The Dead Space remake is almost upon us, it’s almost time to make them whole! But if you’ve been staying up till midnight, wondering just when the game will actually unlock, we’ve got you covered. Here’s what the Dead Space remake release time is, and what time the game will become playable.

Dead Space Remake Release Time Explained

Regardless of what platform you pre-loaded the game on, the Dead Space remake will release at 11 a.m. Eastern Time, on Jan. 27, 2023.

To break down the timezones for you, here’s what time you can expect the game to go live in each major timezone:

8 a.m. PT, Jan. 27

10 a.m. CST, Jan. 27

11 a.m. ET, Jan. 27

1 p.m. BST, Jan. 27

4 p.m. GMT, Jan. 27

5 p.m. CET, Jan. 27

6 p.m. CAT, Jan. 27

8 p.m. GST, Jan. 27

12 a.m. CST, Jan. 28

12 a.m. HKT, Jan. 28

1 a.m. JST, Jan. 28

3 a.m. AEDT, Jan. 28

This means that the game will release globally at the same time, so folks don’t have to worry about it being available a few hours earlier in certain timezones. Of course, this also means that folks living in Asia and Australia will have to stay up till midnight or 3 a.m. to play the game, and at that point, you’d probably be better off getting some sleep so you can attack it in the morning.

That’s all you need to know about what time the Dead Space remake is releasing. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

