All New Dragon Ball Cosmetics in Fortnite 23.30 Update
There’s a lot of history in these cosmetics.
Unlike the first Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super crossover, all of the new cosmetics are only available through the Item Shop. There’s also a smaller selection, but as this crossover is based upon the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film, there were fewer things to offer. Here are all the Dragon Ball cosmetics added in the Fortnite 23.30 update.
Dragon Ball Item Shop Cosmetics
As with the previous Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super crossover, many of the cosmetics reference character history, such as Piccolo’s demon symbol from the original Dragon Ball.
If you want to buy all of the items, the Son Gohan and Piccolo bundles will cost you 4,400 V-Bucks in total. Buying everything separately would be 6,800 V-Bucks.
Son Gohan Outfit
The Son Gohan outfit also includes the Super Saiyan style. The Gohan’s Charging Up built-in emote comes with any outfit purchase, and using it will let you swap styles at any time.
Gohan’s Cape Back Bling
Gohan’s Beast Axe Harvesting Tool
Capsule No. 576 Glider
Gohan & Piccolo Loading Screen
Gohan’s Charging Up Emote
Piccolo Outfit
The Piccolo outfit includes his Power Awakening form that was first seen in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. As with the Son Gohan outfit, Piccolo’s Charging Up built-in emote will let you change form/style on the fly.
Piccolo’s Cape and Turban Back Bling
Piccolo’s Demon Symbol Back Bling
Piccolo’s Handheld House Harvesting Tool
Red Ribbon Army Aircraft Glider
Piccolo’s Charging Up Emote
The above are all of the Dragon Ball cosmetics added in the Fortnite 23.30 update. Seeing as this same update also put the Kamehameha Mythic back into the game, the links below should lead you to guides to help you use it effectively.
