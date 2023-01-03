All LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Cheat Codes
Grab your Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga cheat codes right here!
Despite receiving several delays during its lead-up to launch, Traveller’s Tales’ latest brick-shaped action-adventure game, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, is finally out in the wild. Packing in all nine movies of the core sci-fi franchise into one jumbo-sized collection, the game is a surefire hit for all you fans of that galaxy far, far away. In the game, there is a multitude of secret codes that you can use to unlock new characters and ships. Here’s everything you need to know about all the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’s cheat codes.
All Cheat Codes in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Here is the full rundown of all the unlock codes that currently work in the game:
- Admiral Holdo: XV4WND9
- C-3PO (Holiday): C3PHOHO
- Chewbacca (Holiday): WOOKIEE
- Darth Vader (Holiday): WROSHYR
- Dengar: OKV7TLR
- D-O (Holiday): TIPYIPS
- Emperor Palpatine: SIDIOUS
- Gonk Droid (Holiday): LIFEDAY
- Grand Moff Tarkin: 3FCPPVX
- Nute Gunray: WBFE4GO
- Poe Dameron (Holiday): KORDOKU
- Poggle The Lesser: Z55T8CQ
- Ratts Tyerell: GR2VBXF
- Razor Crest ship: ARVALA7
- Resistance I-TS Transport ship (Galaxy’s Edge Transport): SHUTTLE
- Temmin Wexley: SKYSAGA
- Aayla Secura: KH7P320
- Mister Bones: BAC1CKP
- Shaak Ti: VT1LFNH
- Shmi Skywalker: T9LM1QF
How to Use the Cheat Codes
Thankfully, it’s really straightforward to use the unlock codes in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. All you’ll need to do is follow these three simple steps:
- Load up a save file.
You’ll first need to load your save file as you can’t input an unlock code from the main menu.
- Pause the game and select the ‘Enter Code’ option from the pause menu.
- Input the specific code.
Fortunately, once something has been unlocked from the ‘Enter Code’ menu, it’ll be unlocked permanently so you won’t need to worry about having to input the unlock code again the next time you boot up the game.
So, that about wraps things up. We hope this helped clue you in on all the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’s cheat codes. For more tips and guides, be sure to search for Twinfinite.
- 10 Lego Star Wars Sets Disney Should Let Us Build Next
- New LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Patch Adds More Kyber Bricks & More Ships
- Top 10 Best LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Mods
- New Mandalorian & Bad Batch Premium DLC Arrives for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Ranking the Best Episodes in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Worst to First