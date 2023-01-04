50 Best (& Worst) Monster Hunter World Character Creations
Monster Hunter: Vogue
Monster Hunter World has an incredible character creation system that allows you to create either yourself, or whatever and whoever you want in-game. Some fans have taken Monster Hunter World character creation seriously. Trying their best to create themselves as accurately as possible, or if not themselves, someone famous and good looking. Character creation in Monster Hunter World has lots of tools to pull that off.
However, not everyone takes Monster Hunter World Character Creation seriously. Some just want to make the most insane, and horrific hunters that they can possible come up with it. You could look like a boring, normal, sane hunter, or you could be as ridiculous as possible with it in order to strike fear into the hearts of gruesome monsters.
Whatever your choice is, here are the 50 best (and worst) Monster Hunter: World character creations. See the best and worst down below, along with captions that tell a deeper story.
50 Best (and Worst) Monster Hunter World Character Creations
If you're risking your life to fight dangerous beasts in Monster Hunter World, might as well look the part. See how in-depth the Monster Hunter World character creation system is?
