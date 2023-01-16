All Ultimate Tower Defense Codes in Roblox (January 2023)

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation

Nothing beats a good ol’ tower defense game. Not only is it super fun strategising and placing your defensive units as waves upon waves of pesky monsters attempt to wreak havoc on your base, but it also runs the gamut between relaxing and chill and nail-bitingly intense all at the same time. If you’re here, you’re likely pondering one very specific question: What are all the Ultimate Tower Defense codes in Roblox at the moment? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s get started, shall we?

All Working Ultimate Tower Defense Codes in Roblox

Here are all the active codes that you can use to redeem free stuff in Ultimate Tower Defense right now

2023 – 500 Gems (new servers only)

– 500 Gems (new servers only) 350KLikes – 5k Gold

– 5k Gold leaderboardreset6 – 75 Gems

– 75 Gems 360KLikes – 5k Gold

– 5k Gold Christmas2022 – 350 Gems

All Expired Ultimate Tower Defense Codes in Roblox

These codes have expired and no longer work in Ultimate Tower Defense:

340kLikes – 5k Gold

– 5k Gold 330KLikes – 5K Gold

– 5K Gold 320klikes – 5k Gold

– 5k Gold 600MillionVisits – 100 Gems

– 100 Gems LateJuly4 – 200 Gems

– 200 Gems Easter2022 – 250 Gems

– 250 Gems MillionMembers – 500 Gems

– 500 Gems StayGreen2022 – 200 Gems

– 200 Gems 300klikes – 5k Gold

– 5k Gold 310klikes – 5k Gold

– 5k Gold 290KLikes – 5K Gold

– 5K Gold 270KLikes – 5K Gold

– 5K Gold 500MillionVisits – 500 Gems

– 500 Gems ANIME – 1,000 Gold

– 1,000 Gold Blueio – Blueio

– Blueio Veyar – Veyar

– Veyar Inemajohn – Inemajohn

– Inemajohn Betero – Betero

– Betero Tofuu – Tofuu!

– Tofuu! Gravy – GravyCatMan Hero!

– GravyCatMan Hero! Maja – 75 Gold

– 75 Gold BREN0RJ7 – Bren0RJ7

– Bren0RJ7 SnowRBX – SnowRBX

– SnowRBX MerryChristmas – Christmas Spidey

– Christmas Spidey Russo – Russo

– Russo Sub2PlanetMilo – Plantet_Milo

– Plantet_Milo 260KLikes – Free Gold

– Free Gold 240KLikes – 5,000 Gold

– 5,000 Gold 230KLikes – 3,000 Gold

– 3,000 Gold 220Klikes – 3,000 Gold

– 3,000 Gold 210klikes – 3,000 Gold

– 3,000 Gold 300mvisits – 10,000 Gold

– 10,000 Gold 170kLikes – 2,500 Gold!

– 2,500 Gold! 180KLikes – 2,500 Gold

– 2,500 Gold 20Updates – 100 Gems

– 100 Gems 200Klikes – 10,000 Gold

– 10,000 Gold 600kGroupMembers – 150 Gems

– 150 Gems 190KLikes – 2,500 Gold

– 2,500 Gold 100Gems – 100 Gems

– 100 Gems 150KLikes – 2,500 Gold

– 2,500 Gold valentinesday – 2,000 Gold

– 2,000 Gold 50mVisits – 1,500 Gold

– 1,500 Gold 160kLikes – 2,500 Gold

– 2,500 Gold 250mVisits – 7,500 Gold

– 7,500 Gold 5/30/2021 – 150 Gems

– 150 Gems 5/12 – 50 Gems

– 50 Gems 110KLikes – 2,500 Gold

– 2,500 Gold 120klikes – 2,500 Gold

– 2,500 Gold 130KLikes – 2,500 Gold

– 2,500 Gold 140KLikes – 2,500 Gold

– 2,500 Gold 100Mvisits – 2,000 Gold

– 2,000 Gold 200Mvisits – 5,000 Gold

– 5,000 Gold 100KLikes – 5,000 Gold

– 5,000 Gold 90klikes – 2,500 Gold

– 2,500 Gold Patrick – 5,000 Gold

– 5,000 Gold 80klikes – 2,500 Gold

– 2,500 Gold 70KLikes – 2,500 Gold

– 2,500 Gold 60klikes – 2,500 Gold

– 2,500 Gold 50KLikes – 2,500 Gold

– 2,500 Gold 45klikes – 2,000 Gold

– 2,000 Gold 40KLikes – 2,000 Gold

– 2,000 Gold 30KLikes – 2,000 Gold

– 2,000 Gold 25klikes – 2,500 Gold

– 2,500 Gold Update4 – 150 Gold

– 150 Gold 20MVisits – 50 Gold

– 50 Gold 15KLikes – 500 Gold

– 500 Gold 10KLikes – 500 Gold

– 500 Gold Blackbeard! – 100 Gems

– 100 Gems Release – 50 gold

How to Redeem Codes in Ultimate Tower Defense

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Redeeming codes in Ultimate Tower Defense is easy as pie. Simply follow these steps:

Boot up Ultimate Tower Defense in Roblox.

On the left-hand side, tap on the blue Twitter bird icon (as highlighted in the image above).

Type in a code exactly as it appears on the working codes list above.

Hit ‘Redeem’ and enjoy your newly acquired items. You’re welcome, folks!

So, that about wraps things up for now. Hopefully, this has helped to answer your question about what all the working codes are in Ultimate Tower Defense. For more, here’s a full breakdown of all the Adopt Me pet trade values, as well as guides explaining why Purple is in the vents in Rainbow Friends and how to get all the markers in Find the Markers. Or alternatively, feel free to browse the links below.

Related Posts