Apex Legends 2.14 Update Patch Notes Explained

Following a short downtime, Respawn Entertainment has rolled out the 2.14 update for Apex Legends battle royale. The latest update is relatively popular for the introduction of the Spellbound Collection Event, which will run until Jan. 24, 2022. On top of that, the developers have decided to bring back the Control gameplay mode, in which you play 9 vs. 9 and battle to control Zones on the map with infinite respawns. Here is everything you need to know about what’s included in the Apex Legends 2.14 update.

Control Gameplay Mode Returns

Control, one of the most popular 9 vs. 9 gameplay modes in Apex Legends, has returned to the mode selection menu with the latest update. If you are new to the game, Control was a limited-time mode that debuted in Season 12.

In this mode, your primary objective is to score points by capturing and holding Control Zones. Before you dive into the game, it’s worth noting that Control will be available to play at Storm Point: Barometer, World’s Edge: Lava Siphon, and Olympus: Hammond Labs.

Spellbound Collection Event Items

The Spellbound Collection event has finally gone live, with 24 enchanting limited-time cosmetics up for grabs. The list of cosmetics includes Legendary skins for Vantage, Seer, Mad Maggie, Mirage, and more, and these can be directly purchased by spending Apex Coins or Crafting Metals.

If you manage to unlock all 24 cosmetics before the event is over, you’ll automatically receive Seer’s new Heirloom, the “Showstoppers.”

Crafting Rotation

Two new weapons, G7 Scout and C.A.R. SMG, enter the crafter following the release of the Apex Legends 2.14 update. Apart from this, Spitfire and Peacekeepers have once again returned to the floor loot, which is an excellent update for both LMG and Shotgun fans.

Balance Changes

Anvil Receiver Hop-Up Limb damage multiplier reduced to 0.75 (was 0.9) Flatline damage reduced to 39 (was 43) R301 damage reduced to 32 (was 35)



G7 Scout Damage reduced to 32 (was 34)



Prowler Burst PDW Damage increased to 15 (was 14)



Sentinel Now requires 1 shield cell to Energize (was 2)



Bug Fixes

Fixed mirage decoys not showing shield regen fx when near a Wattson Pylon or in Control or Gun Game modes.

10 new Welcome Challenges added to help new players learn Apex.

New “Apex 101” badge reward for completing all 10 Welcome Challenges.

Changing characters in the Firing Range now has a smoother third-person transition.

Fixed rare issue with Mobile Respawn Beacon sometimes spawning the Dropship out of bounds.

Fixed issue with ability previews when entering Phase Portals.

Doors now always appear as damaged when they’re one melee attack away from being destroyed.

Caustic Town Takeover loot canisters now behave more reliably in Control Mode.

Reduced the VFX of Caustic’s gas flash.

Fixed rare client crash with IMC Armories.

Fixed the raven in Bloodhound’s Niflheim Hundr skin to appear as white more reliably.

DirectX 12 beta: added support for the Brightness slider in all Display Modes.

DirectX 12 beta: Fixed crash with setting.mat_backbuffer_count “0” in videoconfig.txt settings. Note that Apex Legends running in DirectX 11 (DX11) requires the operating system to use an additional buffer for compositing, which was not counted in mat_backbuffer_count. DX12 includes that required buffer in mat_backbuffer_count, so DX12 in full-screen mode with “1” will be just as low latency as DX11 with “0”.

Fixed issue where Crypto could inspect while using their drone removing the HUD.

Fixed issue where the lobby tabs would enter an unresponsive state after changing resolution on PC.

Adjusted hold and tap logic for controller players viewing weapons in Loadouts to be more responsive.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about Apex Legends 2.14 update. For more related content, check out Aceu Apex Legends settings & keybinds and the comprehensive guide to sorting out the best restive color.

