Image source: Epic Games
All Week 7 & Week 8 Challenges in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Go through these challenges to earn XP.
Fortnite continues to evolve with the release of the 23.20 update. With the latest update, Epic Games introduced a new set of weekly challenges players can complete to unlock the tiers of this season’s battle pass. So, without any further delay, let’s take a look at the list of challenges available during Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Week 7 & 8.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Week 7 Quests List

The Fortnite Season 1, Week 7 Seasonal quests went live on Wednesday, Jan. 18, allowing players to complete various challenges. Each challenge rewards loopers with 16,000 XP, meaning they can earn a total of 112,000 XP this week by completing all the missions.

Here’s the list of all the quests available during Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Week 7:

  • Deal damage with a Shotgun (250)
  • Destroy Structures (200)
  • Gain Health (150)
  • Play Matches (1)
  • Crack an opponent’s shields or have your shields cracked (1)
  • Restore health or shields with Augments (250)
  • Reroll Augments in different matches (5)
  • Mark enemies in a single match (10)
  • Earn XP in Creator Made Experiences (50000)
  • Restore shields to yourself or other friendly players (50)
  • Mark Enemies (5)

It’s worth noting that these quests will disappear from Fortnite on Jan. 25, and a new set of weekly quests will be introduced.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Week 8 Quests List

Although Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Week 8 is a couple of days away, we already have the list of the upcoming seasonal challenges, thanks to a notable leaker, @RayBxndsTTV.

Here’s the list of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Week 8 quests:

  • Open Chests (3)
  • Deal damage with a Pistol (250)
  • Deal damage with an SMG (500)
  • Earn Eliminations (3)
  • Throw Something (1)
  • Throw something within five seconds of damaging an opponent (1)
  • Hide in different bushes that you threw down (2)
  • Eliminate a player with no ranged weapons in your inventory and while on foot (1)
  • Earn XP in Creator Made Experiences (50000)
  • Use Chug Splash, Grenades, and Fireflies (10)
  • Finish anything but first in different matches (1)

That’s everything you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Week 7 & 8 quests. For more, feel free to take a peek at the relevant links down below.

