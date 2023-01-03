All LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Cheat Codes

Image Source: Traveller's Tales

Despite receiving several delays during its lead-up to launch, Traveller’s Tales’ latest brick-shaped action-adventure game, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, is finally out in the wild. Packing in all nine movies of the core sci-fi franchise into one jumbo-sized collection, the game is a surefire hit for all you fans of that galaxy far, far away. In the game, there is a multitude of secret codes that you can use to unlock new characters and ships. Here’s everything you need to know about all the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’s cheat codes.

All Cheat Codes in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Here is the full rundown of all the unlock codes that currently work in the game:

Admiral Holdo: XV4WND9

C-3PO (Holiday): C3PHOHO

Chewbacca (Holiday): WOOKIEE

Darth Vader (Holiday): WROSHYR

Dengar: OKV7TLR

D-O (Holiday): TIPYIPS

Emperor Palpatine: SIDIOUS

Gonk Droid (Holiday): LIFEDAY

Grand Moff Tarkin: 3FCPPVX

Nute Gunray: WBFE4GO

Poe Dameron (Holiday): KORDOKU

Poggle The Lesser: Z55T8CQ

Ratts Tyerell: GR2VBXF

Razor Crest ship: ARVALA7

Resistance I-TS Transport ship (Galaxy’s Edge Transport): SHUTTLE

Temmin Wexley: SKYSAGA

Aayla Secura: KH7P320

Mister Bones: BAC1CKP

Shaak Ti: VT1LFNH

Shmi Skywalker: T9LM1QF

How to Use the Cheat Codes

Thankfully, it’s really straightforward to use the unlock codes in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. All you’ll need to do is follow these three simple steps:

Load up a save file. You’ll first need to load your save file as you can’t input an unlock code from the main menu. Pause the game and select the ‘Enter Code’ option from the pause menu. Input the specific code.

Fortunately, once something has been unlocked from the ‘Enter Code’ menu, it’ll be unlocked permanently so you won’t need to worry about having to input the unlock code again the next time you boot up the game.

So, that about wraps things up. We hope this helped clue you in on all the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’s cheat codes. For more tips and guides, be sure to search for Twinfinite.

