All Week 7 & Week 8 Challenges in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1
Fortnite continues to evolve with the release of the 23.20 update. With the latest update, Epic Games introduced a new set of weekly challenges players can complete to unlock the tiers of this season’s battle pass. So, without any further delay, let’s take a look at the list of challenges available during Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Week 7 & 8.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Week 7 Quests List
The Fortnite Season 1, Week 7 Seasonal quests went live on Wednesday, Jan. 18, allowing players to complete various challenges. Each challenge rewards loopers with 16,000 XP, meaning they can earn a total of 112,000 XP this week by completing all the missions.
Here’s the list of all the quests available during Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Week 7:
- Deal damage with a Shotgun (250)
- Destroy Structures (200)
- Gain Health (150)
- Play Matches (1)
- Crack an opponent’s shields or have your shields cracked (1)
- Restore health or shields with Augments (250)
- Reroll Augments in different matches (5)
- Mark enemies in a single match (10)
- Earn XP in Creator Made Experiences (50000)
- Restore shields to yourself or other friendly players (50)
- Mark Enemies (5)
It’s worth noting that these quests will disappear from Fortnite on Jan. 25, and a new set of weekly quests will be introduced.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Week 8 Quests List
Although Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Week 8 is a couple of days away, we already have the list of the upcoming seasonal challenges, thanks to a notable leaker, @RayBxndsTTV.
Here’s the list of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Week 8 quests:
- Open Chests (3)
- Deal damage with a Pistol (250)
- Deal damage with an SMG (500)
- Earn Eliminations (3)
- Throw Something (1)
- Throw something within five seconds of damaging an opponent (1)
- Hide in different bushes that you threw down (2)
- Eliminate a player with no ranged weapons in your inventory and while on foot (1)
- Earn XP in Creator Made Experiences (50000)
- Use Chug Splash, Grenades, and Fireflies (10)
- Finish anything but first in different matches (1)
