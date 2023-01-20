All Characters in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy, one of the most anticipated MMORPG titles, is all set to release this month. As a multiplayer online role-playing game, the key element of Tower of Fantasy is the playable characters. The game has a huge list of characters, with each unit having a unique set of abilities and skillset. With that in mind, here’s the complete list of every character available in Tower of Fantasy.

Tower of Fantasy Characters

Here’s the list of every Tower of Fantasy playable character, along with their in-game profile listed on the game’s official website:

Meryl

Image via Hotta Studios

Weapon : Rosy Edge

: Rosy Edge Weapon Type : Ice/Claymore

: Ice/Claymore Profile: Senior Executor for Hykros who excelled in the most dangerous missions thanks to outstanding sword-fighting and combat skills. Keeps her distance from everyone and hides her feelings to herself, but that doesn’t mean she is emotionless.

Huma

Image source: Hotta Studio

Weapon : Magma Shield V2

: Magma Shield V2 Weapon Type: Fire

Tsubasa

Image source: Hotta Studio

Rarity : SSR

: SSR Weapon Type : Ice

: Ice Weapon: Ice Wind Arrow

Nemesis

Image via Hotta Studios

Birthday: May 23

May 23 Profile: Suffered from mutation before undergoing Heirs of Aida’s modifications to become an Angel of Clemency. Usually quiet and introverted, but turns into a merciless killing machine under Heirs of Aida leader Sage’s mind control.

Shirli

Image via Hotta Studios

Birthday: May 23

May 23 Profile: An upbeat, outgoing, reckless girl who aspired to be someone who can solve problems for others like her big brother Zeke. Saved the player character who passed out by the Shelter with Zeke.

Echo

Image source: Hotta Studio

Rarity : SR

: SR Weapon Type : Lightning

: Lightning Weapon: Thunder Halberd

Cocoritter

Image via Hotta Studios

Weapon : Absolute Zero

: Absolute Zero Weapon Type : Ice/Scepter

: Ice/Scepter Bio: Her unconditional trust in everyone is a concern sometimes. But existing with that innocence is her determination to save more people with her healing talent.

Ene

Image source: Hotta Studio

Weapon : Pummeler

: Pummeler Type : Defense

: Defense Weapon Effects: Fully charged weapons will freeze the target for 2 seconds and leave it frostbitten for 6 seconds. Breaking the ice shell causes additional damage equal to 111.00% of ATK. While frostbitten, the target’s weapon charge rate is reduced by 50%.

Pepper

Image source: Hotta Studio

Rarity : SR

: SR Weapon Type : Lightning

: Lightning Weapon : Staff of Scars

: Staff of Scars Gifts – Everyday Items, Decorations, Saved

Bai Ling

Image source: Hotta Studio

Rarity : SR

: SR Weapon Type : Physical

: Physical Weapon: Nightingale Feather

Hilda

Image source: Hotta Studio

Rarity : SR

: SR Weapon Type : Ice

: Ice Weapon: The Terminator

Frigg

Image via Hotta Studios

Birthday: Feb. 1

Feb. 1 Profile: An Angel of Clemency and right hand to the Sage, whom she followed unconditionally. Taciturn and straightforward. Has her unique perspective and philosophy on life.

Zeke

Image via Hotta Studios

Birthday: Nov. 12

Nov. 12 Profile: Leader of the Astra Shelter who believes he’s responsible for protecting those around him. Normally doesn’t show emotions, but is very protective of little sister Shirli, his only living relative. Usually cool and collected, but easily gets emotional when Shirli is involved.

Crow

Image via Hotta Studios

Weapon : Thunderblades

: Thunderblades Weapon Type : Lightning/Double Blade

: Lightning/Double Blade Bio: No fun things escape Karasuma. He can show you mesmerizing dagger tricks, his pride-and-joy dagger collection, or spat off a litany of lame jokes.

Zero

Image via Hotta Studios

Weapon : Negating Cube

: Negating Cube Weapon Type : Enchanted Cube

: Enchanted Cube Profile: Computer genius who appears to be 15 in age. He has deliberately destroyed all records of his real name and other pertinent info. Witty, very competitive and prideful, ignores anything he sees as meaningless to him.

Shiro

Image via Hotta Studios

Weapon : Chakram of the Seas

: Chakram of the Seas Weapon Type : Grievous/ Chakram

: Grievous/ Chakram Profile: Talking about the sea is practically the only way to have a conversation with this laser-focused scientist. She altered a key gear on a desalination device into a defensive weapon that’s tough and resilient.

King

Image via Hotta Studios

Weapon : Scythe of the Crow

: Scythe of the Crow Weapon Type : Fire/Scythe

: Fire/Scythe Profile: The brash attitude and the flamboyant clothes are both indicators of his strong personality. Used to solve problems and get what he wants through violence. Completely motivated by money too.

Samir

Image via Hotta Studios

Weapon : Dual EM Stars

: Dual EM Stars Weapon Type : Lightning/Dual Pistols

: Lightning/Dual Pistols Profile: A laidback free-spirit, but a top gunslinger even among elite Executors. Often plays jokes and pranks on others for fun.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about Tower of Fantasy characters. For more tips and guides, be sure to search for Twinfinite.

