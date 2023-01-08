All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck

Achievements How to Complete

Welcome To The Gaggle Complete one game.

Task Turtle Complete 10 tasks.

Novice Goose Complete 10 games.

Task Rabbit Complete 50 tasks.

Comb The Desert! Play 25 rounds on Ancient Sands.

A New Hobby Complete 100 games.

Task Fox Complete 500 tasks.

Abduckted Complete 1,000 games.

Task Eagle Complete 5,000 tasks.

Goosetacular Complete 5,000 games.

Task Cheetah Complete 25,000 tasks.

Duck Kill 1 Goose.

Murderous! Kill 19 Geese.

Duck Of Death Kill 75 Geese.

Duck Undertaker Kill 500 Geese.

The Professional Kill 2,500 Geese.

Sabotage Sabotage 1 time.

That Was Intentional Sabotage 10 times.

I’ve Done This Before Sabotage 100 times.

Thrive On Chaos Sabotage 750 times.

Duck Terrorist Sabotage 2,500 times.

Victory Win a game.

The Winner’s Circle Win five games.

So Much Winning Win 75 games.

Tired Of Winning Win 500 games.

Chicken Dinner Win 2,500 games.

Hello? Use the intercom three times.

Is It Me Use the intercom 10 times.

You’re Looking For? Use the intercom 100 times.

I Can See It In Your Eyes. Use the intercom 750 times.

I Can See It In Your Smile. Use the intercom 3,500 times.

The Cleanup Crew Sort waste or eject garbage 500 times (unlocks The Janitor outfit.)

Warp 9 Engaged Call Warp 9 (unlocks Captain’s Suit.)

A Day At The Spa Test hot water 250 times (unlocks the Toga.)

R-Ejected Get voted out and thrown into space 100 times (unlocks Space Shirt.)

Dapper Only have the diamond ring in the trash ejection (unlocks Dapper Tux.)

I’m Going To Burn This Place Fail to scan your ID card in one game over 10 times (unlocks Nine To Five outfit.)

We Need More Lemon Pledge Clean Manifolds or disinfect showers 500 times (unlocks French Maid Outfit.)

Written Out Of The Script Get sucked out of the ship (unlocks Expendable outfit.)

A Little Under The Feather Infect 1,500 players as the Pigeon.

Check Please! Kill 1,000 players in Dine and Dash.

Dance The Black Swan Win 250 Games on Black Swan.

Duck Tape Silence 500 players as the Silencer in Classic or Draft.

Eye Of The Falcon Win 75 games as the Falcon in Classic or Draft.

Flew Up To The Moon Win 250 games on SS. Mothergoose.

Had A Hunch Successfully identify 250 killers as the Detective, and then they’re voted out in the next meeting.

High Noon Correctly kill 300 non-geese as the Sheriff.

I Ran So Far Away Win 500 games as a Goose in Goose Hunt.

It’s Morphling Time! Morph into 1,250 players.

Made The Most Of Mallard Manor Win 250 games on Mallard Manor.

Maybe You’re Duck The Ripper? Win 250 rounds on Goosechapel.

Mr. Fixit Fix 2,000 sabotages.

Not Really A Picky Eater Eat 750 corpses as the Vulture in Classic or Draft.

One Giant Waddle For Goosekind Win 250 games on Nexus Colony.

Social De-Duck-Tion Win 1,000 games in Classic or Draft.

Spy VS. Spy Reveal the Mimic Goose 150 times as the Spy Duck.

Target Acquired! Successfully assassinate 500 players during meetings.

The Falcon & The Winning Vulture Win 100 games as the Diners in Dine and Dash.

The Perfect Hunter Enter Falcon Hunt as the Falcon 250 times.

You Have Failed This Flock Take out 1,000 players as the Vigilante.

A True Cannibal Win the game after eating the body of another Duck as the Cannibal.

Beam Me Over Scottie! Teleport 2,000 times.

