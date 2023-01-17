Top 50 Best Planet Coaster Mods

1. Hogwarts & Hogsmeade

Your Planet Coaster experience just wouldn’t be complete without a Harry Potter-themed attraction and ride. You can check out the mod here.

2. Main Street Corner

You want your theme park to look as attractive as possible, and you want your patrons to feel good even when they’re just walking down the pathways. This cool corner building will do the trick. You can check out the mod here.

3. Wood Stage for the Pirate Band

So you want a pirate band in your theme park and you need a nice ship-themed stage to go along with it? Look no further. You can check out the mod here.

4. Accelerator

Look, sci-fi rides are all the rage these days, and things are no different in the world of Planet Coaster. The Accelerator comes with a futuristic design, tons of terrifying loops and turns, and a nice space station. You can check out the mod here.

5. Miniature Corkscrew

For the younger rollercoaster lovers, you might want to check out this classic corkscrew rollercoaster themed around a young child’s bedroom. You can check out the mod here.

6. Disney Mystic Manor

Know what will drive your theme park ratings up even higher? An actual ride from Disneyland, that’s what. Check out the Mystic Manor attraction taken straight from Hong Kong Disneyland. You can check out the mod here.

7. Main Street City Hall

Liven up your Planet Coaster theme park by building a city hall on your main street. It comes packed with ATM machines and first aid stations. You can check out the mod here.

8. Lighthouse & Restroom

Your patrons will need a break every now and then. Here’s a cool lighthouse to go along with the theme park’s restroom. You can check out the mod here.

9. DC Superheroes World

Superheroes are pretty popular these days too. Here’s a recreation of Gotham City and Metropolis for your theme park. You can check out the mod here.

10. TeaCup Ivy Pavilion

Everyone loves teacup rides. As a new theme park manager, it certainly can’t hurt for you to have a beautiful pavilion to go along with the ride. You can check out the mod here.

11. Fairy Tale Restaurant

When your patrons need to go for a food break, make sure to continue to impress them with your fantastical fantasy fairytale (that’s some good alliteration right there) restaurant. You can check out the mod here.

12. Hobbit Hole

Huge fan of the Lord of the Rings? Here’s a nice little Shire fence and house for you to put somewhere in your Planet Coaster theme park. You can check out the mod here.

13. Wild West Saloon

It’s high noon! Just in case your patrons aren’t too keen on the whole fantasy theme, they can get a food break at this nice western saloon too. You can check out the mod here.

14. Pirate-Themed Getaway

Here’s a neat looking pirate entrance for your theme park. If you got the pirate band stage mod, this will serve as a nice little entrance that leads into that area. You can check out the mod here.

15. Dragonfire

This is a dragon-themed medieval rollercoaster. It lights up at night. You really want this for your theme park. You can check out the mod here.

16. Scary Clown Mouth Entrance

If you really want to scare the crap out of your younger patrons, you can’t do any better with this creepy clown mouth. You can check out the mod here.

17. Burger & Shake Stand

Sometimes all you need is a good ol’ hamburger and milkshake to boost you up before getting back on the rides. You can check out the mod here.

18. Logwood Run

This is another fantasy-themed park, full of potential for expansion. It’s peaceful and quaint – perfect for a break from the hardcore sci-fi and dragon fire rides. You can check out the mod here.

19. Funtastic Fairground Games Set

Your Planet Coaster theme park just wouldn’t be complete with some old-fashioned carnival games for the family. You can check out the mod here.

20. Argento Valley Mine Train

Here’s a really cool mine-themed rollercoaster that takes you through a valley, complete with special effects and even an exploding mine. You can check out the mod here.

21. Star Wars AT-ST High Detail

Want to put an AT-ST in your theme park for no good reason other than the fact that it’d be funny? Here you go. You can check out the mod here.

22. Soretooth Timber Mill

If you want to enhance your theme park’s western vibe, this Timber Mill could be just what you’re looking for. You can check out the mod here.

23. Steampunk Spider

On the other hand, if you want to strike fear into the hearts of children while still going for a cool steampunk vibe, this Steampunk Spider is perfect for that. You can check out the mod here.

