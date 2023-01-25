All Goldeneye 007 Xbox Achievements

Image Source: Rare

The Nintendo 64 classic Goldeneye 007 will finally be coming to the Xbox platform at the end of January with “faithfully recreated and enhanced” graphics, four-player local split-screen multiplayer, and support for Xbox achievements. Now you can show off that you actually completed some levels within minutes on the hardest difficulties. Here is the full Goldeneye 007 achievements list.

All Achievements List – Goldeneye 007

Goldeneye 007 for Xbox contains 55 achievements worth 1000 Gamerscore, and only one hidden achievement. These are:

RUN! (20G) – Complete Dam on any difficulty.

– Complete Dam on any difficulty. Now try gunning for 2:05… (20G) – Complete Facility on any difficulty.

– Complete Facility on any difficulty. Fly Away! (20G) – Complete Runway on any difficulty.

– Complete Runway on any difficulty. Dual-wielding! (20G) – Complete Surface 1 on any difficulty.

– Complete Surface 1 on any difficulty. Shooting Cameras (20G) – Complete Bunker 1 on any difficulty.

– Complete Bunker 1 on any difficulty. Old-School Rockets! (20G) – Complete Silo on any difficulty.

– Complete Silo on any difficulty. Calm Seas (20G) – Complete Frigate on any difficulty.

– Complete Frigate on any difficulty. Back Again, Part One (20G) – Complete Surface 2 on any difficulty.

– Complete Surface 2 on any difficulty. Back Again, Part Two (20G) – Complete Bunker 2 on any difficulty.

– Complete Bunker 2 on any difficulty. A Walk in the Park (20G) – Complete Statue Park on any difficulty.

– Complete Statue Park on any difficulty. Interrogate This! (20G) – Complete Archives on any difficulty.

– Complete Archives on any difficulty. TANK! (20G) – Complete Streets on any difficulty.

– Complete Streets on any difficulty. Brief Respite (20G) – Complete Depot on any difficulty.

– Complete Depot on any difficulty. How Long is this Train?! (20G) – Complete Train on any difficulty.

– Complete Train on any difficulty. In the Deep Jungle (20G) – Complete Jungle on any difficulty.

– Complete Jungle on any difficulty. Hello, Mr. Bond! (20G) – Complete Control on any difficulty.

– Complete Control on any difficulty. I Know It’s Here Somewhere… (20G) – Complete Caverns on any difficulty.

– Complete Caverns on any difficulty. The Cradle Will Fall (20G) – Complete Cradle on any difficulty.

– Complete Cradle on any difficulty. That Music, Though… (30G) – Complete Aztec on any difficulty.

– Complete Aztec on any difficulty. Samedi Fight Fever! (30G) – Complete Egyptian on any difficulty.

– Complete Egyptian on any difficulty. Welcome Back, 007 (40G) – Complete the GoldenEye story on Agent difficulty.

– Complete the GoldenEye story on Agent difficulty. Loyal to the Mission (50G) – Complete the GoldenEye story on Secret Agent difficulty.

– Complete the GoldenEye story on Secret Agent difficulty. Bond… James Bond (60G) – Complete the GoldenEye story on 00 Agent difficulty.

– Complete the GoldenEye story on 00 Agent difficulty. Double ZZZZAP! (10G) – Unlock 2x Lasers by completing Aztec on Secret Agent in 9:00 or Less

– Unlock 2x Lasers by completing Aztec on Secret Agent in 9:00 or Less Better Than 2x Klobbs (10G) – Unlock 2x RC-P90s by completing Caverns on 00 Agent in 9:30 or less.

– Unlock 2x RC-P90s by completing Caverns on 00 Agent in 9:30 or less. Who Needs Stealth? (10G) – Unlock 2x Rocket Launchers by completing Bunker 1 on 00 Agent in 4:00 or less.

– Unlock 2x Rocket Launchers by completing Bunker 1 on 00 Agent in 4:00 or less. Target Acquired! (10G) – Unlock 2x Throwing Knives by completing Bunker 2 on Agent in 1:30 or less.

– Unlock 2x Throwing Knives by completing Bunker 2 on Agent in 1:30 or less. Full Arsenal! (10G) – Unlock All Guns by completing Egyptian on 00 Agent in 6:00 or less.

– Unlock All Guns by completing Egyptian on 00 Agent in 6:00 or less. Chest-Pounding Goodness (10G) – Unlock DK Mode by completing Runway on Agent in 5:00 or less.

