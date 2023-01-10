All Military Tycoon Codes in Roblox (January 2023)
Grab the latest codes in Military Tycoon inside!
There are a bunch of really fun FPS experiences on Roblox, and Military Tycoon is one of the most popular right now. Not only is it a slick first-person shooter, but it also boasts vehicles like tanks, helicopters, and naval ships. If you’ve arrived here, you’re likely seeking out the answer to one specific query: What are all the Military Tycoon codes in Roblox at the moment? Fortunately, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s get into it!
All Working Military Tycoon Codes in Roblox
Here’s a list of all the active codes that you can redeem right now in Military Tycoon:
- 10k – free cash
- terbyte – free cash
- 1day – 150k cash
- 2days – 50k cash
- 3days – 50k cash
- 4days – 50k cash
All Expired Codes in Military Tycoon
These codes have expired and no longer work in Military Tycoon:
- LT01 – 250k Cash
- patch22 – Cash
- PL01 – Cash
- Halloween – 30k Credits
- military2022! Free rewards
- 70mvis – Free rewards
- WorldWar – Free rewards
- ARTILLERY – 50k Credits
- freecash – Cash
- skins – 500k Cash
- weekday – 500k Cash
- goldcar – 500k Cash
- 780k – 500k Cash
- happysaturday – 35 Gems
- Hooray50k – 300k Cash
- ghostship – 25 Diamonds
- bugs – 500k Credits
- followers5k – 100k Cash
- 600klikes – 50k Credits
- 550klikes – 50k Credits
- newplane – 50k Credits
- f16 – 50k Credits
- hollidayu – 50k Credits
- lagfixed – 150k Cash
- heist – 50k Credits
- 450klikes – 50k Credits
- 400klikes – 50k Credits
- badegghunt – 50k Credits
- Outage – 750k Cash
- freecash – 750k Cash
- 24ktank – 50k Credits
- battlecruiser – 50k Credits
- missiletruck – 150k Credits
- 300klikes – 75k Credits
- weakupdate – 250k Credits
- 110mvis – 50k Credits
- island – 50k Credits
- ilovebugs – Credits
- battleship – 150k Credits
- 100mvis – 350k Credits
- flyingfortress – 150k Credits
- 1mmembers – 30k Credits
- 90mvis – 50k Credits
- 250klikes – 50k Credits
- 500kfavs – Free rewards
- 80mvis – 10k Credits
- CREDITS – 10k Credits
- 200klikes – Free rewards
How to Redeem Codes in Military Tycoon
Luckily, redeeming codes in Military Tycoon is really straightforward. Simply follow these steps:
- Firstly, launch Military Tycoon on Roblox.
- Next, tap on the ‘Thumbs Up’ icon on the bottom-left of the screen (as highlighted above).
- In the text box, type in a code exactly as it appears on the list above.
- Finally, hit ‘Redeem’ and enjoy your new freebies. You’re welcome!
So, that about wraps things up. Hopefully, this has helped to clue you in on all the Military Tycoon codes in Roblox right now.