24. Star Wars Millennium Falcon

So you’ve built the AT-ST but just can’t get enough Star Wars in your awesome theme park? Get the Millennium Falcon to complete the look. You can check out the mod here.

25. Star Trek NX-01 Enterprise

If you’re more of a Star Trek fan, no worries. There’s also a mod to help you put the Enterprise in your theme park. You can check out the mod here.

26. Giant Robot Hot Dog Squad 2727

Look, everyone wants to be served a hot dog from the mouth of a giant mechanical dog, okay? You can check out the mod here.

27. Forge Volcano

If you really want to attract tourists to your theme park, you need to bring them in with some explosive rollercoasters. Like the Forge Volcano. You can check out the mod here.

28. Japanese Torii/Archway

Here’s a cool add-on you could use to give your Planet Coaster theme park a more oriental feel. Perfect for night visits. You can check out the mod here.

29. Alpine Waterfall

Every now and then, your visitors are going to want to take a break and enjoy the scenery. Wow them with this Alpine Waterfall. You can check out the mod here.

30. Limbo: The Ride

Some of your park visitors could be fans of Playdead’s Limbo. If so, reel them in with this awesome-looking ride. You can check out the mod here.

31. Planet Coaster

This should turn some heads. The Planet Coaster ride will serve as the perfect cherry on top of your already crazy theme park. You can check out the mod here.

32. Death Star

Still can’t get enough Star Wars? This cool-looking Death Star rollercoaster ride should appeal to the most hardcore of Star Wars fans. You can check out the mod here.

33. Rio Bravo

The Rio Bravo ride reminds us a lot of the cool Jurassic Park water ride from Universal Studios. Take a dip on a hot, sunny day. You can check out the mod here.

34. Hubba’s Light Strung Tree

Here’s a cool attraction for all the nighttime visitors. It could even serve as a nice spot for a romantic date one day. You can check out the mod here.

35. Futuristic Shopping Center

Your park visitors will want to take some time off from the rides to do some shopping. Here’s a cool sci-fi shopping space for your park. You can check out the mod here.

36. Stormwind City

The iconic locale from Warcraft can now become a tourist attraction in your theme park! You can check out the mod here.

37. Pirate Battle

If you’re looking for more variety in your theme park, consider this pirate attraction. It comes with a ground ride too. You can check out the mod here.

38. Western Danger Mine

If you’re going for a western theme, make sure to grab this Danger Mine entrance to wow your crowd with explosions. You can check out the mod here.

39. Pirate Food & Drink

Why not get this cool pirate-themed food and drink stand to go with your pirate battle ride too? You can check out the mod here.

40. Spirited Away Park

Big fan of Hayao Miyazaki’s movies? Get this beautiful Spirited Away attraction to light up your theme park at night. You can check out the mod here.

41. Homer Simpson Donut Shop

Universal Studios has one, so you need to have one too. You can check out the mod here.

42. Fright Night Dark Ride

Your theme park wouldn’t be complete with a spook-a-thon full of scary rides and ghost stories. You can check out the mod here.

43. BioSphere: Big Daddy-O

Need a Big Daddy to patrol your park and make sure everyone’s behaving? We got you covered. You can check out the mod here.

44. Overwatch: Eichenwalde

The Germany map from Overwatch is brought to life as a beautiful attraction in your theme park. Don’t forget to push the payload! You can check out the mod here.

45. Prison Ride

If your park goers have been misbehaving, just throw them into line for this prison ride. You can check out the mod here.

46. Sea World Coaster

There’s nothing like an exciting adventure that takes you down under the sea. You can check out the mod here.

47. Back to the Future

Fan of the 1985 classic trilogy? This is an entire park themed and designed around Back to the Future. You can check out the mod here.

48. Winter Entrance

This is a little bit more seasonal, but you should bookmark this for Christmas. You can check out the mod here.

49. To Hell & Back

This is a scary ride that will take your park goers down to the underworld before escaping to the surface with their souls intact. You can check out the mod here.

50. Firewatch: The Ride

Someone actually made a park ride themed around Firewatch. If you like the Wyoming wilderness, don’t skip this one. You can check out the mod here.