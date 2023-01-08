Connect with us

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck

Become the Goose Goose Duck master!
Goose Goose Duck features various modes and roles to play that can make the overall experience feel endless. Fortunately, there are so many options in terms of gameplay, with just as many awards to obtain and challenges to complete. So, whether you are a trophy hunter or a cosmetics collector, we’re here to show you all the outfits and achievements in Goose Goose Duck.

All Outfits in Goose Goose Duck

Many clothing items in Goose Goose Duck can be easily acquired by exchanging Gold or Silver Coins. However, a few locked cosmetics can only be obtained from specific achievements, like the French Maid Outfit and Dapper Tux. Here are all the outfits you can use to customize your character:

Lunar Tiger Costume

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Winter Sweater – Black

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Winter Sweater – Blue

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Winter Sweater – Red

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Tree Stump

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Jovie’s Sweater

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Blue Crew

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Blue V-Neck

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Green Crew

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Green V-Neck

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Red Crew

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Red V-Neck

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Cyborg Tubes

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Elementary Scarf

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Shadowy Garb

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Targeting Plate

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Cadet

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Dark Iron Plate

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Treasure Hunter Shirt

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Plain White Shirt

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Clown Suit

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Evil Accessories

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
G-Suit

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Plague Doctor Robes

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Black Slacks

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Fancy Yellow Dress

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Hunter Vest

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
I Do

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Leather Tunic

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Sir Metal Suit

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Velocity Runner Plate

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Spark Trooper Vest

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Stalker Plate

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Trainer Top

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
1977 Dinkley

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Cosmos Tee

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Killer Threads

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Jr. Space Pilot Jacket

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Launch Suit

Rockabilly Jacket

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Space Force Jacket

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Theatre Robes

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Boxer’s Boxers

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Carapace

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Overalls

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Samurai Plate

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Soldier’s Armor

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Sun Dress

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Furious Flannel

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Elder Shirt

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Viking Suit

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Vegas

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Baseball T

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Cotton Candy Sweater

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Inquisitor Garb

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
That Red Dress

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Reaper Suit

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Regal Regalia

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Regal Robes

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Gooserbell

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Bizzy Bee Suit

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Meow Suit

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Frog Skin

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Geojacket

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Salmon Jumpsuit

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Muay Thai Shorts

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Baguette

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Hanbok

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Bear Costume

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Gulyas Coat

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Ao Dal

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Hockey Jersey

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Jungle King Mantle

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Jungle Warrior Mantle

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Jungle Villager Garb

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Cow PJ Shirt

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Bather Towel

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Picnic Dress

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Fenghuang Wings

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Fire Fighter Jacket

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Traveler Body

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Lolita Dress

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Ralfy Costume

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Latin Dress

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Hakama

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Gnome Shirt

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Nasreddin Shirt

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Slayer Tunic

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Mr. Mustache Jacket

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Police Uniform

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Executioner Robes

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
School Unifrom

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
School Uniform

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Dark Lord Armor

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Paper Clips

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Techno Jacket

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Doll Dress

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Passistas Bikini

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Monkey King Armour

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Wings Prototype

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Asura Armor

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Mermaid Fin

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Puff Costume

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Participant Jacket

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Angler’s Overalls

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Ukraine Sweater

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
The Janitor

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Space Shirt

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Captain’s Suit

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Expendable

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
French Maid Outfit

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Nine To Five

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Toga

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Dapper Tux

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Cat Sweater

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Bib

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Exterminate

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
Groovy Guitar

All Outfits and Achievements in Goose Goose Duck
All Achievements in Goose Goose Duck

Several Goose Goose Duck challenges are straightforward, while others mandate long-term gameplay and playing specific roles like the Pelican. Here’s a layout of all the game’s achievements and how to unlock them:

