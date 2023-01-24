All Obby But You’re a Cube Codes in Roblox (January 2023)

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation

To say that Roblox is filled to the brim with weird and wonderful experiences would be an absolute understatement. Case in point: Obby But You’re a Cube is possibly one of the strangest games ever. Not only do you have to overcome a really difficulty obstacle course, but you’ll need to do it as a moving, smiling cube… pretty weird, right? If you’ve arrived here, chances are you’re pondering a specific question: What are all the Obby But You’re a Cube codes in Roblox right now? Well, you’re in the right place. Let’s get started!

All Working Obby But You’re a Cube Codes in Roblox

Here are all the active codes in Obby But You’re a Cube that you can use to redeem free stuff in the game:

25KSUPERFANS – 750 coins

– 750 coins CHEDDARCHEESE – 650 coins

– 650 coins 100kMEMBERS – 1000 coins

All Expired Obby But You’re a Cube Codes in Roblox

These codes have expired and no longer work in Obby But You’re a Cube:

1MVISITS – 500 coins

– 500 coins PEPPERJACK – 400 coins

– 400 coins 1MHAT – free hat

How to Redeem Codes in Obby But You’re a Cube Codes

Fortunately, it’s a cinch redeeming codes in Obby But You’re a Cube. Simply follow these steps:

First, launch Obby But You’re a Cube on Roblox. If it’s the first time playing, you’ll need to complete the tutorial before entering the codes.

Next, tap on the ‘Codes’ button on the right-hand side of your screen.

In the text box, type in a code from the list of working codes above and hit ‘Submit’

Enjoy your new freebies. You’re most welcome!

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to answer your query regarding all the working codes in Obby But You’re a Cube. For more, here’s a full rundown of all Adopt Me pet trade values. Alternatively, feel free to take a gander at the links below.

