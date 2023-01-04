All Red Dead Online Hairstyles & Facial Hair

Red Dead Online is finally out and in its beta testing phase, a month after the base Red Dead Redemption 2 launched. Here’s everything you need to know about all the hairstyles and facial hairstyles you can get in Red Dead Online.

The hairstyles work a little differently in Red Dead Online. You are not limited by the length of your hair or how it has grown, as you are in the single player. Below is a list of all the hairstyles in the game.

All Hairstyles

Bald

Buzzed

Neat Left Parted

Swept Back

Thinning

Thick Centre Parted

Long Right Parted

Middle Parted Fade

Short Peaked

Rough Tied

Rough Right Parted

Wild Balding

Long Slicked Back

Windswept

Wild Chop

Pompadour Fade

Short Curly Afro

Curly Afro

Long Curly Afro

All Facial Hair

There are 18 different beard styles you can choose from in Red Dead Online. We have all of them in the following images, so you can see what they look like. You’re not constrained by beard length like you are in the single-player mode.

Clean Shaven

Stubble

The Walrus

The Barkeep

The Professor

The Chin Curtain

The Sea Shanty

The General

The Woodsman

The Old Dutch

The Box Hedge

The Mutton

The Noble

The Arcadian

The Reverend

The Private

The Goatee

The Knightly

That’s everything there is to know about all the hairstyles and facial hair styles in Red Dead Online. More more information, tips, and tricks on the game, both online and in single-player, check out our Red Dead Redemption 2 wiki guide.