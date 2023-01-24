All Ascension & Talent Materials For Genshin Impact Dehya

Image source: HoYoverse

After being introduced as an NPC, Dehya is finally making its way to Genshin Impact as a playable character. He will be a 5-Star Pyro character and most likely be released during the first phase of the Genshin Impact 3.5 version. If you’re able to grab Dehya from his banner in the next update, you must ascend his skills in order to get the best out of him. With that said, we’ve detailed Dehya’s ascension and talent materials lists.

Genshin Impact Dehya Ascension Materials

In Genshin Impact, Ascension materials are items that are used to increase the level and strength of characters and weapons. They are used to “ascend” a character or weapon to its next tier, which can increase its stats, unlock new abilities and skills, and make it more powerful overall.

Travelers will require the following materials in order to ascend the 4-Star Cyro character, Dehya:

Phase 1 Ascension Materials 20,000 Mora

1x Agnidus Agate Sliver

3x Sand Grease Pupa

3x Faded Red Satin Phase 2 Ascension Materials 40,000 Mora

3x Agnidus Agate Fragment

10x Sand Grease Pupa

15x Faded Red Satin

2x Light Guiding Tetrahedron Phase 3 Ascension Materials 60,000 Mora

6x Agnidus Agate Fragment

20x Sand Grease Pupa

12x Trimmed Red Silk

4x Light Guiding Tetrahedron Phase 4 Ascension Materials 80,000 Mora

3x Agnidus Agate Chunk

30x Sand Grease Pupa

18x Trimmed Red Silk

8x Light Guiding Tetrahedron Phase 5 Ascension Materials 100,000 Mora

6x Agnidus Agate Chunk

45x Sand Grease Pupa

12x Rich Red Brocade

12x Light Guiding Tetrahedron Phase 6 Ascension Materials 120,000 Mora

6x Agnidus Agate Gemstone

60x Sand Grease Pupa

24x Rich Red Brocade

20x Light Guiding Tetrahedron

Genshin Impact Dehya Talent Materials

Dehya possesses three unique talents that can be enhanced with a certain set of materials. The following table illustrates the materials required for each level of improvement, including the overall cost of upgrading a single talent and all three talents:

Level 2 Materials 12,500 Mora

3x Teachings of Praxis

3x Faded Red Satin Level 3 Materials 17,500 Mora

2x Guide to Praxis

3x Trimmed Red Silk Level 4 Materials 25,000 Mora

4x Guide to Praxis

4x Trimmed Red Silk Level 5 Materials 30,000 Mora

6x Guide to Praxis

6x Trimmed Red Silk Level 6 Materials 37,500 Mora

9x Guide to Praxis

9x Trimmed Red Silk Level 7 Materials 120,000 Mora

4x Philosophies of Praxis

4x Rich Red Brocade

1x Puppet Strings Level 8 Materials 260,000 Mora

6x Philosophies of Praxis

6x Rich Red Brocade

1x Puppet Strings Level 9 Materials 450,000 Mora

12x Philosophies of Praxis

9x Rich Red Brocade

2x Puppet Strings Level 10 Materials 700,000 Mora

16x Philosophies of Praxis

12x Rich Red Brocade

2x Puppet Strings

Crown of Insight

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact Dehya’s ascension & talent materials. Be sure to check out the rest of our Genshin Impact coverage below.

