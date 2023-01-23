All Ascension & Talent Materials For Genshin Impact Mika
After debuting as an NPC, Mika is finally making its way to Genshin Impact as a playable character. He will be a 4-Star Cyro character and most likely be released during the first phase of the Genshin Impact 3.5 version. If you are able to grab Mika from his banner in the next update, you must ascend his skills in order to get the best out of him. With that said, we’ve detailed Mika’s ascension and talent materials lists.
Genshin Impact Mika Ascension Materials
Travelers will require the following materials in order to ascend the 4-Star Cyro character, Mika:
|Phase 1 Ascension Materials
|20,000 Mora
1x Shivada Jade Sliver
3x Wolfhook
3x Recruit’s Insignia
|Phase 2 Ascension Materials
|40,000 Mora
3x Shivada Jade Fragment
10x Wolfhook
15x Recruit’s Insignia
2x Pseudo-Stamens
|Phase 3 Ascension Materials
|60,000 Mora
6x Shivada Jade Fragment
20x Wolfhook
12x Sergeant’s Insignia
4x Pseudo-Stamens
|Phase 4 Ascension Materials
|80,000 Mora
3x Shivada Jade Chunk
30x Wolfhook
18x Sergeant’s Insignia
8x Pseudo-Stamens
|Phase 5 Ascension Materials
|100,000 Mora
6x Shivada Jade Chunk
45x Wolfhook
12x Lieutenant’s Insignia
12x Pseudo-Stamens
|Phase 6 Ascension Materials
|120,000 Mora
6x Shivada Jade Gemstone
60x Wolfhook
24x Lieutenant’s Insignia
20x Pseudo-Stamens
Genshin Impact Mika Talent Materials
Mika possesses three unique talents that can be enhanced with the proper materials. The following table illustrates the materials required for each level of improvement, including the overall cost of upgrading a single talent and all three talents.
|Level 2 Materials
|12,500 Mora
3x Teachings of Ballad
3x Recruit’s Insignia
|Level 3 Materials
|17,500 Mora
2x Guide to Ballad
3x Sergeant’s Insignia
|Level 4 Materials
|25,000 Mora
4x Guide to Ballad
4x Sergeant’s Insignia
|Level 5 Materials
|30,000 Mora
6x Guide to Ballad
6x Sergeant’s Insignia
|Level 6 Materials
|37,500 Mora
9x Guide to Ballad
9x Sergeant’s Insignia
|Level 7 Materials
|120,000 Mora
4x Philosophies of Ballad
4x Lieutenant’s Insignia
1x Puppet Strings
|Level 8 Materials
|260,000 Mora
6x Philosophies of Praxis
6x Rich Red Brocade
1x Puppet Strings
|Level 9 Materials
|450,000 Mora
12x Philosophies of Ballad
9x Lieutenant’s Insignia
2x Mirror of Mushin
|Level 10 Materials
|700,000 Mora
16x Philosophies of Ballad
12x Lieutenant’s Insignia
2x Mirror of Mushin
Crown of Insight
So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact Mika’s ascension & talent materials. Be sure to check out the rest of our Genshin Impact coverage below.
