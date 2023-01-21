All Fire Emblem Engage Romance Options

With the release of the latest spin-off in the Fire Emblem franchise, fans are jumping into the story and tactical strategy-based action of Fire Emblem Engage. However, if you’ve begun your playthrough, you may just be wondering how romance works in this title and which characters are available to interact with in such ways. Here’s everything you need to know about the romance options in Fire Emblem Engage.

Does Fire Emblem Engage Have a Romance Mechanic?

Romance is a core mechanic of most Fire Emblem titles, with previous titles such as Fire Emblem: Three Houses using a detailed social interaction mechanic to let you develop your relationship between characters and eventually marry your choice of several romantic candidates. As it turns out, romance has made a return in Fire Emblem Engage, just not quite to the same level.

As you progress through Engage’s storyline, you’ll be able to establish and develop your bond with characters through fighting by their side in battle, which may lead to the occurrence of bonus support conversations in the Somniel. These conversations will raise the rank of the bond held between yourself and the character in question, with Ranks starting at C and maxing out at A.

How to Romance Characters in Fire Emblem Engage

During the endgame, you’ll be awarded a special item named the Pact Ring. You may choose one character of the A-Rank to gift this ring to, which will trigger a unique cutscene that shows how a life shared between the two of you would flow.

The Pact Ring may only be given out once, so be sure of your decision before finalising things. However, you may present the Pact Ring to any given character of the A Rank, regardless of gender, so chase who your heart desires.

Gifting a character the Pact Ring will increase the Bond Rank shared between the both of you, as well as present a new skill to your chosen partner. While this technically isn’t labeled as the S Rank, the effects from the Pact Ring will place that character on Part with what would have been S Rank, as it increases stats beyond that of the maximum A Rank.

All Characters You Can Romance In Fire Emblem Engage

Male:

Alfred

Bunet

Diamant

Kagetsu

Louis

Mauvier

Seadall

Female:

Chloe

Citrinne

Goldmary

Ivy

Jade

Lapis

Merrin

Panette

That’s everything you need to know about all of the romance options in Fire Emblem Engage, and all options explained. For more gameplay guides, check out the rest of our content at Twinfinite. We have a variety of related Fire Emblem topics below to keep you updated on all franchise news and help you navigate any obstacles during your adventure in the world of Elyos, so feel free to scroll down and have a look.