Confidential Informant Send 150 players to jail with the Switch ability in Classic or Draft.

Coo De Grace Win 75 games as the Pigeon in Classic or Draft.

Couldn’t Get Away Win 100 games as the Duck in Goose Hunt.

Double Tap Successfully assassinate Lovers while playing Assassin in Classic.

Final Girl Survive as the last Villager 50 times.

Flawless Trickery Win as Dodo while being the first player voted 10 times.

Gravy Train Win 75 times as the Gravy Goose in Classic or Draft.

Hard Knock Life Get sent to jail 500 times.

Hunter Becomes The Hunted Kill the Falcon during the Falcon Hunt.

I Am The Law Successfully shoot five or more players as Sheriff in a single game.

I See Dead Geese Use the Medium’s ability at least five times in a game 15 times.

It’s Alive!! Morph into a dead player as the Morphling and kill someone while in this state.

Just Asking For Directions Speak with the Courtesan 20 times.

Last Name, First Name Last Name Win 75 games as the Spy Duck in Classic or Draft.

Last Responder Use the Mortician ability 250 times.

Millions Of Tiny Pieces Kill a player with the Teleporter on Nexus Colony.

Morphinomial Win 75 games as the Morphling Duck in Classic or Draft.

My Own Worst Enemy. Kill other players while morphed as them 100 times.

No Chandelier? Win a game by sabotaging the water pump on Mallard Manor.

People Of The Land Win 250 times as a Villager in Trick or Treat.

Power Of Money Be in 200 ties as the Politician in Classic or Draft.

Put It On My Bill Win 100 games as Ducks in Dine and Dash.

Shuttle Up Kill 150 players with a shuttle sabotage on Nexus Colony.

Sorry, Not Sorry Kill the Canadian Goose as the Professional Duck 25 times.

That’s Racist Deny an applicant based on the color of their feathers 20 times while completing the Stamp Paperwork task.

Monstrous Win 100 games as a Monster in Trick or Treat.

This Is Bullying Silence the same player three times in a single game as Silencer Duck.

This Might As Well Be Open Open the jail as the Locksmith in Classic or Draft 250 times.

Where’s The Body? Get killed in the secret room on Blackswan

Worth It Successfully identify a Duck or Falcon as Detective. In addition, they must be voted out and assassinated in the next meeting.

Zug Zug Complete 15 tasks in a single game of Trick or Treat.

Almost Wrong Place Almost Wrong Time Be nearly touching the chandelier when it drops without during 100 times.

Cat-Like Reflexes Complete the Knockout Mouse task 100 times (unlocks Cat Hood accessory and Cat Sweater.)

Exterminator Complete the Squash Bugs task without any ants going off-screen (unlock Exterminate outfit.)

He Knows Too Much Use your Spy ability 500 times (unlock Night Vision Goggles.)

Just A Couple Of Love Birds Win 50 games as Lovers in Classic (unlocks Peace Hair accessory and Groovy Guitar outfit.)

Pass The Ketchup Eat 500 corpses as the Cannibal Duck in Classic or Draft (unlocks Drool cosmetic and Bib outfit.)

Wrong Place Wrong Time Die to the chandelier on Mallard Manor 100 times (unlocks Chandelier Crown accessory.)

Case Closed Win 75 games as the Detective in Classic or Draft.

Elected Official Win 75 games as the Politician in Classic or Draft.

Everything Is Permitted Win 75 games as the Assassin in Classic or Draft.

Fed Up Win 75 games as the Cannibal Duck in Classic or Draft.

I Should Raise My Fee Win 75 games as the Professional Duck in Classic or Draft.

Just Taking A Gander Win 75 games as the Birdwatcher in Classic or Draft.

Just What I Was Looking For Win 75 games as the Engineer on Mallard Manor or Basement.

Keep Calm, And Carrion Win 75 games as the Vulture in Classic or Draft.

