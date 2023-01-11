Top 10 Best Fortnite Skins for Camouflage & a Competitive Edge

Yes, despite the fact that Fortnite’s cel-shaded aesthetic makes tactical decisions like avatar appearance somewhat irrelevant, you can gain still gain a (slight) competitive edge by using certain skins. Here, we’re picking 10 that blend in best with the environment and are the hardest to spot in certain areas of the map. Look on below for the best Fortnite skins for camo and getting a competitive edge.

Default

The default player skin is an easy pick for anyone looking to camouflage easily. It consists of a green and brown color palette making it perfect for hiding behind a tree or in a bush.

Munitions Expert

The Munitions Expert skin is a great choice because of its green helmet that always for easy bush hiding. Without having to worry about your head sticking out of a bush you can focus on getting the jump on your opponents.

Rex

This green dinosaur will help you blend in with the lush shades of green that can be found across Fortnite’s map. Rex isn’t very flashy and can be quite difficult to spot from a distance when running across the field

Fate

The Fate skin first appeared in Season 4 on the Item Shop. This skin is great for hiding in dark corners of the map due to its all black design.

Moisty Merman

Believe it or not, this Feisty Fish man is extremely stealthy in Fortnite. IF you were able to purchase it from the Item Shop in Season 4 you’ll know its all green coloring gives it a great advantage when hiding in bushes.

Squad Leader

Squad Leader was available as part of the Season 4 Battle Pass if you reached tier 87. What makes him a good pick for stealth is his bland and simple appearance. Nothing sticks out or glows on this skin to give away your position to the enemy.

Elite Agent

The Elite Agent skin was part of the Season 4 Battle Pass. This operative was born for stealth. Equipped with a black bodysuit and camouflage pants this skin is superb for sneaking through areas like the Shifty Shafts, or against the dark shadows of cliff edges and the like.

Assault Trooper

The Assault Trooper skin can be purchased from the Item Shop for 800 V-Bucks. This skin is a simple as they come with just a solid brown tank top and pants, but while it might not look fancy, the bland color blends well against most backdrops.

Shadow Ops

It goes without saying at this point that anything black is harder to spot in certain areas of the map. Yes, you’ll stick out in open grasslands, but if you chose your spot carefully, you’ll have a decent chance of going undetected. Similar to the Elite Agent skin the shadow Ops skin dawns a black bodysuit. This skin is available in the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks.

Black Knight

The Black Knight was the reward for completing the Season 2 Battle Pass and is both menacing and a point of pride for those who own it. The Black Knight is also great for hiding in dark areas and catching your opponents with their pants down.