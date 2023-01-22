Image Source: Intelligent Systems

Sommie is a dog companion you meet a little way into the story, and he provides excellent bonus items. You can do far more with this good boy besides just watching him walk around. Here’s our complete guide to using Sommie in Fire Emblem Engage.

How to Interact With Sommie in Fire Emblem Engage

As you are no doubt aware, as the chapters go by in Fire Emblem Engage, new characters will appear all around. Sommie can first be found wandering around the Somniel region after it unlocks in chapter five. You’ll also get the opportunity to take this good boy back to your farm. This is separate from the usual way you can adopt animals.

Once on your farm, you can interact with Sommie in different ways with entirely different results. The first option is Dress Up, which will let you change Sommie’s appearance in different ways. The section choice is Pet, which will slowly raise your bond with Sommie. Lastly, there is Feed, which will allow you the chance to feed Sommie something he loves to raise your bond the most. This is similar to giving gifts to support characters.

You can feed Sommie anything you want, but there are those things he loves, likes, or hates. If he loves it, he’ll jump and bark. If he just likes it, you’ll only get the bark. If it is a hated piece of food, Sommie will whimper when you feed it to him.

By feeding Sommie food, you have the chance to receive either Bond Fragments or Spirit Gems.

What to Feed Sommie in Fire Emblem Engage

Hated food:

Eggs

Nuts

Onions

Liked food:

Berries

Cabbage

Carp

Herb

Potato

Rice

Tomato

What Flour

Loved foods:

Apple

Beans

Grapes

Milk

Orange

Peach

Rare Fruit

Rare Vegetables

This is everything you need to know about using Sommie in Fire Emblem Engage. For more guides and coverage of Fire Emblem Engage, check out the links below.

