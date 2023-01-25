All Forspoken Trophies and Achievements

Image Source: Square Enix

Forspoken is Luminous Productions’ latest title, full of magic and fantasy, as Frey is transported to a world not her own. There’s plenty to experience in this title, and with the enormous content to explore, Forspoken boasts a trophy and achievement list to reward those who dive deep into the game. For the eager completionists, here’s a complete guide to all of Forspoken’s trophies and achievements.

As expected with narrative-based games, Forspoken’s trophy list features spoilers regarding various points in the game’s story. We’ve done our best to censor them for you, so proceed at your own risk.

Trophies and Achievements in Forspoken

Given that Forspoken is on two different platforms, there is a slight discrepancy in total achievements to unlock. On PlayStation, there are 54 trophies which break down to 44 Bronze, 7 Silver, 2 Gold, and 1 Platinum, after earning the required lower rarity trophies. PC boosts 53 achievements to unlock, as there is no Platinum trophy. Fair warning, there are spoilers for moments in the narrative, but we have gone through them to shield your eyes.

Moves – Earn the praise of the mighty Pilo with your dancing (Bronze)

– Earn the praise of the mighty Pilo with your dancing (Bronze) Remembrance – Say a complete set of remembrances to the departed (Bronze)

– Say a complete set of remembrances to the departed (Bronze) A Roaring Trade – Trade poppets for all available items (Bronze)

– Trade poppets for all available items (Bronze) Outdoorsperson – Set up camp (Bronze)

– Set up camp (Bronze) Pilgrimage: Initiate – Visit your first monument (Bronze)

– Visit your first monument (Bronze) Explorer: Seeker – Visit ten points of interest (Bronze)

– Visit ten points of interest (Bronze) Unlocked Potential – Spend mana to learn a spell for the first time (Bronze)

– Spend mana to learn a spell for the first time (Bronze) Call of the Fount: Baptized – Acquire magical powers for the first time at a Fount of Blessing (Bronze)

– Acquire magical powers for the first time at a Fount of Blessing (Bronze) Tinkerer – Craft an item for the first time (Bronze)

– Craft an item for the first time (Bronze) Hop, Step, Jump – Perform five Shimmies in a row (Bronze)

– Perform five Shimmies in a row (Bronze) Hell of a Run – Perform magic parkour for twenty seconds continuously (Bronze)

– Perform magic parkour for twenty seconds continuously (Bronze) Endless Runner – Travel a total of 100 km (62 mi) using magic parkour (Bronze)

– Travel a total of 100 km (62 mi) using magic parkour (Bronze) I Can Fly! – Use Float to stay airborne for ten seconds (Bronze)

– Use Float to stay airborne for ten seconds (Bronze) Leapfrogger – Jump over enemies a total of ten times (Bronze)

– Jump over enemies a total of ten times (Bronze) Tit for Tat – Perform ten precision counters (Bronze)

– Perform ten precision counters (Bronze) No Mercy – Perform thirty Killer Blows (Bronze)

– Perform thirty Killer Blows (Bronze) Knock ‘Em Dead – Finish three or more enemies with a single blast of Surge Magic (Bronze)

– Finish three or more enemies with a single blast of Surge Magic (Bronze) Help Me Out Here – Use the Disperse spell three times in a single battle (Bronze)

– Use the Disperse spell three times in a single battle (Bronze) Shocker – Electrocute three enemies at once (Bronze)

– Electrocute three enemies at once (Bronze) Through the Eyes of Another: Empath – Complete your first flashback challenge at a Monument to Wisdom (Bronze)

– Complete your first flashback challenge at a Monument to Wisdom (Bronze) Cat Person – Befriend all the Tantas’ familiars (Bronze)

– Befriend all the Tantas’ familiars (Bronze) Happy Snapper – Show pictures taken at all the photo spots to the children (Bronze)

– Show pictures taken at all the photo spots to the children (Bronze) Above and Beyond – Upgrade all your spells (Bronze)

– Upgrade all your spells (Bronze) Forspoken – Earn every single trophy (Platinum)

Secret Trophies in Forspoken

Below are the story-related trophies for Forspoken.

