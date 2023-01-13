All Vampire Survivors Cheats, Listed
Unlimited Power!
With the latest DLC for the Vampire Survivors release, Legacy of the Moonspell, you can expect a new list of fun (and cheat codes) for one of the year’s best indie games. I mean, why search endlessly for unlockables when you can enjoy them from the start, anyway? Hop right into all the content with All Vampire Survivors Cheats, Listed for your convenience.
Unlock the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane
The first thing the player must do, if he hasn’t already, is Unlock the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane for access to the cheat and spell menu(s). Once you have this powerful artifact, you are ready to access all the game’s content with a push of a button and this guide of available commands, of course.
All Vampire Survivors Cheats
- icanhearthecriesofcaptainplanet : Unlocks the Great Gospel
- ihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenit : Unlocks Yellow Sign
- teleportustomars : Unlocks the Mindbender
- randomazzami : Unlocks the playable character Randomazzo and his Arcana: Sarabande of Healing
- eggseggseggs : Unlocks the Glass Vizard
- highfive : Unlocks Gains Boros
- ablasphemousmockery : Unlocks Red Death
- thisshouldhavebeenUnlockedbydefault : Unlocks Grim Grimoire
- thistooshouldhavebeenUnlockedbydefault : Unlocks Ars Gouda
- thankelrond : Unlocks Magic Banger
- leadmetothecheese : Unlocks Milky Way Map
- timecompression : Unlocks Sorceress Tears
- pinociampino : Unlocks Peppino
- iwillneverletyouforgetaboutme : Unlocks Leda
- yattapanda : Unlocks Yatta Cavalio and the Cherry Bomb weapon
- foldinthecheese : Unlockss Minnah Mannarah
- fettinepanate : Unlocks Boon Marrabbio
- lhovistoio : Unlockss Cosmo Pavone
- earrivatolarrotino : Unlocks Big Trouser and Candybox
- secondevolution : Unlocks Gyorunton and Bracelet
- languorino : Unlocks Sir Ambrojoe and La Robba
- reset : Unlocks O’Sole Meeo and Celestial Dusting
- spinnn : Spins the screen a few rotations
- relaxenjoylife : Unlockss Il Molise Stage and it’s Hyper Mode
- honesty : Unlocks Moongolow Stage and it’s Hyper Mode
- dotgogreenacres : Unlocks Green Acres Stage and it’s Hyper Mode
- rottingpizza : Unlocks Bone Zone Stage and it’s Hyper Mode
- peakgamedesign : Unlocks Boss Rash Stage
- exdashexoneviiq : Unlocks Exdash Secret Character
- tramezzini : Unlocks Toastie Secret Character
- noneladonna : Unlocks Arca Ladonna
- vivaladonna : Unlocks Porta Ladonna
- superladonna : Unlocks Lama Ladonna
- strongestcharacter : Unlocks Poe Ratcho
- bioparco : Unlocks Dommario
- faschiuma : Unlocks Clerici
- accidenti : Unlocks Krochi Freetto
- crystalmakeup : Unlocks Christine Davain
- carramba : Unlocks Bianca Ramba and Carréllo
- everything : Unlocks all weapons
- everywhere : Unlocks all stages
- ifeellovevenus : Unlocks Concetta Caciotta
- quandolodicelui : Unlocks Divano Thelma
- waitreaction : Unlocks Gallo
- thetwoassassins : Unlocks Giovanna Grana
- feldschlacht : Unlocks Poppea Pecorina
- flymetothemoon : Unlocks Pugnala Provola
- allatonce : Queen Sigma
- paradigmshift : Unlocks Zi’ Azzunta Belpaese
All Arcana
- ilmatto : Unlocks Arcana 0
- ilbagatto : Unlocks Arcana I
- lapapessa : Unlocks Arcana II
- limperatrice : Unlocks Arcana III
- limperatore : Unlocks Arcana IV
- ilpapa : Unlocks Arcana V
- randomazzami : Unlocks Arcana VI
- ilcarro : Unlocks Arcana VII
- laforza : Unlocks Arcana VIII
- laruota : Unlocks Arcana X
- lagiustizia : Unlocks Arcana XI
- lappeso : Unlocks Arcana XII
- lamorte : Unlocks Arcana XIII
- latemperanza : Unlocks Arcana XIV
- ildiavolo : Unlocks Arcana XV
- latorre : Unlocks Arcana XVI
- lastella : Unlocks Arcana XVII
- laluna : Unlocks Arcana XVIII
- ilsole : Unlocks Arcana XIX
- ilgiudizio : Unlocks Arcana XX
- leremita : Unlocks Arcana IX
Legacy of the Moonlight Specific Cheats
- shounenheroine : Unlocks Miang and Silver Wind
- youngatheart : Unlocks Four Seasons and Menya
- itsnotaneclipse : Unlocks Syuuto and the Summon Night vogue
- ionicoionico : Unlocks Mccoy-Oni
- elamadonna : Unlocks Megalo Menya
- takeashower : Unlocks Megalo Syuuto and the Night Sword
- chevolano : Unlocks Gab’Et Oni
There you have it, all the unlockable content in the game across all available DLCs at your fingertips. Be sure to check out our other guide on how all the available items work in Vampire Survivors so that you understand what you’re getting into with All Vampire Survivors Cheats, Listed.
