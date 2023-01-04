All Red Dead Redemption 2 Panther Locations, Listed

Image Source: Rockstar Games

Red Dead Redemption 2 has one of the largest environments ever in a Rockstar Games title. It takes place in the American West across towns, swampland, snowy mountains, deserts, and vast prairies. Each contains its own wildlife, such as the dangerous panther. Here are all the panther locations in Red Dead Redemption 2.

How to Find Panthers in Red Dead Redemption 2? Answered

Image Source: Rockstar Games via Twinfinite

There are two specific locations where panthers will appear, both in the Lemoyne territory located in the southeastern part of the map. The first is to the east of the swampland area of Lagras in the Bayou Nwa region. The second location is in the forests surrounding the Old Harry Fen shack, southeast of the Braithwaite Manor.

Both are named on the map once visited the first time and are not difficult to travel to. Panthers are not very hard to find, as they are aggressive and will attack the player on sight. They can also kill players very quickly, so using the Eagle Eye ability is key to see them before they see you.

Image Source: Rockstar Games via Twinfinite

Panthers can be taken out with a variety of weapons, though it is recommended to hunt from a distance. The best method to acquire a perfect panther pelt, required for the Kit Satchel upgrade, is to lure a panther with predator bait and shoot it in the head to completely avoid damaging the pelt.

A clean kill can be accomplished with an improved arrow from a bow or a scoped rifle loaded with High-Velocity Ammo or Express Ammo. Improved Arrows can be crafted from regular arrows and the feathers from any bird that can fly.

That is everything you need to know about all the panther locations in Red Dead Redemption 2. Be sure to check back with Twinfinite for more Red Dead Redemption 2 coverage, and click the links below for more guides on the game.

Related Posts