Achievements How to Complete
Welcome To The GaggleComplete one game.
Task TurtleComplete 10 tasks.
Novice Goose Complete 10 games.
Task RabbitComplete 50 tasks.
Comb The Desert!Play 25 rounds on Ancient Sands.
A New HobbyComplete 100 games.
Task FoxComplete 500 tasks.
AbducktedComplete 1,000 games.
Task EagleComplete 5,000 tasks.
GoosetacularComplete 5,000 games.
Task CheetahComplete 25,000 tasks.
DuckKill 1 Goose.
Murderous!Kill 19 Geese.
Duck Of DeathKill 75 Geese.
Duck UndertakerKill 500 Geese.
The Professional Kill 2,500 Geese.
SabotageSabotage 1 time.
That Was IntentionalSabotage 10 times.
I’ve Done This BeforeSabotage 100 times.
Thrive On Chaos Sabotage 750 times.
Duck TerroristSabotage 2,500 times.
VictoryWin a game.
The Winner’s CircleWin five games.
So Much WinningWin 75 games.
Tired Of Winning Win 500 games.
Chicken DinnerWin 2,500 games.
Hello?Use the intercom three times.
Is It MeUse the intercom 10 times.
You’re Looking For? Use the intercom 100 times.
I Can See It In Your Eyes.Use the intercom 750 times.
I Can See It In Your Smile.Use the intercom 3,500 times.
The Cleanup CrewSort waste or eject garbage 500 times (unlocks The Janitor outfit.)
Warp 9 EngagedCall Warp 9 (unlocks Captain’s Suit.)
A Day At The SpaTest hot water 250 times (unlocks the Toga.)
R-Ejected Get voted out and thrown into space 100 times (unlocks Space Shirt.)
DapperOnly have the diamond ring in the trash ejection (unlocks Dapper Tux.)
I’m Going To Burn This PlaceFail to scan your ID card in one game over 10 times (unlocks Nine To Five outfit.)
We Need More Lemon PledgeClean Manifolds or disinfect showers 500 times (unlocks French Maid Outfit.)
Written Out Of The ScriptGet sucked out of the ship (unlocks Expendable outfit.)
A Little Under The FeatherInfect 1,500 players as the Pigeon.
Check Please!Kill 1,000 players in Dine and Dash.
Dance The Black SwanWin 250 Games on Black Swan.
Duck TapeSilence 500 players as the Silencer in Classic or Draft.
Eye Of The FalconWin 75 games as the Falcon in Classic or Draft.
Flew Up To The MoonWin 250 games on SS. Mothergoose.
Had A HunchSuccessfully identify 250 killers as the Detective, and then they’re voted out in the next meeting.
High NoonCorrectly kill 300 non-geese as the Sheriff.
I Ran So Far AwayWin 500 games as a Goose in Goose Hunt.
It’s Morphling Time!Morph into 1,250 players.
Made The Most Of Mallard ManorWin 250 games on Mallard Manor.
Maybe You’re Duck The Ripper?Win 250 rounds on Goosechapel.
Mr. FixitFix 2,000 sabotages.
Not Really A Picky EaterEat 750 corpses as the Vulture in Classic or Draft.
One Giant Waddle For GoosekindWin 250 games on Nexus Colony.
Social De-Duck-TionWin 1,000 games in Classic or Draft.
Spy VS. SpyReveal the Mimic Goose 150 times as the Spy Duck.
Target Acquired!Successfully assassinate 500 players during meetings.
The Falcon & The Winning VultureWin 100 games as the Diners in Dine and Dash.
The Perfect HunterEnter Falcon Hunt as the Falcon 250 times.
You Have Failed This FlockTake out 1,000 players as the Vigilante.
A True Cannibal Win the game after eating the body of another Duck as the Cannibal.
Beam Me Over Scottie!Teleport 2,000 times.
Confidential InformantSend 150 players to jail with the Switch ability in Classic or Draft.
Coo De GraceWin 75 games as the Pigeon in Classic or Draft.
Couldn’t Get AwayWin 100 games as the Duck in Goose Hunt.
Double TapSuccessfully assassinate Lovers while playing Assassin in Classic.
