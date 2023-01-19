Top 10 Best Video Game Characters With Prosthetic Arms

Wolf – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

You meet Wolf with both arms still attached at the beginning of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice but that soon changes after your encounter with the game’s first boss. Wolf loses his left arm in the process but it is soon replaced by an artificial one known as the Shinobi Prosthetic. The new arm comes equipped with a wide variety of sophisticated gadgets and tools, including a grappling hook, flame vent, loaded axe, spear, and more.

Overcoming Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’s many challenges relies heavily on your ability to use the right tools during the right encounters so it’s essential that you make the most out of your new prosthetic.

Nero – Devil May Cry 5

Devil May Cry 5 begins with Nero beating up demons left and right in what may very well be one of the most iconic video game opening sequences in recent memory. Better yet, he does it all with only one arm. We find out later in the game why Nero’s right arm is missing but suffice it to say that he doesn’t necessarily need it because he has a number of prosthetic arms at his disposal known as Devil Breakers.

Each Devil Breaker has unique abilities, some better than others, that can turn the tide of battle in Nero’s favor. That said, a couple of them are mostly there just for laughs, such as the Pasta Breaker or the Sweet Surrender.

Adam Jensen – Deus Ex: Human Revolution/Mankind Divided

Mechanically augmented humans are commonplace in Deus Ex’s cyberpunk world but Adam Jensen isn’t your regular cyborg. Thanks to a rare genetic trait, Jensen is able to withstand numerous implants without needing to rely on the Neuropozyne drug that regular augmented humans need to take on a regular basis.

The protagonist has not one but two prosthetic arms along with a wide variety of other mechanical and nano-augmentations, including quite a few experimental ones. These implants allow Jensen to do pretty much everything from scan people and hack computers to demolish walls and control robots, to name just a few examples.

Jax – Mortal Kombat Series

A staple of the Mortal Kombat series, Jackson “Jax” Briggs was first introduced in MK II and has appeared in almost every subsequent installment since then. Jax didn’t appear to have any sort of mechanical enhancements when he made his debut and was equipped with his distinctive bionic arms only from MK III onwards.

It’s unclear if Jax sported actual prosthetic arms or merely enhanced his real arms with armored plating in the original timeline. However, we know from the alternate timeline of 2011’s Mortal Kombat 9 that Jax was dismembered by Ermac and his biological arms had to be replaced with mechanical ones in order to help him survive.

Edward Elric – Fullmetal Alchemist Series

Most people likely know Edward Elric from the exceptional Fullmetal Alchemist manga or the anime adaptation but the young State Alchemist has also appeared in a number of video games for the PS2 and Nintendo Wii. The video games don’t focus on Ed’s origin story too much but we know from the manga and anime that the Fullmetal Alchemist loses an arm and a leg when he and his brother, Alphonse, attempt to perform a forbidden human transmutation in order to revive their mother.

His lost limbs are later replaced by mechanical “automail” prosthetics, which will earn him the nickname of Fullmetal Alchemist.

Billie Lurk – Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Although Billie Lurk appears both in the original Dishonored and in Dishonored 2, where she is known as Meagan Foster, her appearance in Dishonored: Death of the Outsider is by far the most interesting. Billie is the main protagonist of the expansion and sports a few enhancements, including a brand new right arm. The arm is perhaps best described as a supernatural prosthetic and was unintentionally given to her by the Outsider.

The story of how she recovered her arm involves temporal displacement and is a bit complicated but suffice to say that she is now a lot more powerful thanks to her supernatural limb.

Barret Wallace – Final Fantasy VII

Barret Wallace may not be as popular as Cloud or Tifa but he is still arguably one of the most memorable characters from Final Fantasy VII. This is thanks in no small part to his very unusual prosthetic hand, which is a fully functional gating gun. The prosthetic is technically known as a “Gimmick Arm” but Wallace simply refers to it in-game as his “partner”.

Final Fantasy VII is a pretty old game so the prosthetic might not seem all that impressive these days but it definitely still looks awesome in the animated movie Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children.

Ash Williams – Dead by Daylight

The protagonist of The Evil Dead series has appeared in numerous video games over the years, many of which came out back in the early 2000s. If you’re looking for a modern title starring Ash Williams, however, look no further than Behaviour Interactive’s Dead by Daylight. Williams was added as a survivor earlier this month complete with prosthetic hand and voiceover from Bruce Campbell himself.

Unfortunately, the Dead by Deadlight version of Ash Williams doesn’t come with his hallmark chainsaw, however, players can exchange his default prosthetic with an equally silly one that looks like a puppet.

Venom Snake – Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Venom Snake’s iconic bionic arm underwent several changes throughout the development of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. The character was initially meant to have a very simplistic hook-like prosthetic arm before the developers scraped that idea and decided to go with a more sophisticated design. Needless to say, that was a very wise decision as Snake’s upgradable bionic arm ended up having a pretty big impact on the gameplay.

The final version of the arm can be used to knock enemies unconscious or grab them from afar and can even transform into a guided rocket.

Doomfist – Overwatch

Akande Ogundimu aka Doomfist was a talented martial artist before losing his right arm in an event known as the Omnic Crisis. That didn’t keep him down for long, however, as he was shortly after outfitted with a cybernetic prosthetic arm that made him stronger than ever before.

Doomfist excels as a close-combat fighter in Overwatch and pretty much all of his in-game abilities are related to his oversized prosthetic arm, including his trademark Rocket Punch.