All Yakuza 6 Voice Actors, Listed

Takaya Kuroda as Kazuma Kiryu

Takaya Kuroda has been the voice of Kazuma Kiryu ever since the very first game on PS2, and he returns once again as the Dragon of Dojima. He’s also had countless other roles in video games and anime like Darcia in Wolf’s Rain, Hanzo Hattori in the Samurai Warriors series, and Simon in Durarara!!x2.

Rie Kugimiya as Haruka Sawamura.

Rie Kugimiya is a prolific voice actress in video games and anime, playing tons of roles over the years. You’ll probably recognize her as the Japanese voice of Happy in Fairy Tail, Alphonse Elric in Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood, and Nora in Noragami. In Yakuza 6 she once again returns as Kiryu’s adopted daughter Haruka, who she’s played since the very first game.

Koichi Yamadera as Shun Akiyama

Koichi Yamadera is the main behind one of the Yakuza’s series most popular characters, the suave money lender Shun Akiyama. Although Akiyama has been a main character in past game, he plays a supporting role for Kiryu in 6. You probably recognize Yamadera as the voice of Beerus in Dragon Ball Super. Fun fact, he’s also the Japanese voice of Donald Duck in the Kingdom Hearts series.

Kazuhiro Yamaji as Makoto Date

Kazuhiro Yamaji is another longtime member of Yakuza’s cast, playing Kiryu’s detective friend Makoto Date since the first game on PS2. More recently you’d probably recognize him as the voice of Hit in Dragon Ball Super and Dragon Ball FighterZ, as well as Silverfang in One Punch Man.

Takeshi Kitano as Toru Hirose

Takeshi Kitano, also known as “Beat” Takeshi, is one of the most famous Japanese actors around, appearing in countless Japanese movies over the years. He’s been in films like Kikujiro, Fireworks, Sonatine, and even played Aramaki in the 2017 live action adaption of Ghost in the Shell. In Yakuza 6 he plays Toru Hirose, the patriarch of the Hirose Yakuza family in Onomichi Jingaicho.

Shun Oguri as Takumi Someya

Shun Oguri plays the role of Takumi Someya in Yakuza 6, one of the game’s main antagonists. He’s another famous Japanese actor, who’s probably best known for playing the main character in multiple live-action anime adaptions. He’s played Lupin the 3rd in the live-action Lupin the 3rd, Captain Harlock in Harlock: Space Pirate, and Gintoki Sakata in Gintama.

Hiroyuki Miyasako as Tsuyoshi Nagumo

Yakuza 6 isn’t the first time Hiroyuki Miyasako has appeared in the series, as he also played Tsuyoshi Kanda in Yakuza 3. In 6, he plays Tsuyoshi Nagumo, the impertinent and headstrong captain of the Hirose family. Miyasako may not be as widely known as other cast members but he’s played quite a few roles in anime and Japanese TV/film like Kaiser Belial in Ultraman Zero and Kawano in Tokyo Tower.

Tatsuya Fujiwara as Yuta Usami

Tatsuya Fujiwara is another prominent Japanese actor probably best known for playing Light Yagami in the live action adaption of Deathnote, and for his role as Shuya Nanahara in the Battle Royale movies. In Yakuza 6 he plays Yuta Usami, a member of the Hirose family and one of the game’s major new characters.

Ryusei Nakao as Katsumi Sugai

Ryusei Nakao plays Katsumi Sugai in Yakuza 6, one of the new leaders of the Tojo Clan that works alongside Someya. Nakao has played a few iconic roles in anime, and he’s probably best known as the voice of Frieza in Dragon Ball Z. However, he’s also played Erik the Whirlwind in One Piece and Minato in Space Dandy.

Yoko Maki as Kiyomi Kasahara

Yoko Maki is an award-winning actress who’s very well known in Japan, and has also appeared in a few western films. She played Yoko in 2004’s The Grudge, appeared in a minor role in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, and played Yukari in Like Father, Like Son. In Yakuza 6 she plays Kiyomi Kasahara, the mama of a bar in Onomichi and central character to the plot there.

Yuichi Nakamura as Han Jungi

Yuichi Nakamura has played a ton of different roles in anime and live-action series like Kamen Rider. You probably best know him as Gray Fullbuster in Fairy Tail, or as Gai Tsutsugami in Guilty Grown. He plays Han Jungi in Yakuza 6, one of the game’s villains and a member of the Korean mafia.

Masane Tsukuyama as Hyozo Iwaomi

Masane Tsukuyama has quite a few different acting credits playing Karl Haushofer in Fullmetal Alchemist and Guile in Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie. He even directed the 2006 film Silk. In Yakuza 6 he plays Hyozo Iwaomi, the leader of the massive corporation Iwaomi Shipbuilding.

Hidenari Ugaki as Goro Majima

Hidenari Ugaki is the longtime voice of the everyone’s favorite insane character, Goro Majima. Although Majima doesn’t have a huge role in Yakuza 6, he does still appear. He’s also played Birdie in Street Fighter V, Hachiro and other voices in Gintama, and Ganryu in the Tekken series.

Satoshi Tokushige as Daigo Dojima

Satoshi Tokushige has been the longtime voice of Daigo Dojima, the sixth chairman of the Tojo Clan. Just like Majima, Daigo doesn’t play a huge role in the game, but he does appear. Tokushige’s acting credits outside of Yakuza mostly consist of TV and mini-series like A Wonderful Single Life, Onna michi, and Lady Joker.

