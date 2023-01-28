Best Greninja Tera Raid Counters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image via OLM Inc. and The Pokemon Company

Greninja won’t go down easy, so bring the best counter for the job.

Are you planning to tackle Greninja in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Since it doesn’t appear in the wild and only through Tera Raids, you’ll have your work cut out for you. Tera Pokemon won’t go down willingly, and Greninja is a powerhouse of a Starter evolution besides. You’ll need to bring your A game, which is why we’re here to lay out the best Greninja Tera Raid counters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

What Are the Best Greninja Tera Raid Counters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Clodsire

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Considering Greninja’s Poison Tera Type and moveset, you cannot go wrong with having a Clodsire on your team to take down Greninja in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, especially with Clodsire having access to Water Absorb.

Clodsire has an impressive HP stat, along with great Special Defense, which is most of what Greninja’s moveset is, mainly Hydro Pump and Ice Beam. It won’t take any damage from Hydro Pump, so long as you have Water Absorb (in fact, you’ll heal damage), and to combat Ice Beam, just slap an Assault Vest on or lean into Clodsire’s big healthpool with Leftovers.

Furthermore, Clodsire has a natural defense against Gunk Shot, and Night Slash will only tickle it. Max out Clodsire’s HP and Special Attack, and go all out on Greninja with Earth Power and Mud Slap.

Gastrodon

Image via The Pokemon Company

For a more active role in battle, Gastrodon features a high HP pool, strong Special Attack, and a great ability to combat Greninja’s moveset.

Fitting your Gastrodon with the ability Storm Drain will immediately circumvent Hydro Pump, and instead will boost Gastrodon’s Special Attack. This makes your main move, Earth Power, even more powerful over time. Oh, and don’t worry about Ice Beam—just teach Gastrodon Recover and you’re good to go. If you’re having trouble finding a Gastrodon with Storm Drain, use an Ability Capsule.

Gallade

Image via The Pokemon Company

If you prefer going on the straight offensive, Gallade offers a fantastic options in terms of damage and high Special Defense.

Its Psychic/Fighting dual typing immediately cancels out any and all super-effective moves at Greninja’s disposal, specifically Night Slash. More importantly, Gallade has access to heavy-hitting Psychic moves like Zen Headbutt and Psycho Cut, the latter of which gains a boost in damage if you raise one with the ability Sharpness.

With that said and done, you have everything you need to know about the best Greninja Tera Raid counters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more related content, there are plenty of guides to check out here at Twinfinite down below, and good luck with Greninja!