Final GirlSurvive as the last Villager 50 times.
Flawless TrickeryWin as Dodo while being the first player voted 10 times.
Gravy TrainWin 75 times as the Gravy Goose in Classic or Draft.
Hard Knock LifeGet sent to jail 500 times.
Hunter Becomes The HuntedKill the Falcon during the Falcon Hunt.
I Am The LawSuccessfully shoot five or more players as Sheriff in a single game.
I See Dead GeeseUse the Medium’s ability at least five times in a game 15 times.
It’s Alive!!Morph into a dead player as the Morphling and kill someone while in this state.
Just Asking For DirectionsSpeak with the Courtesan 20 times.
Last Name, First Name Last NameWin 75 games as the Spy Duck in Classic or Draft.
Last ResponderUse the Mortician ability 250 times.
Millions Of Tiny PiecesKill a player with the Teleporter on Nexus Colony.
Morphinomial Win 75 games as the Morphling Duck in Classic or Draft.
My Own Worst Enemy. Kill other players while morphed as them 100 times.
No Chandelier?Win a game by sabotaging the water pump on Mallard Manor.
People Of The LandWin 250 times as a Villager in Trick or Treat.
Power Of Money Be in 200 ties as the Politician in Classic or Draft.
Put It On My BillWin 100 games as Ducks in Dine and Dash.
Shuttle UpKill 150 players with a shuttle sabotage on Nexus Colony.
Sorry, Not SorryKill the Canadian Goose as the Professional Duck 25 times.
That’s RacistDeny an applicant based on the color of their feathers 20 times while completing the Stamp Paperwork task.
MonstrousWin 100 games as a Monster in Trick or Treat.
This Is BullyingSilence the same player three times in a single game as Silencer Duck.
This Might As Well Be OpenOpen the jail as the Locksmith in Classic or Draft 250 times.
Where’s The Body?Get killed in the secret room on Blackswan
Worth ItSuccessfully identify a Duck or Falcon as Detective. In addition, they must be voted out and assassinated in the next meeting.
Zug ZugComplete 15 tasks in a single game of Trick or Treat.
Almost Wrong Place Almost Wrong TimeBe nearly touching the chandelier when it drops without during 100 times.
Cat-Like ReflexesComplete the Knockout Mouse task 100 times (unlocks Cat Hood accessory and Cat Sweater.)
ExterminatorComplete the Squash Bugs task without any ants going off-screen (unlock Exterminate outfit.)
He Knows Too MuchUse your Spy ability 500 times (unlock Night Vision Goggles.)
Just A Couple Of Love BirdsWin 50 games as Lovers in Classic (unlocks Peace Hair accessory and Groovy Guitar outfit.)
Pass The KetchupEat 500 corpses as the Cannibal Duck in Classic or Draft (unlocks Drool cosmetic and Bib outfit.)
Wrong Place Wrong TimeDie to the chandelier on Mallard Manor 100 times (unlocks Chandelier Crown accessory.)
Case Closed Win 75 games as the Detective in Classic or Draft.
Elected OfficialWin 75 games as the Politician in Classic or Draft.
Everything Is PermittedWin 75 games as the Assassin in Classic or Draft.
Fed UpWin 75 games as the Cannibal Duck in Classic or Draft.
I Should Raise My FeeWin 75 games as the Professional Duck in Classic or Draft.
Just Taking A GanderWin 75 games as the Birdwatcher in Classic or Draft.
Just What I Was Looking ForWin 75 games as the Engineer on Mallard Manor or Basement.
Keep Calm, And CarrionWin 75 games as the Vulture in Classic or Draft.
Mechanically InclinedWin 75 games as the Engineer on SS Mothergoose, Black Swan, and Nexus Colony.
Mimic? Check! Win 75 games as the Mimic in Classic or Draft.
Mind Your ManorsPlay 25 games on Mallard Manor.
