Best Sims 4 Sex Mods (Woohoo, Sexy, Nude, Adult Mods)

The Sims 4 has been improving every single year since it released and it’s only ever improved by the efforts of the modding community. Thankfully, a dedicated community of modders has risen from the alleyways of the Sims 4 to change the game up in exciting ways. With this post, we’ll go over all the best woohoo mods, sex mods, sexy mods, nude mods, and adult mods in the Sims 4. These are the best of the best!

It’s worth noting that these sex mods for The Sims 4 are only available on PC. At the time of writing, you cannot install any of these mods on the PlayStation or Xbox versions of the game. If this ever does change, we’ll update this post and let you know, but we wouldn’t count on it.

Warning, adult 18+ content follows!

No Censor

Image Credit: EA via Twinfinite

Take out that tile mosaic blur from your naked Sims using this mod. It works for day to day use as well as when your Sims get naked for their business. You might want to check this mod out first and foremost before the rest on this list.

Ghosts Can Have Babies!

Image Credit: EA via Twinfinite

Has your Sim’s beloved partner passed away, but returned from the grave as a ghost? Well, good news! The suitably named ‘Ghosts Can Have Babies!‘ mod, means that… ghosts can have babies!

A human male can impregnate a ghost female, as can a ghost male, and a ghost male can also impregnate a human female. It’s worth noting, however, that the babies won’t be ghosts, as there’s not a ghost shader for babies in the game, since babies are unable to die.

This is a small price to pay, however, to keep your Sims’ relationship going even after one has gone to the spirit realm!

Wicked Whims Interactions

Image Credit: EA via Twinfinite

Wicked Whims has created a whole slew of interactions that you can make your Sims do that really change the woohoo game in The Sims 4. While only a few animations are available, this unlocks all the interactions and you can supplement this mod with other animation mods, which can bring the total to over 6,000 different animations.

It also includes sex traits like “Sexually alluring” and “Sexually abstinent” which will impact how often doing the woohoo happens. It also includes a menstrual cycle for women, making it more likely for your Sims to get pregnant at certain times of the day and throughout each month. A lot of time and detail has been put into making sure that this works properly, and it makes Wicked Whims one of the best Sims 4 sex mods as a result.

If Wicked Whims becomes a bit much for your Simming experience, check out Wonderful Whims instead for a cleaner time.

ooOLaLa World’s Animations

Image Credit: EA via Twinfinite

So ooOLaLa World has high quality animation mods that showcase a wide variety of positions and works in tandem with the previous mod. The first set available for download is free and can be downloaded here. They are progressively creating more positions and animations, though, and you can become a Patreon patron for them to download the other two sets, as well as keep up to date with new ones.

Make Love Not Woohoo

Image Credit: EA via Twinfinite

This mod is a simple UI change for The Sims 4. With it, every instance of woohoo will be changed to either “Make Love” or “Have Sex.” It’s a simple one, yeah, but it adds quite the risque factor to your game. Given everything else in the game is worded in real-life terms, the creator of the mod explained that they felt that the words ‘Have Sex’ or ‘Make Love’ should also replace the ‘Woohoo’ option instead.

Risky Relations – Sims 4 Sex Mod

Image Credit: EA via Twinfinite

The Sims 3 had a mod that made every woohoo risky. So even if you didn’t choose “Try for Baby” you could still potentially get pregnant. For the Sims 4, the mod has returned, albeit with some added inclusions. Risky Relations adds a new ‘Risky Woohoo’ option which grants a 5% chance of pregnancy and allows for other taboo sexual relationships. We won’t dive into them here, but just know that they’re there if you want to experiment.

Pillow Talk

Image Credit: EA via Twinfinite

So much of the game was cut, for some reason, but modders have found them all out. The Pillow Talk mod unlocks certain interactions that your Sims would do after they woohoo. These include pillow talk, whisper secret, tickle, kiss, and snuggle nuzzle. We’re not entirely sure what that last one’s supposed to be, but if it makes our Sims happy, that’s all that matters.

No Sleep After Woohoo

Image Credit: EA via Twinfinite

There’s the stereotypical assumption that every guy will fall asleep after spending some intimate time with their partner. Sometimes, it happens, but it doesn’t always. Well, for whatever reason, all Sims in The Sims 4 appear to suffer from a severe bout of narcolepsy immediately after woohooing, and spend a good chunk of time sleeping after doing the deed.

The No Sleep After Woohoo Sims 4 sex mod does exactly what its name suggests. Your Sims will no longer take a little nap after woohooing, meaning you can actually have them spend time on doing important things like, I don’t know, looking after their children or ensuring they don’t starve to death.

Plain Interactive Woohoo Bushes

Image Credit: EA via Twinfinite

Look, sometimes Sims just can’t help when the mood to woohoo takes them, and that’s where the Plain Interactive Woohoo Bushes mod comes into play. The bushes in these mod act the same as the ‘party bushes’ you’ll get in the Get Together and Jungle Adventure packs, but they don’t come with all of the rather obvious visual flourishes that make it abundantly clear what they are.

Instead, the Plain Interactive Woohoo Bushes just gives you regular old bushes so your Sims can completely unsuspiciously wander into them and woohoo with their beloved.

Hoe It Up

Image Credit: EA via Twinfinite

Hoe It Up is a prostitution mod that allows your Sims to live the life of a sex worker. This includes options to earn extra Simoleons through physical and sexual acts, or by performing lapdances and other promiscuous acts at the local nightclub.