– Unlock DK Mode by completing Runway on Agent in 5:00 or less. DUCK! (10G) – Unlock Enemy Rockets by completing Streets on Agent in 1:45 or less.

– Unlock Enemy Rockets by completing Streets on Agent in 1:45 or less. Here They Come! (10G) – Unlock Fast Animation by completing Statue on Secret Agent in 3:15 or less.

– Unlock Fast Animation by completing Statue on Secret Agent in 3:15 or less. Best in Class (10G) – Unlock Gold PP7 by completing Cradle on Agent in 2:15 or less.

– Unlock Gold PP7 by completing Cradle on Agent in 2:15 or less. One Shot, Just One… (10G) – Unlock Golden Gun by completing Egyptian on any difficulty.

– Unlock Golden Gun by completing Egyptian on any difficulty. The Art of Boom (10G) – Unlock 2x Grenade Launchers by completing Surface 1 on Secret Agent in 3:30 or less.

– Unlock 2x Grenade Launchers by completing Surface 1 on Secret Agent in 3:30 or less. Who’s Counting? (10G) – Unlock Infinite Ammo by completing Control on Secret Agent in 10:00 or less.

– Unlock Infinite Ammo by completing Control on Secret Agent in 10:00 or less. I AM INVINCIBLE! (10G) – Unlock Invincibility by completing Facility on 00 Agent in 2:05 or less.

– Unlock Invincibility by completing Facility on 00 Agent in 2:05 or less. Cheater! (10G) – Unlock Invisibility by completing Archives on 00 Agent in 1:20 or less.

– Unlock Invisibility by completing Archives on 00 Agent in 1:20 or less. Screen Cheater! (10G) – Unlock No Radar (Multi) by completing Frigate on Secret Agent in 4:30 or less.

– Unlock No Radar (Multi) by completing Frigate on Secret Agent in 4:30 or less. Splash Damage (10G) – Unlock Paintball Mode by completing Dam on Secret Agent in 2:40 or less.

– Unlock Paintball Mode by completing Dam on Secret Agent in 2:40 or less. A Silver Lining (10G) – Unlock Silver PP7 by completing Train on 00 Agent in 5:25 or less.

– Unlock Silver PP7 by completing Train on 00 Agent in 5:25 or less. So Much Drama! (10G) – Unlock Slow Animation by completing Depot on Secret Agent in 1:40 or less.

– Unlock Slow Animation by completing Depot on Secret Agent in 1:40 or less. Everyone is Odd! (10G) – Unlock Tiny Bond by completing Surface 2 on 00 Agent in 4:15 or less.

– Unlock Tiny Bond by completing Surface 2 on 00 Agent in 4:15 or less. Booster! (10G) – Unlock Turbo Mode by completing Silo on Agent in 3:00 or less.

– Unlock Turbo Mode by completing Silo on Agent in 3:00 or less. Double-Cut (10G) – Unlock 2x Hunting Knives by completing Jungle on Agent in 3:45 or less.

– Unlock 2x Hunting Knives by completing Jungle on Agent in 3:45 or less. World Tour (20G) – Play a multiplayer match on every map.

– Play a multiplayer match on every map. Decimated (20G) – Play 10 multiplayer matches.

– Play 10 multiplayer matches. Q Branch Specialist (20G) – Play a multiplayer match using every weapon set.

– Play a multiplayer match using every weapon set. Playing By the Rules (20G) – Play each type of multiplayer scenario at least once.

– Play each type of multiplayer scenario at least once. Multi-streak (20G) – Play five back-to-back multiplayer matches.

– Play five back-to-back multiplayer matches. Unheroic (20G) – Kill a player while they were unarmed.

– Kill a player while they were unarmed. Licence to Kill (20G) – Score 100 kills in multiplayer matches over time.

– Score 100 kills in multiplayer matches over time. A Treehouse Classic (20G) – Play a match: Remote Mines, on Complex.

– Play a match: Remote Mines, on Complex. Slapstick Comedy (20G) – Play a match: Slappers Only, on Complex, Licence to Kill.

– Play a match: Slappers Only, on Complex, Licence to Kill. Should Use a Guide (20G) – Earn the ‘Mostly Harmless’ multiplayer award.

Hidden Achievement

Unusual Work (20G) – Play as Oddjob in a multiplayer match.

That is the full Goldeneye 007 achievements list. Be sure to check back with Twinfinite for more coverage and other helpful guides on this classic game.

