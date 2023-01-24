Connect with us

All Obby But You’re a Cube Codes in Roblox (January 2023)

Grab the latest Obby But You’re a Cube codes here!
To say that Roblox is filled to the brim with weird and wonderful experiences would be an absolute understatement. Case in point: Obby But You’re a Cube is possibly one of the strangest games ever. Not only do you have to overcome a really difficulty obstacle course, but you’ll need to do it as a moving, smiling cube… pretty weird, right? If you’ve arrived here, chances are you’re pondering a specific question: What are all the Obby But You’re a Cube codes in Roblox right now? Well, you’re in the right place. Let’s get started!

All Working Obby But You’re a Cube Codes in Roblox

Here are all the active codes in Obby But You’re a Cube that you can use to redeem free stuff in the game:

  • 25KSUPERFANS – 750 coins
  • CHEDDARCHEESE – 650 coins
  • 100kMEMBERS – 1000 coins

All Expired Obby But You’re a Cube Codes in Roblox

These codes have expired and no longer work in Obby But You’re a Cube:

  • 1MVISITS – 500 coins
  • PEPPERJACK – 400 coins
  • 1MHAT – free hat

How to Redeem Codes in Obby But You’re a Cube Codes

Fortunately, it’s a cinch redeeming codes in Obby But You’re a Cube. Simply follow these steps:

  • First, launch Obby But You’re a Cube on Roblox. If it’s the first time playing, you’ll need to complete the tutorial before entering the codes.
  • Next, tap on the ‘Codes’ button on the right-hand side of your screen.
  • In the text box, type in a code from the list of working codes above and hit ‘Submit’
  • Enjoy your new freebies. You’re most welcome!

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to answer your query regarding all the working codes in Obby But You’re a Cube. For more, here’s a full rundown of all Adopt Me pet trade values. Alternatively, feel free to take a gander at the links below.

