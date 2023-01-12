Top 7 Best Superhero Sex Comics

Looking for superhero sex comics? While they aren’t as mainstream and common as you think, here are seven comics that feature sexual content.

If you’re looking for more similar content, check out our guides on erotic comics and erotic vintage comics as well.

The Pro

Image via Screencrush

The Pro is an superhero sex comic in the most literal sense. A prostitute is given super powers to fight crime but doesn’t want to give up on her crass behavior and life as a prostitute.

Bomb Queen

Image via Big Shiny Robot, Image Comics & Jimmie Robinson

Bomb Queen is a comic series about a villainous, mischievous, and sexual woman that rules a city with an iron fist and bans all superheroes from entering and ruining her fun but yeah remains somewhat popular among her constituents.

Anything With Tarantula AKA Catalina Flores (Nightwing)

Image via DC

If you’re looking for something a little more mainstream you could opt for the Nightwing series which contains Tarantula, a superhero or villain, depending on how you look at her that becomes obsessed with Nightwing and desperately wants to please him and gain his affection.

Sex Criminals

Imaga via Image Comics

If you want something more current and off the beaten path, you could go with Sex Criminals, a series about a couple that realize that they have the power to stop time after they both orgasm and then proceed to go on a crime spree.

The Boys

Image via Geek.com

The Boys is a comic book series that is gaining mainstream popularity after the Amazon series by the same name. It got its chance on the TV screen because of its gritty, sexual run of comics that became very popular. It’s set in a universe that is filled with superheroes that have effectively conquered villains but have become corrupted themselves due to their status of celebrities and abuse their power.

Erotic Lives of Superheroes

This one is a bit out there but based on the name, you can kind of get a gist of what you’re in for. It’s exactly what it sounds like, an account of the erotic lives of Superheroes such as Batman and Superman. This is written by Marco Mancassola and if you dive in, you’ll learn more about the kinks of various popular heroes after they have grown old and don’t have much else to do besides bone.

The Discipline

Image via Image Comics

This unique series is about a Manhattan wife that ihas an affrair with a stranger that then draws her into a war that features plenty of fantastical elements such as magic, powers, and mysterious creatures. And yeah, there’s sex involved. This is an article about superhero sex comics right?