All Red Dead Online Hairstyles & Facial Hair

Red Dead Online is finally out and in its beta testing phase, a month after the base Red Dead Redemption 2 launched. Here’s everything you need to know about all the hairstyles and facial hairstyles you can get in Red Dead Online.

The hairstyles work a little differently in Red Dead Online. You are not limited by the length of your hair or how it has grown, as you are in the single player. Below is a list of all the hairstyles in the game.

All Hairstyles

Bald
Buzzed
Neat Left Parted
Swept Back
Thinning
Thick Centre Parted
Long Right Parted
Middle Parted Fade
Short Peaked
Rough Tied
Rough Right Parted
Wild Balding
Long Slicked Back
Windswept
Wild Chop
Pompadour Fade
Short Curly Afro
Curly Afro
Long Curly Afro

All Facial Hair

There are 18 different beard styles you can choose from in Red Dead Online. We have all of them in the following images, so you can see what they look like. You’re not constrained by beard length like you are in the single-player mode.

Clean Shaven
Stubble
The Walrus
The Barkeep
The Professor
The Chin Curtain
The Sea Shanty
The General
The Woodsman
The Old Dutch
The Box Hedge
The Mutton
The Noble
The Arcadian
The Reverend
The Private
The Goatee
The Knightly

That’s everything there is to know about all the hairstyles and facial hair styles in Red Dead Online. More more information, tips, and tricks on the game, both online and in single-player, check out our Red Dead Redemption 2 wiki guide.

