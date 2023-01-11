All NBA 2K23 It’s a Cole World Answers.

Image Source: Visual Concepts

Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist J. Cole and his record label Dreamville partnered with NBA 2K23 to spice things up. Gone are the days when NBA2K is just about basketball. This time, players need to answer some music trivia and win rap battle segments to impress folks from The City. This may sound daunting, but we got you. In this article, we’ll talk about all the NBA 2K23 “It’s a Cole World” answers for you to win over the Music District.

NBA 2K23: It’s a Cole World Quest Guide

To start this quest, you’ll first need to complete around five different NBA games. After doing this and clearing out some of those early beginner quests, the ‘Welcome to the League’ quest will open up the ‘It’s a Cole World’ quest for you to begin.

All Erick’s Vinyl Shop Answers

Answer 1: Lizzo.

Answer 2: Queen.

Answer 3: They reminisce over you.

All Rappers Hang Out Place Verses

Verse 1: “I got lockdown defense, so don’t try to get mental”.

Verse 2: “Check ya I’m with the extras, I’m eurostepping and flexing.”

Verse 3: “I’ll break your ankles and probably fix that wart in your foot”.

Verse 4: “You don’t have a lift pass, you are not supposed to ski here.”

Verse 5: “End your career, throw a party on your own dime.”

Verse 6: “I heard you’re sleeping on me with your stuffed toy Piggie Smalls?”

All Rita’s Ph.D. Monk Questionnaire Answers

Answer 1: Got a little shine now you think you hotter than ovens.

Answer 2: You are not the type that these other playas are idolize.

Answer 3: And if you’re hoopin, you’re doo doo I’m poop scoopin’.

Answer 4: Hope it doesn’t rain, since I caved the roof in.

Answer 5: Im’ma pull up in your face like I know your addy.

Answer 6: I know you seen me skate I got nothin’ but decks.

All PhD Monk Recording Verses

Verse 1: “Whenever, wherever. Soon as I tough the leather”.

Verse 2: “Like your kindergarten teacher, I’m giving L’s for free”.

Verse 3: “And Im’ma take the rock like I went in that man’s wallet.”

Verse 4: “Crazy how he laced up for the wall of shame.”

Verse 5: “And don’t mumble it’s a concrete jungle”.

Verse 6: “I call a iso, then I put the icing on.”

Verse 7: “Take off from a free throw, take off the durag”.

Verse 8: “Cross-over, half-spin, hit ’em with the hop skip”.

Verse 9: “How you gonna stop this nah how you gonna top this?”

Verse 10: “2K, who you’re dealing with? You know I’m a savage”.

Verse 11: “The rock ain’t safe, I’ll take the money out your dresser.”

Verse 12: “You know who I am? I’m a national treasure.”

All Bas Dreamville Answers

Answer 1: Leave em frozen when I pull up for the jumper.

Answer 2: It’s the playoffs, play y’all? Y’all beginners.

Answer 3: My arm in the rim look at shorty below.

Answer 4: Like Dr. J’s afro you getting blowed out.

Answer 5: “Smile for the camera” chill? Yeah, no doubt.

Answer 6: This that rolling down the window on the flight feel…Next!

There you have all NBA 2K23 It’s a Cole World answers. For more on the game, be sure to check out the links below.

Related Posts