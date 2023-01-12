Best Sims 3 Sex Mods (Woohoo, Sexy, Nude, Adult Mods)

The Sims 3 was so good that even with The Sims 4 released in the world, players all over still go back to the beloved game. That means that mods are essential to the experience, as it is an older game at this point and many of the vanilla features can seem outdated. Luckily, The modding community is absolutely massive. Here are the best Sims 3 sex mods and woohoo mods.

Decensor Mod

First and foremost, you’re going to want to get rid of the natural EA blur censorship for naked Sims. Simply download this mod to get rid of them and you’ll be as free as a bird. A bird that’s commandoing through the Sim town. This is pretty much the base for the rest of the mods on this list, by the way.

Woohooer

In this modern day and age, it doesn’t make sense that our Sims can’t get a little woohoo action over the internet. With the Woohooer mod, you’re able to use any computer to “Cyber Woohoo.” This will lead to either a good time or an awkward misunderstanding for your Sim. This mod also adds other features that are included in this guide, as well.

Woohoo Kama Simtra

For the Sim players that love leveling up, this mod lets you get the Kama Simtra skill. It rises up the more your Sim woohoos (can be done with cyber woohoos from previously or with rendezvousing on the next page). This also affects the moodlets that your Sim gets after a woohoo. They can either be successful and have a great time, or be left wanting more due to their inexperience.

Sex Interactions

Usually, Sims will just disappear beneath the bed covers when they’re going to woohoo. Modders have all collectively said “forget that” and created their own animations for when they do it. You can download this one.

The Masters Sex Animations Mod

Or this which, as previously mentioned, needs you to have the previous mod on this list…

Sex Animations for Animated Woohoo

Or finally, this one. There aren’t that many more animations, but if you find any, let us know in the comments!

The Morphing Penis Mod

Are you tired of your males looking like Ken dolls? Use this mod and you’ll be able to add in the dangling appendage to every male Sim teen through elder. It’s compatible with a lot of the animation mods that you’ll see later on in this guide.

Geckos Detailed Vagina & Butts Mod

Took out the censor and noticed that your female Sims look a bit like Barbie dolls down there? With this mod, you’ll be able to add detailed vaginas and butts to females. This mod is recommended and compatible with the upcoming animations mods that you can also use.

Geckos Natural Breasts Mod

Once you remove censorship, you’ll find that your female characters will be nippleless. This mod allows for a natural nipple contour to be applied. You’ll be able to edit it yourself.

Street Art Nudes

This mod makes it so that your street artist Sim will have nude art to show off. It requires the University Life expansion, as that’s what brings along this skill to the game.

Pregnancy Progress Controller

This mod allows you to have more control over your Sim’s pregnancy. You can choose to pause it, resume it, have it immediately, and even instantly impregnate whatever Sim you click on. Very useful for people that want to ensure they get a baby of a certain sex, as well.

Passion

We’ve saved one of the best Sims 3 sex mods until last. Passion is a mod that plays animations for Animated Woohoo and Oniki Kinky World. To use it, you’ll need to click on a Sim and then select the ‘Erotic’ or ‘Romantic’ label.

You’ll then have a number of Passion and Solo Passion options, and the mod, when used in conjunction with Animated Woohoo and Oniki Kinky World can also grant you the ability to use various sex toys and such, too.

While these are the very best naked and nude mods for Sims 3, don’t expect there to be a ton more of these releasing. With Sims 4 having been out since 2014, the community has well and truly moved on to spicing things up in this sequel. There are still the occasion Sims 3 sex mods dropping, but they’re nowhere near as frequent as they once were.

Now that you have a list of some of the spiciest, best Sims 3 sex mods, get creative with a few (or more, if you’re feeling a bit wild).

Related Posts