My Day Starts When Yours EndsWin 75 games as the Mortician in Classic or Draft.
Trust Me, I’m An EngineerWin 75 games as the Engineer on any map in Classic or Draft.
Open SesameWin 75 games as the Locksmith in Classic or Draft.
Out Of This WorldPlay 25 games on Black Swan.
Silence Is GoldenWin 75 games as the Silencer in Classic or Draft.
Snitches Get RichesWin 75 games as the Snitch in Classic or Draft.
Split DecisionsPlay 25 games on Nexus Colony.
That Was Inter-StellarPlay 25 rounds on SS. Mothergoose.
The Law WonWin 75 games as the Sheriff in Classic or Draft.
The Ripper’s TailPlay 25 games on Goosechapel.
The Way of the DodoWin 75 games as the Dodo in Classic or Draft.
We Stand On Guard For TheeWin 75 games as the Canadian in Classic or Draft.
When The Law Fails To Serve UsWin 75 games as the Vigilante in Classic or Draft.
Would You Like To Upgrade To A Large? Win 75 games as the Medium in Classic or Draft.
I’m The Morphling? Win a game as Morphling without morphing into another player.
The Hidden LairFind the secret Duck room.
Age-RestrictedComplete the Print Money task 50 times.
Couldn’t Leaf It AloneJump in a pile of leaves as the Engineer
I Just Needed To VentGet killed while your Vent ability is on cooldown as the Engineer.
Keys To The CityPick up a jail cell key 100 times.
Mouth Watering Claim the Bounty 250 times as any role.
Over My Dead Body. As the Mortician, have your ability be interrupted by a Vulture or Cannibal eating the body.
Lurking In The ShadowsWin 75 games as the Ninja in Classic or Draft.
CleavePerform 250 double kills.
Party AnimalWin 75 games as the Party in Classic or Draft.
Life Of The PartyUse the Party ability 150 times.
SubscribeWin 75 games as the Celebrity in Classic or Draft.
LikeDie 200 times as the Celebrity.
Tick Tick Tick…Plant 200 bombs.
Boom Win 75 games as the Demolitionist in Classic or Draft.
Seeing RedUse the Avenger ability 200 times.
Goose Smash!Win 75 games as the Avenger in Classic or Draft.
Ducks. Why Did It Have To Be Ducks?!Use the Adventurer ability 200 times.
It Belongs In A Museum Win 75 games as the Adventurer in Classic or Draft.
The Quick And The DeadKill 150 as the Dueling Dodo.
Is That A Kookaburra?Play 25 games on Jungle Temple.
King Of The JungleWin 250 rounds on Jungle Temple.
Am I Forgetting Something? Win 75 games as the Bodyguard in Classic.
Merces LetiferWin 75 games as the Hitman in Classic.
Millions Of Families Suffer Every Year!Win 75 games as the Identity Thief in Classic or Draft.
Renovating The BasementWin 250 games in the Basement.
Cleaning Out The BasementPlay 25 games in the Basement.
GulpWin 75 games as the Pelican in Classic or Draft.
Where’d I Park My Car?Win 75 games as the Astral Goose in Classic or Draft.
Now You See Me…Win 75 games as the Invisible Duck in Classic or Draft.
Why’s Everyone Chasing Me?Win 75 games as the Esper Goose in Classic or Draft.
Hell In A CellWin 75 games as the Undertaker in Classic or Draft.
Pattern EstablishedWin 75 games as the Serial Killer in Classic or Draft.
And Then The Locusts Came…Win 75 games as the Warlock.
Riff Raff! Street Rat!Win 75 games as the Street Urchin.
I Followed Your FootstepsWin 75 games as the Tracker.
The Desert Takes The WeakWin 250 games on Ancient Sands.

That does it for our guide on all outfits and achievements in Goose Goose Duck. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, as well as our other guides on how to play Trick or Treat and how to redeem codes.

