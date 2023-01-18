All Leaked Skins and Cosmetics in Fortnite 23.20

Image source: Epic Games

Fortnite 23.20 update is quickly approaching, and it is set to bring five new Reality Augments, two new NPCs, and a bunch of weekly quests. As is tradition, the new update will also add a bunch of new funky skins and cosmetic items to the Fortnite battle royale, and a bunch of them have already been leaked, thanks to Fortnite data miners. So, without any further ado, here’s a quick overview of all the leaked skins and cosmetics in Fortnite 23.20.

Fortnite 23.20 – Leaked Skins and Cosmetics

A fair amount of cosmetic leaks have surfaced on the web, including Lucien West, Rift Warden Stellan, and a couple of Backblings.

Rift Warden Stellan, the member of the Oathbound and the creator of the Rift Gate at Warden’s Watch, is finally getting his outfit in the Fortnite 23.20 update. A reliable data miner, iFireMonkey managed to unveil his outfit prior to the update’s release. According to the leaker, Rift Warden Stellan Skin also comes with a spooky helmet, whereas the default variant of the cosmetic represents the Rift Warden Stellan’s face.

Next, we have the Lucien West skin revealed by another prominent Fortnite leaker, HypeX. From its first look, it seems like the outfit is somehow related to the vampire hunters in Chapter 4. Similar to the Rift Warden Stellan’s outfit, Lucien West’s skin has two different styles, with one having a mask on his face. Unfortunately, the outfit’s price is unknown at the moment.

The protagonist of the Indiana Jones series is getting an overhaul in the latest Fortnite update. As a result, the new “Indiana Jones” skin has gleaming eyes and some minor visual changes. Players can purchase the new version of the Indiana Jones outfit from the in-game shop.

This new "Indiana Jones" skin has very shiny eyes.. pic.twitter.com/iJ7vvHCC1W — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 18, 2023

Finally, the famous Fortnite leaker, iFireMonkey, has compiled a massive list of all the new cosmetics in Fortnite v23.20. You can check out all of them in the tweet below.

That is all you need to know about leaked skins and cosmetics in Fortnite 23.20 update. For more Fortnite-related content, go ahead and explore the relevant links down below.

