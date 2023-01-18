All Week 7 & Week 8 Challenges in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Image source: Epic Games

Fortnite continues to evolve with the release of the 23.20 update. With the latest update, Epic Games introduced a new set of weekly challenges players can complete to unlock the tiers of this season’s battle pass. So, without any further delay, let’s take a look at the list of challenges available during Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Week 7 & 8.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Week 7 Quests List

The Fortnite Season 1, Week 7 Seasonal quests went live on Wednesday, Jan. 18, allowing players to complete various challenges. Each challenge rewards loopers with 16,000 XP, meaning they can earn a total of 112,000 XP this week by completing all the missions.

Here’s the list of all the quests available during Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Week 7:

Deal damage with a Shotgun (250)

Destroy Structures (200)

Gain Health (150)

Play Matches (1)

Crack an opponent’s shields or have your shields cracked (1)

Restore health or shields with Augments (250)

Reroll Augments in different matches (5)

Mark enemies in a single match (10)

Earn XP in Creator Made Experiences (50000)

Restore shields to yourself or other friendly players (50)

Mark Enemies (5)

It’s worth noting that these quests will disappear from Fortnite on Jan. 25, and a new set of weekly quests will be introduced.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Week 8 Quests List

Although Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Week 8 is a couple of days away, we already have the list of the upcoming seasonal challenges, thanks to a notable leaker, @RayBxndsTTV.

Here’s the list of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Week 8 quests:

Open Chests (3)

Deal damage with a Pistol (250)

Deal damage with an SMG (500)

Earn Eliminations (3)

Throw Something (1)

Throw something within five seconds of damaging an opponent (1)

Hide in different bushes that you threw down (2)

Eliminate a player with no ranged weapons in your inventory and while on foot (1)

Earn XP in Creator Made Experiences (50000)

Use Chug Splash, Grenades, and Fireflies (10)

Finish anything but first in different matches (1)

That’s everything you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Week 7 & 8 quests. For more, feel free to take a peek at the relevant links down below.

