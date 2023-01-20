Is There Amiibo Support in Fire Emblem Engage? Answered

Image Source: Nintendo

The amiibo craze is still here after all of these years. Yes, those little plastic figurines continue to sell out and generate hype amongst dedicated Nintendo enthusiasts. Even if a player is not the biggest fan of a certain character, the pressure to obtain every figurine is one that plagues many gamers. With another Fire Emblem game on the market now, players may wonder if Fire Emblem Engage features any amiibo support.

How to Use Your Amiibo in Fire Emblem Engage

The good news is that Fire Emblem Engage features in-game awards for players that want to take advantage of their toys, though you need to reach chapter 5 in the Story. Upon reaching this point you will unlock the Somniel area, where you can visit the amiibo Gazebo to scan five amiibo a day (real-world time). Here are the following rewards that are currently available for scanning in any specifically from the Fire Emblem series:

Byleth Style

Corrin Style

Lucina Style

Micaiah Style

Ike Style

Roy Style

Lyn Style

Leif Style

Sigurd Style

Celica Style

Marth Style

With these slick in-game outfits, you’ll be able to cosplay as your favorite heroes of yesteryear. Each unlocked outfit also comes with an additional piece of music for you to enjoy.

Don’t have a Fire Emblem amiibo to scan; no worries! Any regular amiibo gives items such as food and potions to use on the battlefield, but it remains to be seen if Nintendo will add more rewards in future updates. For now, you can only obtain the 11 styles listed above.

Currently, there’s no amiibo for the latest protagonist, Alear, so it would be interesting to see if Nintendo retroactively adds in more content upon the release of one. And with that, we’ve covered the basics of amiibo support within Fire Emblem Engage. For more information, stay tuned to Twinfinite.

