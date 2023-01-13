With the latest DLC for the Vampire Survivors release, Legacy of the Moonspell, you can expect a new list of fun (and cheat codes) for one of the year’s best indie games. I mean, why search endlessly for unlockables when you can enjoy them from the start, anyway? Hop right into all the content with All Vampire Survivors Cheats, Listed for your convenience.

Unlock the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane

The first thing the player must do, if he hasn’t already, is Unlock the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane for access to the cheat and spell menu(s). Once you have this powerful artifact, you are ready to access all the game’s content with a push of a button and this guide of available commands, of course.

All Vampire Survivors Cheats

icanhearthecriesofcaptainplanet : Unlocks the Great Gospel

ihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenit : Unlocks Yellow Sign

teleportustomars : Unlocks the Mindbender

randomazzami : Unlocks the playable character Randomazzo and his Arcana: Sarabande of Healing

eggseggseggs : Unlocks the Glass Vizard

highfive : Unlocks Gains Boros

ablasphemousmockery : Unlocks Red Death

thisshouldhavebeenUnlockedbydefault : Unlocks Grim Grimoire

thistooshouldhavebeenUnlockedbydefault : Unlocks Ars Gouda

thankelrond : Unlocks Magic Banger

leadmetothecheese : Unlocks Milky Way Map

timecompression : Unlocks Sorceress Tears

pinociampino : Unlocks Peppino

iwillneverletyouforgetaboutme : Unlocks Leda

yattapanda : Unlocks Yatta Cavalio and the Cherry Bomb weapon

foldinthecheese : Unlockss Minnah Mannarah

fettinepanate : Unlocks Boon Marrabbio

lhovistoio : Unlockss Cosmo Pavone

earrivatolarrotino : Unlocks Big Trouser and Candybox

secondevolution : Unlocks Gyorunton and Bracelet

languorino : Unlocks Sir Ambrojoe and La Robba

reset : Unlocks O’Sole Meeo and Celestial Dusting

spinnn : Spins the screen a few rotations

relaxenjoylife : Unlockss Il Molise Stage and it’s Hyper Mode

honesty : Unlocks Moongolow Stage and it’s Hyper Mode

dotgogreenacres : Unlocks Green Acres Stage and it’s Hyper Mode

rottingpizza : Unlocks Bone Zone Stage and it’s Hyper Mode

peakgamedesign : Unlocks Boss Rash Stage

exdashexoneviiq : Unlocks Exdash Secret Character

tramezzini : Unlocks Toastie Secret Character

noneladonna : Unlocks Arca Ladonna

vivaladonna : Unlocks Porta Ladonna

superladonna : Unlocks Lama Ladonna

strongestcharacter : Unlocks Poe Ratcho

bioparco : Unlocks Dommario

faschiuma : Unlocks Clerici

accidenti : Unlocks Krochi Freetto

crystalmakeup : Unlocks Christine Davain

carramba : Unlocks Bianca Ramba and Carréllo

everything : Unlocks all weapons

everywhere : Unlocks all stages

ifeellovevenus : Unlocks Concetta Caciotta

quandolodicelui : Unlocks Divano Thelma

waitreaction : Unlocks Gallo

thetwoassassins : Unlocks Giovanna Grana

feldschlacht : Unlocks Poppea Pecorina

flymetothemoon : Unlocks Pugnala Provola

allatonce : Queen Sigma

paradigmshift : Unlocks Zi’ Azzunta Belpaese

All Arcana

ilmatto : Unlocks Arcana 0

ilbagatto : Unlocks Arcana I

lapapessa : Unlocks Arcana II

limperatrice : Unlocks Arcana III

limperatore : Unlocks Arcana IV

ilpapa : Unlocks Arcana V

randomazzami : Unlocks Arcana VI

ilcarro : Unlocks Arcana VII

laforza : Unlocks Arcana VIII

laruota : Unlocks Arcana X

lagiustizia : Unlocks Arcana XI

lappeso : Unlocks Arcana XII

lamorte : Unlocks Arcana XIII

latemperanza : Unlocks Arcana XIV

ildiavolo : Unlocks Arcana XV

latorre : Unlocks Arcana XVI

lastella : Unlocks Arcana XVII

laluna : Unlocks Arcana XVIII

ilsole : Unlocks Arcana XIX

ilgiudizio : Unlocks Arcana XX

leremita : Unlocks Arcana IX

Legacy of the Moonlight Specific Cheats

shounenheroine : Unlocks Miang and Silver Wind

youngatheart : Unlocks Four Seasons and Menya

itsnotaneclipse : Unlocks Syuuto and the Summon Night vogue

ionicoionico : Unlocks Mccoy-Oni

elamadonna : Unlocks Megalo Menya

takeashower : Unlocks Megalo Syuuto and the Night Sword

chevolano : Unlocks Gab’Et Oni

There you have it, all the unlockable content in the game across all available DLCs at your fingertips. Be sure to check out our other guide on how all the available items work in Vampire Survivors so that you understand what you’re getting into with All Vampire Survivors Cheats, Listed.

Related Posts