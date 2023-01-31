All GTA 5 Cheat Codes for PS5
It’s okay to cheat; we won’t tell.
Grand Theft Auto V has been out for ages and it’s still a lot of fun even to this day. Being able to cause all sorts of destruction on a whim is a great way to break away from the main story for a while. Interestingly enough, it’s also one of very few games that still has in-game cheat codes. If you just upgraded to the PS5 version, here’s all GTA V cheat codes for PS5.
All GTA 5 Cheat Codes on PS5 Using the Buttons
Every code down below can be used by pressing the corresponding buttons, but you have to be quick about it—GTA V only gives you a short window of time to get it right.
- 5 minutes of Invincibility: Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle
- Change the Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square
- Drunk Mode: Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left
- Explosive Melee Attacks: Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2
- Explosive Rounds: Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1
- Fast Run: Triangle, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square
- Fast Swim: Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right
- Flaming Bullets: L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Right, L1, L1
- Lower Vehicle Traction: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1
- Lower Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
- Max Health & Armor: Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, Circle, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1
- Moon Gravity: Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left
- Raise Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
- Recharge Ability: X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, X
- Skyfall: L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right
- Slow Motion: Triangle, Left, Right, Right, Square, R2, R1
- Slow Motion Aim: Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X
- Spawn BMX (Vehicle): Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2
- Spawn Buzzard (Vehicle): Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
- Spawn Caddy (Vehicle): Circle, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X
- Spawn Comet (Vehicle): R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1
- Spawn Duster (Vehicle): Right, Left, R1, R1, R1, Left, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1
- Spawn Limo (Vehicle): R2, Right, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
- Spawn Parachute: Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Right, L1
- Spawn PCJ-600 (Vehicle): R1, Right, Left, Right, R2, Left, Right, Square Right, L2, L1, L1
- Spawn Rapid GT (Vehicle): R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, Circle, R2
- Spawn Sanchez (Vehicle): Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1
- Spawn Stunt Plane (Vehicle): Circle, Right, L1, L2, Left, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle
- Spawn Trashmaster (Vehicle): Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
- Super Jump: Left, Left, Triangle, Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, R1, R2
- Weapons & Ammo: Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1
Want to know some great cheat code combinations? Try spawning a plane or helicopter, fly high, then hop out with a parachute. Alternatively, Super Jump and Moon Gravity are a fun combination, too. If you feel like raising hell, raise your Wanted Level to the max and enable Invincibility.
All GTA Cheat Codes on PS5 Using Your Phone
With your trusty cellphone, you can also dial in cheat codes, even on the PS5. Simply access your contacts, press Square, and dial in one of the codes down below. Phone cheat codes are really handy for reusing cheat codes you implement often since you can just use the redial function.
- 5 mins of Invincibility: 1-999-724-654-5537
- Black Cellphones: 1-999-367-3767
- Change the Weather: 1-999-625-348-7246
- Director Mode: 1-999-578-25368
- Dodo Airplane (Vehicle): 1-999-398-4628
- Drunk Mode: 1-999-547-861
- Explosive Melee Attacks: 1-999-468-42637
- Explosive Rounds: 1-999-444-439
- Fast Run: 1-999-228-8463
- Fast Swim: 1-999-468-44557
- Flaming Bullets: 1-999-462-363-4279
- Lower Wanted Level: 1-999-529-93787
- Max Health & Armor: 1-999-887-853
- Moon Gravity: 1-999-356-2837
- Raise Wanted Level: 1-999-384-48483
- Recharge Ability: 1-999-769-3787
- Skyfall: 1-999-759-3255
- Slippery Cars: 1-999-766-9329
- Slow Motion: 1-999-756-966
- Slow Motion Aim: 1-999-332-3393
- Spawn BMX (Vehicle): 1-999-226-348
- Spawn Buzzard (Vehicle): 1-999-289-9633
- Spawn Caddy (Vehicle): 1-999-465-3461
- Spawn Comet (Vehicle): 1-999-266-38
- Spawn Duke O’Death (Vehicle): 1-999-332-84227
- Spawn Duster (Vehicle): 1-999-359-77729
- Spawn Kraken Sub (Vehicle): 1-999-282-2537
- Spawn Limo (Vehicle): 1-999-846-39663
- Spawn Parachute: 1-999-759-3483
- Spawn PCJ-600 (Vehicle): 1-999-762-538
- Spawn Rapid GT (Vehicle): 1-999-727-4348
- Spawn Sanchez (Vehicle): 1-999-633-7623
- Spawn Stunt Plane (Vehicle): 1-999-227-678-676
- Spawn Trashmaster (Vehicle): 1-999-872-433
- Super Jump: 1-999-467-8648
- Weapons & Ammo: 1-999-866-587
And there you have it, folks: all GTA 5 cheat codes for PS5. Keep in mind that trophies will be disabled for the duration of your playtime, so you won’t be able to cheat the system and earn achievements. For more GTA related content, look below for anything that catches your fancy. Have fun cheating!
