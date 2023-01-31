All Danganronpa Characters

The Danganronpa series has a cast of weird and wonderful characters you’ll grow to love (or hate) during the time you spend with them. Of course, thanks to the way the games play out, your time will be cut short with certain characters dependent on their actions.

In order to help you remember all of the characters in the series, we’ve put together lists for each game below. It’s worth noting here that these character lists could include spoilers. If you’ve yet to play through the games completely, you may want to return once you’ve watched the credits roll.

All Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Characters

Makoto Naegi

Sayaka Maizono

Leon Kuwata

Kyoko Kirigiri

Byakuya Togami

Hifumi Yamada

Mondo Owada

Toko Kukawa / Genocide Jill

Celestia Ludenberg

Aoi Asahina

Kiyotaka Ishimaru

Sakura Ogami

Yasuhiro Hagakure

Junko Enoshima

Chihiro Fujisake

Mikuro Ikusaba

Monokuma

All Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Characters

Hajime Hinata

Nagito Komaeda

Gundham Tanaka

Kazuichi Soda

Byakuya Togami

Teruteru Hanamura

Nekomaru Nidai

Fuyuhiko Kuzuryu

Akane Owari

Chiaki Nanami

Sonia Nevermind

Hiyoko Saionji

Mahiru Koizumi

Mikan Tsumiki

Ibuki Mioda

Peko Pekoyama

Monokuma

Monomi

All Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Characters

Angie Yonaga

Gonta Gokuhara

Himiko Yumeno

K1-B0

Kaede Akamatsu

Kaito Momota

Kirumi Tojo

Kokichi Oma

Korekiyo Shinguji

Maki Harukawa

Miu Iruma

Rantaro Amami

Ryoma Hoshi

Shuichi Saihara

Tenko Chabashira

Tsumugi Shirogane

Monokuma

Monodam

Monophanie

Monokid

Monosuke

Monotaro

All Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls Characters

Shirokuma

Kurokuma

Komaru Naegi

Toko Fukawa

Jataro Kemuri

Kotoko Utsugi

Masaru Daimon

Monaca Towa

Nagisa Shingetsu

Haji Towa

Hiroko Hagakure

Izuru Kamukura

The Servant

Taichi Fujisaki

Yuta Asahina

Just like that, you have all characters that feature in all four Danganronpa games. For the time being, it doesn’t look like there will be another entry in the series for a while. In an interview with Twinfinite, Kazutaka Kodaka revealed that “It’s not like I don’t want to make another Danganronpa game, but I have a lot of ideas and want to create something new. Someday I may go back, maybe.”

Should there ever be another new entry in the Monokuma-headed franchise, though, we’ll be sure to update this post and provide a list of all the characters that feature there, too.

Related Posts