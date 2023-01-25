Best Weapons in Fire Emblem Engage & How to Get Them

Image Source: Intelligent Systems

While weapons alone won’t elevate your characters to the next level, they certainly will give you a huge boost in stats, making the later battles much easier to handle. With that in mind, here’s a rundown of the best weapons in Fire Emblem Engage and how to get them.

Fire Emblem Engage Best Weapons

The good news is that most of the best weapons in Fire Emblem Engage can be obtained either by purchasing them at the Blacksmith, or through completing story chapters. We’ve listed them below for your perusal.

Best Swords in Fire Emblem Engage

Caladbolg: Obtained by defeating Zephia in Chapter 21

Georgios: Obtained by defeating Zephia in Chapter 23

The two most powerful swords in Fire Emblem Engage are obtained by beating Zephia, and they’ll both work wonders for Diamant, who is easily one of the strongest characters in the game. That being said, if you’re not making use of Diamant in your party, they’ll do just fine with any other sword user.

The Caladbolg features insane Might and Hit stats, making it a great all-rounder. On the other hand, the Georgios does give you a disadvantage in that you can’t follow up or strike first, but it comes in at a whopping 32 Might.

Best Tomes in Fire Emblem Engage

Nova: Obtained by defeating Griss in Chapter 23.

Nova is easily the best Tome you can get in Fire Emblem Engage, especially if you don’t have Meteor, as it packs a punch, offers decent range, and also lets you attack twice if you’re initiating. This thing can end most fights before they even begin.

Best Lances in Fire Emblem Engage

Brionac: Obtained in Chapter 22.

Venomous: Obtained as a tier 5 donation reward for Firene.

Brionac is a legendary lance that gets the job done, allowing you to attack enemies immediately in front of you, or from a short distance. Venomous packs a bigger punch, and it comes with the additional upside of being able to poison your foes, though do be aware that you can’t follow up with attacks while equipped with it.

Best Knives in Fire Emblem Engage

Carnwenhan: Obtained by defeating the thieft in Chapter 21.

Cinquedea: Obtained from the chest on the west side in Chapter 25.

Cinquedea is a legendary dagger that offers up 1-2 in range, giving you plenty of options and versatility when attacking foes. Carnwenhan functions similarly to some of the other legendary weapons we’ve already outlined here, in that it can poison foes, but again, you won’t be able strike first or follow up with it.

Best Bows in Fire Emblem Engage

Lendabair: Obtained in Chapter 24.

Hands down, Lendabair is the best bow you can get your hands on in Fire Emblem Engage. It doesn’t come with a ton of fancy bells and whistles, but it does offer up the best stat line of any bow in the game, and as always, it’s effective against all flying units.

And those are the best weapons you can get in Fire Emblem Engage. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

Related Posts