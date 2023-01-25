The Top 5 Best SMGs in Warzone 2, Ranked

Here are a few of the best SMGs to help you conquer the warzone.

Warzone 2.0 follows the trend of the first entry, letting players bring in their custom weaponry to conquer the battlefield. Here are the best SMGs in Warzone 2 that’ll help you gain an edge over your competition, as well as how to unlock and build them with the best attachments.

5) MX9

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

Let’s kick off our list with the MX9, undoubtedly the weakest of the bunch but still a pretty solid option that sees it rank amongst the best SMGs in Warzone 2. The lower damage output holds it back from climbing above other weapons listed here, but the way it handles does make up somewhat for those shortcomings. The speed and low recoil make it a good pairing for a spray-and-pray secondary weapon that a sniper would use. If you can buff the damage then you increase its performance markedly, too. Here’s a solid build option:

Barrel: 508mm Rear Guard

508mm Rear Guard Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Magazine : 32 Round Mag

: 32 Round Mag Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Bruen Q900 Grip Comb: FTAC C11 Riser

Unlocking the MX9 requires you to reach level 41 to access the STB 556 Assault Rifle, then take that weapon to Level 13 to get the MX9 Submachine Gun.

4) Lachmann Sub

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

Continuing the trend of the MP5 dominating the Warzone scene, this year’s iteration is a solid option to complete your loadout. It boasts one of the highest time-to-kill (TTK) of all the SMGs while boasting a well-rounded approach to any situation.

Here’s a solid lineup of attachments to use, which turns this particular weapon into one of the best SMGs in Warzone 2:

XTEN RR-40 Muzzle

FTAC M-SUB 12” Barrel

5 MM Hollow Point Ammo

Lachmann TCG-10 Rear Grip

50 Round Drum

To unlock the Lachman sub, you will need to first unlock the Lachmann-762 (available at Level 16). From there, get your 762 to weapon level 13, which then unlocks the Lachmann-556 Assault Rifle. Finally, get the 556 to weapon level 12 to unlock Lachmann Sub.

3) FSS Hurricane

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

A member of the all-around best assault rifle in the game, the M4, the FSS Hurricane is the SMG version boasting nearly the same traits. Compared to the Lachmann, the FSS Hurricane has a slight edge in the range department, which obviously makes it a top choice as one of the best SMGs in Warzone 2.

OpTic Gaming content creator and Warzone streamer, TeePee, has one of the better setups for the SMG with the following attachments:

Bruen Cubic Compensator

VX Pineapple Foregrip

XTEN Rear Grip

FSS OLE-V Laser

Demo Quicksilver Stock

To unlock the FSS Hurricane you need to reach level 4 to gain access to the Custom Loadout system. From there, take the M4 Assault Rifle to level 13 to unlock the FTAC Recon. Now it’s just a case of getting the FTAC to level 16 to unlock the FSS Hurricane.

2) Vaznev-9K

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

The Vaznev-9K is the definition of spray and prays, as it’ll knock down your foes but at the expense of a wildly inconsistent accuracy pattern. Used in the highest level of Call of Duty play, this weapon will work wonders for you and ultimately prove one of the best SMGs in the game. Of course, you first need to set it up properly; this build comes from Atlanta FaZe head coach, Crowder:

FTAC Castle Compensator

Agent Foregrip

45 Round Mag

FSS OLE-V Laser

Otrezat Stock

Unlocking the Vaznev-9K will require you to first reach Rank 23 and access the Kastov 762. From there, take the 762 to Level 10 to unlock the Kastov 545, which you then need to get to Level 12. This, in turn, will get you the 74U, which needs to hit Level 15 before unlocking the Vaznev-9K. It’s a bit of a grind, but it’s worth it.

1) Fennec 45

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

Rounding off the best SMG list is the Fennec 45, and it’s easily the meta pick of the bunch as of right now. Much like the Vazev-9k, this weapon has a blinding fast rate of fire and a very low TTK. It isn’t so good at long range though, as you’d expect for an SMG, which is why the below build is designed to help you close the gap and bring the pain at all distances.

Slimline Pro

Fennec Covert Force

VX Pineapple

Fennec Mag 45

Fennec Rubber Grip

Unlocking the Fennec 45 in Warzone 2 is a pretty simple process, requiring players only to rank up to level 38.

That’s all you need to know about the best SMGs in Warzone 2.0. Check out our related content below to find out more tips and tricks, such as the best Lachmann-556 loadout, how to show your FPS, or a few of the best SMGs in Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer.

