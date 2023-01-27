All Stats in Forspoken, Explained

Image Source: Square Enix

The magical world of Forspoken can be confusing, let us help you when it comes to Frey’s stats.

The ability to use magic is often a key part of many video games, but in Forspoken, it extends beyond just your combat abilities, with movement benefiting from a healthy dash of mystical powers as well. Square Enix’s action role-playing game will drop players into the shoes of Frey, a young New Yorker transported to the beautiful and cruel land of Athia, and to survive, players will need all the help they can get. If you have been wondering about the various stats in Forspoken and what they mean, read on.

Understanding the Stats in Forspoken

While you will be getting new equipment and magical spells, it is vital that you understand how Frey’s stats figure into everything. These numbers are also integral to both gear and necklace upgrades as part of the progression, so knowing what they are for will go a long way. Here’s what they do:

Blue Magic: Affects how powerful Blue (Water) magic is.

Green Magic: Affects how powerful Green (Wind) magic is.

Purple Magic: Affects how powerful Purple (Earth) magic is.

Red Magic: Affects how powerful Red (Fire) magic is.

Defense: The damage resistance Frey has against enemy attacks.

Healing: Affects how effective healing effects and potions are for healing.

Health: Frey's total health points.

Stamina: Affects how much energy Frey has to use for evasive manoeuvres and magic parkour.

While there is no skill tree per se to help boost these stats, various equipment found in the world of Forspoken will make a difference when it comes to these stats. This includes necklaces, cloaks, and even Frey’s fingernails.

Now that you are clearer on what are all the stats in Forspoken and what they do, you will be able to more effectively build your playstyle as Frey. Be sure to check out other related Forspoken content below, and for everything else, please search Twinfinite.

