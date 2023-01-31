All Danganronpa Characters
Know your Monomis from your Monokumas
The Danganronpa series has a cast of weird and wonderful characters you’ll grow to love (or hate) during the time you spend with them. Of course, thanks to the way the games play out, your time will be cut short with certain characters dependent on their actions.
In order to help you remember all of the characters in the series, we’ve put together lists for each game below. It’s worth noting here that these character lists could include spoilers. If you’ve yet to play through the games completely, you may want to return once you’ve watched the credits roll.
All Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Characters
- Makoto Naegi
- Sayaka Maizono
- Leon Kuwata
- Kyoko Kirigiri
- Byakuya Togami
- Hifumi Yamada
- Mondo Owada
- Toko Kukawa / Genocide Jill
- Celestia Ludenberg
- Aoi Asahina
- Kiyotaka Ishimaru
- Sakura Ogami
- Yasuhiro Hagakure
- Junko Enoshima
- Chihiro Fujisake
- Mikuro Ikusaba
- Monokuma
All Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Characters
- Hajime Hinata
- Nagito Komaeda
- Gundham Tanaka
- Kazuichi Soda
- Byakuya Togami
- Teruteru Hanamura
- Nekomaru Nidai
- Fuyuhiko Kuzuryu
- Akane Owari
- Chiaki Nanami
- Sonia Nevermind
- Hiyoko Saionji
- Mahiru Koizumi
- Mikan Tsumiki
- Ibuki Mioda
- Peko Pekoyama
- Monokuma
- Monomi
All Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Characters
- Angie Yonaga
- Gonta Gokuhara
- Himiko Yumeno
- K1-B0
- Kaede Akamatsu
- Kaito Momota
- Kirumi Tojo
- Kokichi Oma
- Korekiyo Shinguji
- Maki Harukawa
- Miu Iruma
- Rantaro Amami
- Ryoma Hoshi
- Shuichi Saihara
- Tenko Chabashira
- Tsumugi Shirogane
- Monokuma
- Monodam
- Monophanie
- Monokid
- Monosuke
- Monotaro
All Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls Characters
- Shirokuma
- Kurokuma
- Komaru Naegi
- Toko Fukawa
- Jataro Kemuri
- Kotoko Utsugi
- Masaru Daimon
- Monaca Towa
- Nagisa Shingetsu
- Haji Towa
- Hiroko Hagakure
- Izuru Kamukura
- The Servant
- Taichi Fujisaki
- Yuta Asahina
Just like that, you have all characters that feature in all four Danganronpa games. For the time being, it doesn’t look like there will be another entry in the series for a while. In an interview with Twinfinite, Kazutaka Kodaka revealed that “It’s not like I don’t want to make another Danganronpa game, but I have a lot of ideas and want to create something new. Someday I may go back, maybe.”
Should there ever be another new entry in the Monokuma-headed franchise, though, we’ll be sure to update this post and provide a list of all the characters that feature there, too.
