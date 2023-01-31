All GTA 5 Cheat Codes for PS5

Image via Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto V has been out for ages and it’s still a lot of fun even to this day. Being able to cause all sorts of destruction on a whim is a great way to break away from the main story for a while. Interestingly enough, it’s also one of very few games that still has in-game cheat codes. If you just upgraded to the PS5 version, here’s all GTA V cheat codes for PS5.

All GTA 5 Cheat Codes on PS5 Using the Buttons

Every code down below can be used by pressing the corresponding buttons, but you have to be quick about it—GTA V only gives you a short window of time to get it right.

5 minutes of Invincibility : Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle

: Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle Change the Weather : R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square

: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square Drunk Mode : Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left

: Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left Explosive Melee Attacks : Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2

: Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2 Explosive Rounds : Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1

: Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1 Fast Run : Triangle, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square

: Triangle, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square Fast Swim : Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right

: Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right Flaming Bullets : L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Right, L1, L1

: L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Right, L1, L1 Lower Vehicle Traction : Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1

: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1 Lower Wanted Level : R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left Max Health & Armor : Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, Circle, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1

: Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, Circle, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1 Moon Gravity : Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left

: Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left Raise Wanted Level : R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right Recharge Ability : X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, X

: X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, X Skyfall : L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right

: L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right Slow Motion : Triangle, Left, Right, Right, Square, R2, R1

: Triangle, Left, Right, Right, Square, R2, R1 Slow Motion Aim : Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X

: Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X Spawn BMX (Vehicle) : Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2

: Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2 Spawn Buzzard (Vehicle) : Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle Spawn Caddy (Vehicle) : Circle, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X

: Circle, L1, Left, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X Spawn Comet (Vehicle) : R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

: R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1 Spawn Duster (Vehicle) : Right, Left, R1, R1, R1, Left, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1

: Right, Left, R1, R1, R1, Left, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1 Spawn Limo (Vehicle) : R2, Right, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

: R2, Right, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right Spawn Parachute : Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Right, L1

: Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Right, L1 Spawn PCJ-600 (Vehicle) : R1, Right, Left, Right, R2, Left, Right, Square Right, L2, L1, L1

: R1, Right, Left, Right, R2, Left, Right, Square Right, L2, L1, L1 Spawn Rapid GT (Vehicle) : R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, Circle, R2

: R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, Circle, R2 Spawn Sanchez (Vehicle) : Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1

: Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1 Spawn Stunt Plane (Vehicle) : Circle, Right, L1, L2, Left, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle

: Circle, Right, L1, L2, Left, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle Spawn Trashmaster (Vehicle) : Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right Super Jump : Left, Left, Triangle, Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, R1, R2

: Left, Left, Triangle, Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, R1, R2 Weapons & Ammo: Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1

Want to know some great cheat code combinations? Try spawning a plane or helicopter, fly high, then hop out with a parachute. Alternatively, Super Jump and Moon Gravity are a fun combination, too. If you feel like raising hell, raise your Wanted Level to the max and enable Invincibility.

All GTA Cheat Codes on PS5 Using Your Phone

With your trusty cellphone, you can also dial in cheat codes, even on the PS5. Simply access your contacts, press Square, and dial in one of the codes down below. Phone cheat codes are really handy for reusing cheat codes you implement often since you can just use the redial function.

5 mins of Invincibility : 1-999-724-654-5537

: 1-999-724-654-5537 Black Cellphones : 1-999-367-3767

: 1-999-367-3767 Change the Weather : 1-999-625-348-7246

: 1-999-625-348-7246 Director Mode : 1-999-578-25368

: 1-999-578-25368 Dodo Airplane (Vehicle) : 1-999-398-4628

: 1-999-398-4628 Drunk Mode : 1-999-547-861

: 1-999-547-861 Explosive Melee Attacks : 1-999-468-42637

: 1-999-468-42637 Explosive Rounds : 1-999-444-439

: 1-999-444-439 Fast Run : 1-999-228-8463

: 1-999-228-8463 Fast Swim : 1-999-468-44557

: 1-999-468-44557 Flaming Bullets : 1-999-462-363-4279

: 1-999-462-363-4279 Lower Wanted Level : 1-999-529-93787

: 1-999-529-93787 Max Health & Armor : 1-999-887-853

: 1-999-887-853 Moon Gravity : 1-999-356-2837

: 1-999-356-2837 Raise Wanted Level : 1-999-384-48483

: 1-999-384-48483 Recharge Ability : 1-999-769-3787

: 1-999-769-3787 Skyfall : 1-999-759-3255

: 1-999-759-3255 Slippery Cars : 1-999-766-9329

: 1-999-766-9329 Slow Motion : 1-999-756-966

: 1-999-756-966 Slow Motion Aim : 1-999-332-3393

: 1-999-332-3393 Spawn BMX (Vehicle) : 1-999-226-348

: 1-999-226-348 Spawn Buzzard (Vehicle) : 1-999-289-9633

: 1-999-289-9633 Spawn Caddy (Vehicle) : 1-999-465-3461

: 1-999-465-3461 Spawn Comet (Vehicle) : 1-999-266-38

: 1-999-266-38 Spawn Duke O’Death (Vehicle) : 1-999-332-84227

: 1-999-332-84227 Spawn Duster (Vehicle) : 1-999-359-77729

: 1-999-359-77729 Spawn Kraken Sub (Vehicle) : 1-999-282-2537

: 1-999-282-2537 Spawn Limo (Vehicle) : 1-999-846-39663

: 1-999-846-39663 Spawn Parachute : 1-999-759-3483

: 1-999-759-3483 Spawn PCJ-600 (Vehicle) : 1-999-762-538

: 1-999-762-538 Spawn Rapid GT (Vehicle) : 1-999-727-4348

: 1-999-727-4348 Spawn Sanchez (Vehicle) : 1-999-633-7623

: 1-999-633-7623 Spawn Stunt Plane (Vehicle) : 1-999-227-678-676

: 1-999-227-678-676 Spawn Trashmaster (Vehicle) : 1-999-872-433

: 1-999-872-433 Super Jump : 1-999-467-8648

: 1-999-467-8648 Weapons & Ammo: 1-999-866-587

And there you have it, folks: all GTA 5 cheat codes for PS5. Keep in mind that trophies will be disabled for the duration of your playtime, so you won’t be able to cheat the system and earn achievements. For more GTA related content, look below for anything that catches your fancy. Have fun cheating!