Like with any other career and job in The Sims 4, you can also improve your skills in this new career path, which will in turn, allow you to earn even more money from it.

No Jealousy

Image Credit: EA via Twinfinite

Get this mod if you want your Sims to be free birds, flowing through the wind, without a care for who they hurt. It makes it so that jealousy won’t be a thing anymore, and polyamory gets a lot easier to pull off in The Sims 4. Speaking of polygamy, there’s a Sims 4 sex mod that’ll enable you to do exactly that…

Polygamy

Image Credit: EA via Twinfinite

With this mod, you’ll be able to marry multiple Sims and get your own polygamous family going. Be sure to get the previous No Jealousy mod, too, to make the process leading up to it a lot easier for yourself. Otherwise, you can end up upsetting your original partner and ending the relationship. That, or they’ll just permanently be very unhappy, which isn’t very fun for anyone involved!

No Mosaic/ Censor

Image Credit: EA via Twinfinite

The No Mosaic/Censor mod does exactly what it sounds like. It’ll remove the blurred/ censoring of your Sims when they’re naked. This includes when they’re in the shower, using the toilet, breastfeeding, streaking and more.

It won’t allows your Sims to be naked all the time, but it does get rid of that annoying blurring.

SimDa Dating App

Image Credit: EA via Twinfinite

So many relationships nowadays are the result of dating apps like Tinder and Bumble, so it should come as no surprise that there’s now a Sims 4 dating app mod, called SimDa from LittleMsSam.

The SimDa app lets your Sims access an app on their phone to organize a date, blind date and a no-strings-attached encounter for those cheeky one night stands. All of these options will be with NPCs, too.

Strip Club

Image Credit: EA via Twinfinite

Your Sims won’t have to just choose a bar, karaoke, or bowling anymore. They can head over to a stripclub for some fun with this Night Club/ Strip Club mod’s help.

It should be noted that you’ll need a lot of the DLC expansions and packs in order for this mod to work, which does mean not everyone can take the trip to adult-only venue. You’ll also need the Wicked Whims mod that also features in this list, so keep this in mind before you go ahead and download it.

Passionate Romance

Ever feel like woohooing and romance in general in The Sims 4 is kinda… weak? Well, of course you do, that’s why you’re scrolling through this list right now, isn’t it?

Well, the Passionate Romance Sims 4 adult mod helps to spice things up a bit. There’s a Dua Lipa-inspired ‘Grind Dance’ that your Sims can engage in as of the latest update, but there’s also just some classic romantic interactions in here to make things feel a little bit more intimate between your sims like snuggle, goose, and make out.

To top things off, you’ll even have the option to take romantic photos of your Sims together, so they can capture their special moments together.

Sugar Life

The Sugar Life sex mod for Sims 4 allows you to add Sugar Baby, Sugar Daddy/ Mommy dynamics to the game. In other words, you can have older Sims get with younger sims in exchange for money. You can be either the one paying for the services, or the younger one making the money from the relationship, depending on what you think feels right for your Sim.

This does require the Sims to have the Sugar Baby, Sugar Daddy or Sugar Mommy traits respectively which can be purchased from the Reward Store in-game. These traits are available for all ages from Young Adult to Elder. The mod goes so far as to implement an entire system that determines how much and when your Sim can earn or spend their hard-earned cash on their newfound Sugar-based life, too.

Naughty Help

Image Credit: EA via Twinfinite

The Naughty Help mod makes it so that service Sims can live with you, allowing you to live out your “sexy Butler” dreams. There have been some updates made to this mod recently, too, meaning that your maids or butlers won’t just stand around your house like creepy zombies when you’re not doing the dirty with them. They’ll hang around, watching TV, listening or dancing to music and generally acting like normal Sims.

Not only are they there for some mutually agreed sexy times, but they’ll also generally help clean your house, or look after children if you’ve opted for a nanny rather than a maid.

Less Success for Try for Baby

Image Credit: EA via Twinfinite

One of the strangest parts of The Sims 4’s woohoo-ing and having your Sims try for a baby is how almost every time, your Sims are going to succeed and get pregnant. In the real world, no matter how much some people want to, they just don’t get pregnant on the first time, and it can take multiple tries before they’re successfully pregnant with a baby. The ‘Less Success for Try for Baby‘ mod brings some much-needed realism on this front into the game, by allowing you to set your own success % rates between 20%, 40% and 60%.

Pregnancy Time

Image Credit: EA via Twinfinite

Not everyone is looking for explicit Sims 4 adult or sex mods. Sometimes, we just want a ‘woohoo’-related mod that allows us to speed up or tweak things related to a Sims pregnancy, and that’s where the Pregnancy Time mod comes in rather handy. Whenever your Sim is expecting a child, it can feel like an eternity before the bundle of joy actually arrives.

The Pregnancy Time mod allows you to choose an amount of time between 1 and 147 days for how long your Sim will be pregnant for before the baby is born. You can continue to tweak and adjust this for each Sim whenever you want, too, which means you can add an extra layer of realism to proceedings, which we’re all about.

Those were some of the best Sims 4 woohoo mods out there right now, so go ahead and get your saucy Sims to meet each other under the covers after work for some new and improved fun fulfillment!

Check out our other Sims mods pieces below once you’re done with this one or have a look at what we know so far about the new Sims game the upcoming Sims 5 or ‘Project Rene’ as it’s being dubbed here.

Related Posts