Attachments – Acquire a mysterious golden bracelet (Bronze)

– Acquire a mysterious golden bracelet (Bronze) Stuck – Journey through a beautiful yet deadly other world (Bronze)

– Journey through a beautiful yet deadly other world (Bronze) The Interloper – Swear vengeance on a deadly foe (Bronze)

– Swear vengeance on a deadly foe (Bronze) What Must Be Done – Survive a nightmarish ordeal (Bronze)

– Survive a nightmarish ordeal (Bronze) Might and Main – Emerge victorious from a showdown in a great fortress (Bronze)

– Emerge victorious from a showdown in a great fortress (Bronze) Damned If You Do… – Taste the sweetness of peace and the bitterness of disaster (Bronze)

– Taste the sweetness of peace and the bitterness of disaster (Bronze) The Hue of Blue – Submit yourself to otherworldly justice (Bronze)

– Submit yourself to otherworldly justice (Bronze) The Truth Will Out – Emerge victorious from a trial to end all trials (Bronze)

– Emerge victorious from a trial to end all trials (Bronze) Breaking Point – Learn a hard truth, and accept a harder one (Bronze)

– Learn a hard truth, and accept a harder one (Bronze) None the Wiser – Emerge victorious from a conflict in a twisted reality (Bronze)

– Emerge victorious from a conflict in a twisted reality (Bronze) Forspoken – Hold the fate of a world in your hands (Bronze)

– Hold the fate of a world in your hands (Bronze) Rebirth – See to the needs of the people of Cipal (Bronze)

– See to the needs of the people of Cipal (Bronze) Promises – Make a promise to someone very special (Bronze)

– Make a promise to someone very special (Bronze) Pilgrimage: Novice – Visit twenty monuments (Bronze)

– Visit twenty monuments (Bronze) Explorer: Pathfinder – Visit fifty points of interest (Bronze)

– Visit fifty points of interest (Bronze) Realized Potential – Learn all the spells that can possibly be learned (Bronze)

– Learn all the spells that can possibly be learned (Bronze) Craftsperson – Craft a healing item and two of Frey’s original pieces of equipment (Bronze)

– Craft a healing item and two of Frey’s original pieces of equipment (Bronze) Wildfire – Defeat an enemy bound by the Tangled status effect with Sila’s magic (Bronze)

– Defeat an enemy bound by the Tangled status effect with Sila’s magic (Bronze) From Every Angle – Use all four types of Tanta magic in a single battle (Bronze)

– Use all four types of Tanta magic in a single battle (Bronze) Through the Eyes of Another: Seer – Complete flashback challenges at ten Monuments to Wisdom (Bronze)

– Complete flashback challenges at ten Monuments to Wisdom (Bronze) Barely There – Hide for ten whole seconds—so long that people will forget you were there (Bronze)

– Hide for ten whole seconds—so long that people will forget you were there (Bronze) Explorer: Trailblazer – Visit one hundred points of interest (Silver)

– Visit one hundred points of interest (Silver) Pilgrimage: Adept – Visit fifty monuments (Silver)

– Visit fifty monuments (Silver) Awakening – Lay waste to a great evil for the sake of humankind (Silver)

– Lay waste to a great evil for the sake of humankind (Silver) Call of the Fount: Beatified – Acquire the magical powers available from all the Founts of Blessing (Silver)

– Acquire the magical powers available from all the Founts of Blessing (Silver) Paragon – Learn every spell (Silver)

– Learn every spell (Silver) Kit and Caboodle – Acquire every piece of equipment (except those only obtainable via sub-quests) (Silver)

– Acquire every piece of equipment (except those only obtainable via sub-quests) (Silver) Through the Eyes of Another: Visionary – Complete all the flashback challenges at the Monuments to Wisdom (Silver)

– Complete all the flashback challenges at the Monuments to Wisdom (Silver) Abominizer – Defeat all four abominations (Gold)

– Defeat all four abominations (Gold) Archivist – Unlock 80% of the Archive (Gold)

That’s all you need to know about all of the trophies and achievements in Forspoken. Be sure to check out the related section below to keep up to date with everything tied to Forspoken.