Mechanically Inclined Win 75 games as the Engineer on SS Mothergoose, Black Swan, and Nexus Colony.

Mimic? Check! Win 75 games as the Mimic in Classic or Draft.

Mind Your Manors Play 25 games on Mallard Manor.

My Day Starts When Yours Ends Win 75 games as the Mortician in Classic or Draft.

Trust Me, I’m An Engineer Win 75 games as the Engineer on any map in Classic or Draft.

Open Sesame Win 75 games as the Locksmith in Classic or Draft.

Out Of This World Play 25 games on Black Swan.

Silence Is Golden Win 75 games as the Silencer in Classic or Draft.

Snitches Get Riches Win 75 games as the Snitch in Classic or Draft.

Split Decisions Play 25 games on Nexus Colony.

That Was Inter-Stellar Play 25 rounds on SS. Mothergoose.

The Law Won Win 75 games as the Sheriff in Classic or Draft.

The Ripper’s Tail Play 25 games on Goosechapel.

The Way of the Dodo Win 75 games as the Dodo in Classic or Draft.

We Stand On Guard For Thee Win 75 games as the Canadian in Classic or Draft.

When The Law Fails To Serve Us Win 75 games as the Vigilante in Classic or Draft.

Would You Like To Upgrade To A Large? Win 75 games as the Medium in Classic or Draft.

I’m The Morphling? Win a game as Morphling without morphing into another player.

The Hidden Lair Find the secret Duck room.

Age-Restricted Complete the Print Money task 50 times.

Couldn’t Leaf It Alone Jump in a pile of leaves as the Engineer

I Just Needed To Vent Get killed while your Vent ability is on cooldown as the Engineer.

Keys To The City Pick up a jail cell key 100 times.

Mouth Watering Claim the Bounty 250 times as any role.

Over My Dead Body. As the Mortician, have your ability be interrupted by a Vulture or Cannibal eating the body.

Lurking In The Shadows Win 75 games as the Ninja in Classic or Draft.

Cleave Perform 250 double kills.

Party Animal Win 75 games as the Party in Classic or Draft.

Life Of The Party Use the Party ability 150 times.

Subscribe Win 75 games as the Celebrity in Classic or Draft.

Like Die 200 times as the Celebrity.

Tick Tick Tick… Plant 200 bombs.

Boom Win 75 games as the Demolitionist in Classic or Draft.

Seeing Red Use the Avenger ability 200 times.

Goose Smash! Win 75 games as the Avenger in Classic or Draft.

Ducks. Why Did It Have To Be Ducks?! Use the Adventurer ability 200 times.

It Belongs In A Museum Win 75 games as the Adventurer in Classic or Draft.

The Quick And The Dead Kill 150 as the Dueling Dodo.

Is That A Kookaburra? Play 25 games on Jungle Temple.

King Of The Jungle Win 250 rounds on Jungle Temple.

Am I Forgetting Something? Win 75 games as the Bodyguard in Classic.

Merces Letifer Win 75 games as the Hitman in Classic.

Millions Of Families Suffer Every Year! Win 75 games as the Identity Thief in Classic or Draft.

Renovating The Basement Win 250 games in the Basement.

Cleaning Out The Basement Play 25 games in the Basement.

Gulp Win 75 games as the Pelican in Classic or Draft.

Where’d I Park My Car? Win 75 games as the Astral Goose in Classic or Draft.

Now You See Me… Win 75 games as the Invisible Duck in Classic or Draft.

Why’s Everyone Chasing Me? Win 75 games as the Esper Goose in Classic or Draft.

Hell In A Cell Win 75 games as the Undertaker in Classic or Draft.

Pattern Established Win 75 games as the Serial Killer in Classic or Draft.

And Then The Locusts Came… Win 75 games as the Warlock.

Riff Raff! Street Rat! Win 75 games as the Street Urchin.

I Followed Your Footsteps Win 75 games as the Tracker.